Tesla Model 3 (Source: China AutoReview)

European Tesla fans have noted that the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now available for ordering.

Tesla unexpectedly delivered a lot of major news this evening, mostly centered around the Tesla Model 3. The electric automaker announced that deliveries of the Standard range model will begin as soon as this weekend.

In addition to that news, Autopilot was announced as standard across the Tesla lineup. The base Model 3 was reduced to an “off menu” style ordering that must be done over the phone or at a Tesla store. Leasing options were also provided for the newest Tesla. The full suite of changes can be found here.

What Tesla failed to mention was that the Standard Range Plus was now open for ordering in several new markets in Europe and China. While details are still scarce, Chinese buyers are reporting an estimated delivery date in June.

As expected, the Standard model is not an option through the website. Our assumption is that European and Chinese buyers will be able to order the base model in the same manner as in the United States – by calling or ordering from a Tesla store.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Orders Open In Europe, China"

fiatlux

The SR+ model starts at 47800€ in Belgium and Netherlands, 44500€ in Germany and 42600€ in France… after the respective national EV bonus.

9 minutes ago
Jose Luis Meseguer

And apparently also offered with a leasing option, at least for The Netherlands.

3 minutes ago