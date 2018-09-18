Tesla Model 3 Versus Chevy Bolt: Which One Is For You?

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How do the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV compare?

Before we even begin to get into the meat and potatoes of this comparison, we’ll say the same thing Two Bit da Vinci says as he begins this video. Yes, the currently available Model 3 costs much more than the Bolt EV and the $35,000 Tesla is not yet available. Yes, each of these cars may attract two very different groups of people. That couldn’t be more obvious as we read the constant rivalry in our comment section. But, let’s face it … both cars are long-range EVs, and regardless of which one appeals to you at first glance, there is a whole lot more to consider when making a vehicle purchase.

Two Bit da Vinci says he got flack in the comments of one of his previous videos for referencing the non-existent $35,000 Tesla Model 3. He was also asked to compare the $49,000 Model 3 with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. The above video came about partly because of those comments. He says there are some people considering purchasing a Bolt EV instead of a Model 3, mostly due to its range and availability. So, it makes sense to take a look at what sets them apart.

This comparison doesn’t just pertain to each car in terms of its individual performance and interior review. Instead, it speaks to each electric car’s price, availability, income tax credits, lease vs. buy, insurance costs, repairability, cargo capacity, and warranty. Of course, he also covers range, speed, charging, tech, and safety.

Do you own a Tesla Model 3? A Chevrolet Bolt EV? Both? Check out the video and let us know your opinions in the comment section below. How do you feel about his insight and analysis in each of the above categories?

Video Description via Two Bit Da Vinci on YouTube: Some have asked us to compare the $49K Model 3 to other cars, like the Chevy Bolt. We will look at several aspects of these two cars, and then talk about which car might be right for you.

