Outsells both Hyundai Kona Electric & Kia Niro EV.

As the volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3 in Europe began, Netherlands enjoys a fast expansion of electric car sales.

In February, about 2,457 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the country, which is 132% more than a year ago! The market share also improved to 8.2%.

80% of the sales were all-electric cars, which drives the market high, despite the fact that premium models (in a new higher tax bracket) are now a rare sight in the stats.

After two months, average market share amounted to 7.4%.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – February 2019

Tesla shipped hundreds of Model 3 to the Netherlands. With 472 new registrations, Model 3 has become #1 among plug-in electric cars and #15 among all cars sold in the Netherlands in February.

Strong results were seen by the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV too.

The top models were:

13 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Tops Electric Car Sales Chart In Netherlands In February"

DEE

Anyone know what happened to Jaguar I-Pace?

1 hour ago
Dante

Only 15 sold in January. Probably off the chart in February.

1 hour ago
Alex

It would be silly to buy that car (and others, model S is actually a good surprise even if sales were really low) after the tax change. Cars well above €50k are a lot more expensive after last day of 2018.

29 minutes ago
Breukie

Sold 2 in February and 5 so far in March. Like with the model s and x, sales where pulled to 2018 due to tax changes.

21 minutes ago
marshall

Hyundai Kona is showing 323 in the chart and 536 above it.

1 hour ago
Eric Loveday

Fixed – typo. Should be 323. Thanks

1 hour ago
Tom Moloughney

Fixed it 🙂

1 hour ago
ev future

NEVS would be no1 with 99% if they had manufactured them.

51 minutes ago
Change

March will be first month with full effect of Model 3 sales that should be interesting.

39 minutes ago
Alex

There are many people waiting for the model 3. There will be a peak during some months. The important numbers are when sales reach a steady pace.

27 minutes ago
Breukie

They started off good with 120 sales in one day last Friday. Now over 725 ytd as off the 5th

24 minutes ago
ffbj

Tesla Model 3: “A Toy for the Moderately Wealthy.”

31 minutes ago
Sean Wagner

Interesting. A very strong showing by the Hyundai Motor Group.
Also, Tesla Model 3 dominating the compact upscale sedan category according to your source. Viz [Feb.]:

1 – Tesla Model 3 – 472
2 – Mercedes C-Class – 411
3 – Volvo S/V60 PHEV – 301
4 – BMW 3-Series – 169
5 – Audi A4 – 131

19 minutes ago