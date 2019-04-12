Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Orders Open In Europe, China

40 M BY WADE MALONE

European Tesla fans have noted that the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now available for ordering.

Tesla unexpectedly delivered a lot of major news this evening, mostly centered around the Tesla Model 3. The electric automaker announced that deliveries of the Standard range model will begin as soon as this weekend.

In addition to that news, Autopilot was announced as standard across the Tesla lineup. The base Model 3 was reduced to an “off menu” style ordering that must be done over the phone or at a Tesla store. Leasing options were also provided for the newest Tesla. The full suite of changes can be found here.

What Tesla failed to mention was that the Standard Range Plus was now open for ordering in several new markets in Europe and China. While details are still scarce, Chinese buyers are reporting an estimated delivery date in June.

Europe has not shown delivery date for SR+. But China has, end of June for SR+! pic.twitter.com/w7EoY7GS13 — Mars ☰mperor (@Mars__Emperor) April 12, 2019

As expected, the Standard model is not an option through the website. Our assumption is that European and Chinese buyers will be able to order the base model in the same manner as in the United States – by calling or ordering from a Tesla store.

Model 3 SR Plus now available in Norway too, at a VERY attractive NOK 367,700. This will sell like brown cheese and pølse med lompe!! 🇳🇴🇳🇴🇳🇴@ValueAnalyst1 pic.twitter.com/pio3C1DLm4 — Tesla Driver 🙋‍♂️🧢🇳🇴 (@m_xalher) April 12, 2019

Source: Reddit

TESLA MODEL 3