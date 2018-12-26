Tesla Model C Rendered, Looks Like Compact Model 3
Looks like a baby Tesla Model 3.
If we imagine the Tesla Model C as a compact version of the current Model 3, then this might be what it looks like when it enters production.
Yes, the render is a bit blurry and it’s quite obviously just a shortened Model 3, but it sure does look better than some previous Model C renders.
We personally think the Model C, which is still several years away from production (will follow the Model Y, Roadster and Semi), will take on a more upright hatch appearance. Perhaps more along the lines of the Chevy Bolt. It’s believed to be a compact city electric, so small is key. Surely, we will have a better sense of its appearance after the Model Y debuts.
This is what i think it could be the future compact TESLA MODEL C (PS by me) @Tesla @lexiheft @elonmusk @FredericLambert @slcuervo @ResidentSponge @foroelectricos @teslanomicsco @InsideEVs @ClubTeslaES @Model3Owners @TeslaMotorsClub @TeslaParaTodos pic.twitter.com/yORhBqF0Pp
— Miguel Massé (@MiguelMasse) June 10, 2018
Let us close by stating there’s been virtually no talk of the Model C in years now. Perhaps it’s not even in the cars anymore?
I’d go for one right now. I have a Chevy Spark EV and the model C could go twice as far at lower cost with more room. It will be even more efficient than my wifes model 3. That is the car that can change to world for EVeryone.
I don’t think model C will be as small as SparkEV (146 in). It might be Bolt size (164 in), though, about 20 inches shorter than 3 (185 in). Still, that’s better than the Tesla boats on sale now.
A Mini Three?
I have a feeling Tesla won’t be coming out with a compact or subcompact anytime soon. As much as I’d like to have one, they need to focus on where the market is going, which is larger vehicles.
Not in Europe. Hatchbacks are still huge here
I doubt Tesla will really do a cheaper sedan than the Model 3 and sell it to consumers. Musk has said it’s several years away – by that point, they’ll have Full Self Driving and the Tesla Network. I expect Tesla will simply have them on a ride-sharing network and keep 100% of the revenue for themselves rather than have to split it with anyone.
While we’re imagining, make it with a hatchback please.
The only drawback with the current model 3. I would really like the thinking in why they did not make it a hatchback like the model S.
Perhaps Tesla should go bigger before going smaller?
A Tesla Model XL (extended length version of Model X) would be a huge hit in North America… may double Tesla SUV sales.
Extend cargo area by ~20 inches (~508mm) and extend wheelbase by ~10 inches (~254mm) and keep everything else identical to Model X including battery pack. Yes will have ~5% loss but that is acceptable tade-off for many.
Tesla could bring a Model XL into production much quicker than a Model C; it’s way easier to only lengthen an existing model than to overall shrink an existing model.
A vehicle the size of Bolt, but classified as a crossover with 5 doors will be good since crossoverss are the best selling segment.
This could be Tesla’s answer to VW Id.
How about they focus on getting the pickup truck for sale? Bigger market than econocar.
One of the only drawbacks, for me, is the unnecessary size of the three. The C would suit me perfectly. I don’t see Tesla coming out with it anytime soon so I’ll stay with my Bolt for now and wait.