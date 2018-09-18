Tesla Model 3 Versus Chevy Bolt: Which One Is For You?
3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 28
How do the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV compare?
Before we even begin to get into the meat and potatoes of this comparison, we’ll say the same thing Two Bit da Vinci says as he begins this video. Yes, the currently available Model 3 costs much more than the Bolt EV and the $35,000 Tesla is not yet available. Yes, each of these cars may attract two very different groups of people. That couldn’t be more obvious as we read the constant rivalry in our comment section. But, let’s face it … both cars are long-range EVs, and regardless of which one appeals to you at first glance, there is a whole lot more to consider when making a vehicle purchase.
Two Bit da Vinci says he got flack in the comments of one of his previous videos for referencing the non-existent $35,000 Tesla Model 3. He was also asked to compare the $49,000 Model 3 with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The above video came about partly because of those comments. He says there are some people considering purchasing a Bolt EV instead of a Model 3, mostly due to its range and availability. So, it makes sense to take a look at what sets them apart.
This comparison doesn’t just pertain to each car in terms of its individual performance and interior review. Instead, it speaks to each electric car’s price, availability, income tax credits, lease vs. buy, insurance costs, repairability, cargo capacity, and warranty. Of course, he also covers range, speed, charging, tech, and safety.
Do you own a Tesla Model 3? A Chevrolet Bolt EV? Both? Check out the video and let us know your opinions in the comment section below. How do you feel about his insight and analysis in each of the above categories?
Video Description via Two Bit Da Vinci on YouTube:
Some have asked us to compare the $49K Model 3 to other cars, like the Chevy Bolt. We will look at several aspects of these two cars, and then talk about which car might be right for you.
TESLA MODEL 3
CHEVROLET BOLT EV
Categories: Chevrolet, Comparison, Tesla, Videos
Leave a Reply
28 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Versus Chevy Bolt: Which One Is For You?"
For me personally, the hatchback form factor makes the Bolt much more useful, as I’ve fit things in my Bolt you could never fit into a Model 3. The Bolt’s hatchback form factor was definitely welcome when I had to move things in storage to prep for selling our house. Still strange that Tesla decided to make the Model 3 a sedan vs hatch/liftback like the S. I bet plenty of people would have happily sacrificed some rear headroom if it meant having a hatch vs trunk.
I agree with you. Look at sales of sedans in the United States in August. Fell like a rock. The Model 3 should have been a hatchback like the Model S. If I had to guess, a sedan is less expensive to build than a hatchback.
Look at the sales of the TM3, the highest they have ever been.
Similar here. Form factor was a major deciding factor for me (although not the only one). The Bolt has a much roomier back seat, and a larger trunk than the Model 3. I use it as a family hauler, so the extra space is appreciated.
Recently I took my family on a 1,340-mile trip through New England, which included a couple of days camping in NH. The OEM roof rails allowed me to add a cargo box, which carried our tent and other camping gear. The rest of our stuff fit neatly in the trunk. I had packed the trunk up to the ceiling, but it was no bother. With the camera-based rear-view mirror, I still had a perfect view of the road behind me.
As for the supercharger advantage, that is quickly diminishing. The CCS network is growing rapidly, with a huge surge from Electrify America. 55kW was fast enough, since we planned charging stops during meals. An hour later, we were on our way again!
As a former owner of a Gen1 Volt and Spark EV, it’s all about how it drives, and after testing both I put an order in for the Tesla 3.
I agree with you, but you’re also getting a car that is at least $10k more. Most people that buy cars don’t have such a range. I hear about people trading in Civics and Corollas for Model 3’s. I assume the Civic/Corolla is their 3rd car because most Civic and Corolla drivers don’t spend 3 times more for a car.
If 100,000 people buy a Model 3, you can bet there will be a few econoboxes traded in for one. It’s a meaningless stat. When someone trades in a motorcycle or a bicycle for a Model 3, let us know.
Civic was one of the top 5 cars traded in for a Model 3. It’s pretty surprising, actually.
Surprising? I think normal. If you buy a brand new Civic in your thirties ii seems only natural to go up to a model 3 in your forties. In my life I’ve always bought more and more expensive cars.
I commuted on an electric motorcycle and bicycle for six years. Then I bought a Model 3.
16k miles on a 2012 Zero S
11k miles on a 2014 Zero SR (traded in the 2012 Zero)
10k miles on a 1999 Honda VFR, mostly touring
10k miles on a couple of road bikes
I’m guessing that it is “all about how it drives” for you. For other people who have different needs and preferences, and therefore different priorities, well, not so much.
I’ve been a “car guy” my entire adult life, and I LOVE cars that “go, stop, and turn” well (as the car magazines used to say). But if your life circumstances dictate that the hatch back form factor delivers considerably more utility, then it can override the zoom factor. This is why I never make fun of people who drive minivans. Heck, when I was doing arts and crafts shows with my woodworking, I drove a minivan. It’s just another version of “form follows function”.
What’s funny is that the Bolt drives amazingly well. I’m not saying that the Bolt is as good as a Model 3, but it’s no dog. Certainly not like a minivan. The only car I’ve owned that was more fun was a Honda S2000.
I have had the Model 3 since April 31st. It’s an amazing vehicle! I replaced my 2009 VW GTI, which, to my surprise will cost about the same when factoring in gas and maintenance. I do miss the hatchback functionality, but the Model 3 has an extremely deep and wide trunk with zero impedance from the hinges into the trunk space. So it’s not totally a miss.
Thank you for just stating facts and leaving all the drama out.
happy Bolt EV owner as it did everything i need in a car including weekly longer road trips
I had a reservation for a Model 3 from 5 April ’16 and when, at just shy of two years waiting, my estimate for a standard range car got pushed into 2019, I bought a Bolt and cancelled my reservation. The Model 3, at just under $40k was my dream car, but it and the Bolt were at the high end of my budget. My reservation getting pushed into 2019 and losing half the tax credit was the deal breaker.
Maybe in a few years, I’ll find a nice used Model 3 to buy.
Good choice. I’m guessing you’ll be glad you stayed away from Tesla in a few years. I’ll be staying away from EV’s until solid-state battery packs are available in reasonably priced EV’s. I would never buy a Tesla, of course. The future of the company is too uncertain.
You’ll probably see many used Model 3’s for sale in a few years due to their owners being fed up with Tesla’s service department.
IMO, the most likely scenario is:
Tesla is around long term, possibly after being bought by/merging with Apple or Google.
Li-ion batteries continue their steep price reductions until they’re under $100/kWh.
Li-ion batteries will improve in performance, but very slowly, relative to the price changes. We’ll see some tweaked chemistries, but likely no big breakthrough using Li.
Supercaps/ultracaps will continue to progress, but won’t be able to compete with Li-ion in vehicle applications for at least 20 years.
Non-Tesla car companies will get much more serious about EVs, but most will fall short of their current, on-the-record promises. E.g. a company does introduce several new EVs and PHEVs in the next 3 to 5 years, but the number of models is smaller than promised, and the models introduced are available in limited geographies and numbers.
Everyone here and our fellow plugheads will continue to be VERY upset at the slow pace of progress.
The rEVolution arrives, but not in exactly the form we’re envisioning.
There should be plenty of used Model 3s in the near future, as Tesla owners love to upgrade to the latest and greatest.
News story this morning:
GM to expand Chevy Bolt EV availability to new markets
The market expansion follows GM’s decision to increase Bolt EV output by 20 percent this year at a Michigan plant, even as U.S. sales slip.
There will be far more and far better EV choices within 5 years. No need to rush to buy an EV at this early stage of development.
If you are looking to stick a toe in the water – GM has a $199 per month + low down payment lease on 2018 Volts until September 10th.
GM’s “recharge 180 miles in 10 minutes” EVs supposedly due by 2023 sure sound interesting.
Why not wait for a flying car instead? It sounds a lot more interesting and it will be available in 2035.
No doubt there will be better EV options in 5 years, But 5 years is a long time to wait. I bought my Tesla 3 now in order to enjoy it now.
I’m not in the market for a new car yet, but if I had to choose today, I would choose the Bolt. Besides the lower price, the deal maker for me would be Apple Carplay / Android Auto support. I also think the wagon/hatch is more practical, with better seating for rear passengers.
I began to suspect that the quality of the Model 3 would suffer when they tried to ramp up production and it did. There are some things a company that has been building cars for the better half of a century can do better not that production volume is an issue with the Bolt. My main reason for buying a Bolt was price. GM had a $1K incentive. The state of Connecticut has a $3K incentive that isn’t available for Tesla cars because you have to buy the car in state, there are no Tesla retailers in CT. Then there is the $7.5K federal tax credit. If I had waited for a $35K Model 3 of dubious quality, the extra incentives would be gone and I would have to go back to driving an ICE vehicle because and electric car would be too expensive, this is difficult to contemplate.
Just look at the sales ratio of the Bolt to TM3, that tells a story of what people prefer. Sure, part of it is low production numbers for Bolt but there are quite a few Bolts sitting in the dealers’ parking lots waiting for potential clients.
The TM3 outsells the Bolt even though it is significantly more expensive at this point in time.
Yup. The status symbol of a Tesla is something that Chevy cannot compete with. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of people for whom a Bolt is a better choice.