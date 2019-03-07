Tesla Model 3 Tops Electric Car Sales Chart In Netherlands In February
Outsells both Hyundai Kona Electric & Kia Niro EV.
As the volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3 in Europe began, Netherlands enjoys a fast expansion of electric car sales.
In February, about 2,457 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the country, which is 132% more than a year ago! The market share also improved to 8.2%.
80% of the sales were all-electric cars, which drives the market high, despite the fact that premium models (in a new higher tax bracket) are now a rare sight in the stats.
After two months, average market share amounted to 7.4%.
Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – February 2019
Tesla shipped hundreds of Model 3 to the Netherlands. With 472 new registrations, Model 3 has become #1 among plug-in electric cars and #15 among all cars sold in the Netherlands in February.
Strong results were seen by the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV too.
The top models were:
- Tesla Model 3 – 472
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 323
- Kia Niro EV – 319
- Nissan LEAF – 311
- Volkswagen e-Golf and BMW i3 – 180
Source: EV Sales Blog
13 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Tops Electric Car Sales Chart In Netherlands In February"
Anyone know what happened to Jaguar I-Pace?
Only 15 sold in January. Probably off the chart in February.
It would be silly to buy that car (and others, model S is actually a good surprise even if sales were really low) after the tax change. Cars well above €50k are a lot more expensive after last day of 2018.
Sold 2 in February and 5 so far in March. Like with the model s and x, sales where pulled to 2018 due to tax changes.
Hyundai Kona is showing 323 in the chart and 536 above it.
Fixed – typo. Should be 323. Thanks
Fixed it 🙂
NEVS would be no1 with 99% if they had manufactured them.
March will be first month with full effect of Model 3 sales that should be interesting.
There are many people waiting for the model 3. There will be a peak during some months. The important numbers are when sales reach a steady pace.
They started off good with 120 sales in one day last Friday. Now over 725 ytd as off the 5th
Tesla Model 3: “A Toy for the Moderately Wealthy.”
Interesting. A very strong showing by the Hyundai Motor Group.
Also, Tesla Model 3 dominating the compact upscale sedan category according to your source. Viz [Feb.]:
1 – Tesla Model 3 – 472
2 – Mercedes C-Class – 411
3 – Volvo S/V60 PHEV – 301
4 – BMW 3-Series – 169
5 – Audi A4 – 131