Here’s How A Tesla Model 3 Actually Fares In The Winter

We’ve heard the Tesla Model 3 fares well in winter conditions, but may not be the best choice for a cold-weather car. Here’s another look.

Many of you may know, depending on where you live, that winter has set in early in many areas. It’s as if the fall season never really happened. We went from the heat of summer to winter weather advisories seemingly overnight. Winter weather is a hot topic for EV owners, as well as those that are considering buying an electric car. YouTuber Andy Slye fills us in on how his Tesla Model 3 is faring in the cold weather thus far.

Andy points out that it’s important for people to understand that EVs will have less range in cold weather. His efficiency is currently at 270 Wh/mile, which means he’ll lose about 15 miles of range if he keeps driving the same way in the same conditions. While gas cars also have less range in cold weather, they’re not impacted as much, and most ICE cars have a longer range than most EVs. For this reason, Andy says if you live in an area that experiences cold temperatures, try to buy an electric vehicle with the longest range possible.

Aside from range, Andy is impressed with how well the Model 3 handles in the snow. It’s important to note that he’s driving a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 with stock tires (not winter tires). In terms of the complaints about frozen door handles and windows, Andy says he really doesn’t believe that the Model 3 is a bad winter car and points out that these are common issues in many cars. Cold weather is just not friendly to our vehicles and having things freeze up can happen to anyone with any car.

Do you own a Model 3? Have you driven the car in cold weather? Share your thoughts and insight with us and our readers in the comment section below.

Video Description via Andy Slye on YouTube:

How a Tesla Model 3 ACTUALLY Handles Winter

Here’s how my Tesla Model 3 handled its first ever winter weather conditions (subzero temperature, freezing rain, snow, sleet)