Here’s How A Tesla Model 3 Actually Fares In The Winter
We’ve heard the Tesla Model 3 fares well in winter conditions, but may not be the best choice for a cold-weather car. Here’s another look.
Many of you may know, depending on where you live, that winter has set in early in many areas. It’s as if the fall season never really happened. We went from the heat of summer to winter weather advisories seemingly overnight. Winter weather is a hot topic for EV owners, as well as those that are considering buying an electric car. YouTuber Andy Slye fills us in on how his Tesla Model 3 is faring in the cold weather thus far.
Andy points out that it’s important for people to understand that EVs will have less range in cold weather. His efficiency is currently at 270 Wh/mile, which means he’ll lose about 15 miles of range if he keeps driving the same way in the same conditions. While gas cars also have less range in cold weather, they’re not impacted as much, and most ICE cars have a longer range than most EVs. For this reason, Andy says if you live in an area that experiences cold temperatures, try to buy an electric vehicle with the longest range possible.
Aside from range, Andy is impressed with how well the Model 3 handles in the snow. It’s important to note that he’s driving a rear-wheel-drive Model 3 with stock tires (not winter tires). In terms of the complaints about frozen door handles and windows, Andy says he really doesn’t believe that the Model 3 is a bad winter car and points out that these are common issues in many cars. Cold weather is just not friendly to our vehicles and having things freeze up can happen to anyone with any car.
Do you own a Model 3? Have you driven the car in cold weather? Share your thoughts and insight with us and our readers in the comment section below.
Here’s how my Tesla Model 3 handled its first ever winter weather conditions (subzero temperature, freezing rain, snow, sleet)
6 Comments
I understand that “feels like” 19F is cold for a lot of people, but if there isn’t icicles hanging from your mustache, its not “really cold” 🙂
Go to reddit and check out what driving through slush does to the underbody panels and the bumper covers.
Yeah, downvote me all you like deep down you know that this will be addressed by Tesla in the next couple of weeks.
My understanding is Tesla’s skateboard battery design means there are comparatively few things to go wrong with the underbody. I’ve had underbody panels rust and fall out with other vehicles, but if most of the underbody in a Tesla is a single piece of metal, it seems like it wouldn’t cause any problems.
Actually it is resin infused cardboard or some othe fibre based materials used to make the car more aerodynamic. The slush gets sprayed under it until it is heavy enough to rip a few clips off.
My current cars’ door handles have never frozen and they are 5 and 9 years old.
Several years ago we had an old Sable wagon that I had trouble the rear hatch one winter day, but that had problems anyway.
BEV range at highway speeds can take a really big hit in cold temperatures. Not only is a lot of power required to heat the car but the cold dense air requires more energy to push the car through. Car and Driver tested a LR RWD model 3 at a steady 75MPH in 25 degree F weather and achieved about 200 miles of range. If I lived somewhere with real winters and needed to take road trips I would have either kept my Volt until 400+ mile BEVs are available or rented an ICE vehicle for long road trips in <30 degree F weather. But, here in Austin the model 3 handles our "winters" just fine.