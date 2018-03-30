Find Out How This Tesla Model S Is Holding Up After 400,000 Miles
This 2015 Tesla Model S P90D may have more miles than any other Tesla on the planet, but how did it get there?
We’ve reported about Tesloop’s high-mile Model S in the past. At the beginning of 2016, after less than a year in service, the car hit the 100K-mark. Not long after that, it passed 200,000 miles, with just over a year of service under its belt. Tesloop provides shuttle service in California, so it’s not hard to accumulate miles quickly.
Tesloop’s “eHawk” Model S averages about 17,000 miles each month, most of which are driven using Autopilot. According to the company (via Teslarati), maintenance costs have added up to less than five cents per mile. Over the course of three years, Tesloop has spent about $19,000 on servicing the car.
The total may sound like a lot of money, especially when considering $12,200 for scheduled maintenance and $6,500 for repairs, but it pales in comparison to other luxury cars. Based on Tesloop’s estimates, a Lincoln Town Car could cost you about $88,500 to maintain over 400K miles, while a Mercedes-Benz GLS class could set you back nearly $100,000 in repair costs to travel that many miles. These estimates approach 22 to 25 cents per mile.
Below is a breakdown of major repairs on Tesloop’s Model S:
- Battery pack at 194,000 miles
- Battery pack at 324,000 miles
- Drive unit 36,000 miles
The first battery only saw 6 percent degradation before it was replaced, even though Tesloop visits Supercharger daily. The second battery didn’t perform as well, losing an estimated 22 percent before replacement. However, the company admitted that it charged the car to 95 or 100 percent every time, which isn’t recommended by Tesla and has been proven to deplete battery capacity more rapidly. After the initial battery replacement, Tesla service stated:
Found internal imbalance in HV battery due to consistent supercharging to 100% from a low state of charge (SOC) without any rest periods in between. HV battery has been approved to be replaced. Also recommend that customer does not Supercharge on a regular basis and does not charge to 100% on a regular basis. We also recommend that the customer use scheduled charging to start charge 3 hours after end of drive at low SOC.
The original drive unit must have been faulty since it was replaced so quickly. Fortunately, it was under warranty. The replacement unit has gone the long haul with no issues, achieving a whopping ~364,000 miles thus far!
Tesloop also opted for upgraded seats to better serve its customers. While this is included in the above maintenance costs, it wasn’t necessary. Nonetheless, the seats have lasted several years with 1000s of customers riding in the vehicle.
In the end, Tesloop believes this Model S will hit one million-mile status in the future, making it the first Tesla vehicle to achieve the milestone. The company also has a Model X 90D with over 300,000 miles accumulated. Its battery has only degraded about 10-percent and the rear drive unit was replaced at 300,000 miles. Company founder Haydn Sonnad recently shared:
Vehicle connectivity is about to transform the car ownership and user experience. We are close to the point where increasingly sophisticated autonomous driving features and deep connectivity are coupled with electric drivetrains that last hundreds of thousands of miles, a whole new approach to mobility can be offered, that will transform the economics of car ownership and usage, while offering a greatly superior customer experience.
Source: Teslarati
This is the sort data that you can take to the bank. As time goes by and more and more Tesla’s are in the hands of consumers the bulb in their lizard brains will light up as they realize the cost savings these vehicles facilitate.
Besides 3-5X less maintenance cost is worth more than just the difference in the cost of maintenance.
Every time I go to the dealer for maintenance, it’s 3 to 4 hour ordeal. More than just upfront money cost, one’s time savings is worth a lot more, especially if one’s income is high enough to afford Tesla S, Mercedes, etc.
Last time i took my (soon to be gone last) gasser to a Lexus dealer they gave my a loaner on the spot for a hour wait oil change. Everyone can and should operate this way.
If you can afford a bolt, you can afford either a M3, or a used MS.
Pretty impressive.
I wonder what year their Model X is, that has logged 300+k mi., with ONLY approximately 10% battery degradation? Maybe a 2016 or probably a 2017 Model X ?
From article: “…Tesloop has spent about $19,000 on servicing the car [Tesla Model S] [over 400,000 miles]… a Lincoln Town Car could cost you about $88,500 to maintain over 400K miles, while a Mercedes-Benz GLS class could set you back nearly $100,000 in repair costs to travel that many miles…”
That there is the biggest issue the franchise dealer network for traditional car makers have with pure EV cars… there is no mechanical ICE to maintain and EV regen braking means nearly no braking system wear… not good for a traditional service department.
Considering 1/2 or more of the profits are made at the service department for traditional franchise dealerships that’s a very big deal…
And to add insult to injury increasingly car owners are purchasing tires from places like Costco… because it’s more convenient and cost effective to have your tires replaced while shopping at Costco than make a special trip to the dealership service department.
Two things I wonder about: Why did Tesla decide to replace battery #1 when its capacity was only 6% down? Now that Tesla recommended they change their charging regimen, will they refuse to change the battery again if Tesloop keeps on “abusing” the battery?
I dont think tesla considers it abuse.
There was an earlier report a year back about a car from them that had its battery replaced at 200k miles due to a faulty bms software. I wonder if it’s this same car.
Read the original Tesloop blog article that the Teslarati article referenced. I’m honestly not sure why Insideevs decided to use the Teslarati article as the source instead of the original blog post.
Brings up several questions:
Obviously the second drive unit is superior to the first. What was the improvement?
Now why was the second battery worse than the first?
Why does Tesla recommend letting the battery sit for 3 hours until charging? I thought you only had to do that with Leafs.
If the cooling system for the battery is so great, why can’t you start charging it immediately?
During the 3 hours couldn’t they at least do some cell equalization if they don’t want to send huge amounts of current through the ‘tired’ battery?
Amazing! Great job, Tesla. Keep the awesome products coming.