Tesla Model 3 Staging Sites Now Empty, Previously Had 1,000s Of Cars
56 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 14
Remember when a sea of Tesla Model 3 sedans was spotted in a vacant office parking lot in Fremont?
At the end of June, one of our contributors stumbled upon a parking lot (48401 Fremont Blvd.) about three miles from the Tesla production facility in Fremont. It appeared to be home to some 1,000 available parking spaces and a substantial number of completed Model 3 vehicles. We surely remember the article, as it ended up causing much stir in comments over the actual number of vehicles, but that really makes no difference in the end … especially now.
Long-time InsideEVs contributor George Betak found the location, which was likely some type of temporary staging site for excess Model 3 production. Initially, he sent us a round of photos (gallery below). Then, George provided a satellite map of the office complex and parking lot. Eventually, we were able to get our hands on a video. We’ve also included that original video below for comparison.
Out of curiosity, George ventured back to the location and also another lot in Burbank. He shared:
Hi guys -I drove by Tesla’s staging lot in Fremont yesterday. It’s empty although it held about 1,000 vehicles a month ago. Same in Burbank.
Of course, a number of conflicting opinions will be drawn from these photos. Then most obvious is that Tesla no longer needs the lot or has access to it. Others will say that the automaker is struggling with production and can’t make enough cars to fill the overflow lots. Still, others will commend Tesla for finally being able to ramp up Model 3 deliveries to better keep up with accelerated production.
In the end, all that’s really clear is that the overflow lots are cleared and Tesla is delivering many Model 3 sedans, especially in comparison to prior months and to competing automakers’ electric vehicle deliveries. It’s important to note that we’ve seen much talk in the past about these lots fluctuating, which makes perfect sense. However, it’s still compelling to see it completely void of a single Model 3.
What do you think? Share a story in the comment section to complement the new photos.
Hat tip to George Betak!
June
August
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
14 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Staging Sites Now Empty, Previously Had 1,000s Of Cars"
The lots at the Fremont factory itself are also almost empty.
I’m sure your theory is that Tesla closed down and is getting ready for bk.
Don’t put words in my mouth, please. In my opinion, there is very little chance Tesla will close (ever), and I’ve never said anything to the contrary. I don’t know where people get these ridiculous strawman arguments to tar and feather people with.
I think it’s most likely that the logistics have improved, or that the factory is gearing up for a mega push.
The robots are on strike. The UAW was able to organize the robots to unionize and seek better pay, more time off, and other benefits like cabling massages, homeopathic axle bearing lubricants, and a private room for spiritual gatherings. We will also learn that there was heroin smuggling going on in Nevada, but that it was robot-to-robot and no humans were involved. The heroin was necessary for the robots to continue to work such long hours. The heroin was packed in the cooling gel of the new battery packs.
As a result of all this, Tesla will be requiring all robots to submit to drug testing and background checks. From what I understand, some of the robots were Macintosh computers from an Afghani opium processing center, and they brought with them both the drug problems and the radical zealotry. This just goes to show you that a few bad Apples will spoil the whole barrel.
Certainly your feeble mind and desperate FUD is empty you lying troll.
I don’t live in California, so I cannot verify first hand. My information derives from here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/skabooshka/status/1030238324319895552
Yes I saw that on Tesla Motor Club investors threats as well today. Tesla longs there are puzzled as many there consider that skabooshka guy a reliable source of information, they don’t know what to do with that new info.
Thats a good source of information…
I am short Tesla (my first ever short sale) sold short 260 shares for + or – $378.40 on 8-7-2018 I might hedge my bets and buy some shares today… Looking pretty good, 20% gain in 10 days, whats that extrapolate to annually? Yeah! My I-Pace just got cheaper, thanks Tesla…
Fremont’s not the only place. I was at Burbank’s Bob Hope airport on Sunday, August 12 at about 10 a.m., picking up my car from Economy Lot A, which is just off Hollywood Way just north of the airport. In a huge lot on the other side of the chain link fence, there were hundreds of parked Tesla Model 3 cars and a very few Models S and X Teslas. But 98% or more were Model 3s. Some still had plastic wrapping on them, so I know they were new.
I’d be interested to know if anyone can confirm whether they are still there. My only thought was that maybe Tesla is stockpiling in anticipation of the last couple of quarters of eligibility for the federal tax credit.
It looks like now Tesla models are being delivered as fast as they can make them. Which is a good thing for those waiting months or over a year for their car. This is a good sign that Tesla is managing the higher production and delivery process well. Completed cars just sitting around in parking lots is not a good thing because that sale has not happened, but the production expense has occurred.
Clearly, the stockpiling of cars had to do with the tax credit timing. Couldn’t deliver too many too early, so they piled up a bit.
The real story is delivery experiences of customers taking delivery (or attempting to only to be cancelled on at the last minute for various reasons) of their Model 3’s. Production hell may soon be over, but delivery hell has just started.
Its really bad…. and if my other post clears the moderation hold, you will see the links…
Just guessing here, I’m not sure what the delivery laws are, yet I’d imagine since everything is on the touch screen, the car could do its own delivery demo sequence…Have the car talk through the features, then if you still have any questions that’s when a human gets involved…Far more innovative solution than having one employee mass delivering vehicles for reportedly up to a dozen people at a time…
The staging sites were only full to ensure that Tesla didn’t break the 200k tax credit limit in Q2.
Now the limit has been passed in Q3, there is no need for the staging sites.