Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations For Europe Exceed 8,500

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla is readying for volume production for Europe

According to Model 3 VINs, the number of VINs registered by Tesla for Model 3 exceed 200,000 and now stand at 207,222. Compared to the cumulative production of 155,662 by the end of 2018, it means 51,560 VINs are available (minus most recent production).

The new registrations slowed down from almost 62,000 in October to just over 6,000 in November and over 7,600 in December, but recently highly increased in the first days of January (over 13,666).

Most of the latest VINs are for Europe (at least 8,584), which is 63% for January.

The 12,918 new VIN registrations of all-wheel drive versions (95% of total in January) also shows us that company again switches more towards AWD. It’s reasonable as initially only AWD versions will be sold in Europe.

#Tesla registered 8,407 new #Model3 VINs. ~97% estimated to be dual motor. ~76% estimated to be European. Highest VIN is 207222. https://t.co/xjiH4NAmrq — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) January 4, 2019

Source: Model 3 VINs