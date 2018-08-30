Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Europe With Different Charging Inlet
3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 12
It comes as no surprise that a Tesla Model 3 in Europe would have a different charging inlet, but it’s exciting news.
The time seems to be more quickly approaching for our friends across the pond. We’ve learned about and reported on several instances that suggest Tesla is gearing up for its Model 3 launch in Europe. Prior to this report, any Tesla Model 3 vehicles spotted outside of North American have been U.S. models that found their way out of the country. Now, we have the first spotting of a model with a Euro-spec charging inlet.
Being that this recent sighting shows what is probably a Type 2 Mennekes inlet, it’s further proof that Tesla is manufacturing Model 3 vehicles for Europe. However, we’ve already reported that the Silicon Valley automaker is registering Model 3 VINs for the area.
The Model 3 was photographed by Facebook user Detlef Knobloch (Knobi) and first shared on the social media network’s Tesla Model 3 group. In addition, it was first discovered and reported by Electrek. The images were captured at Tesla Grohmann Automation’s home base in Prüm, Germany. Tesla acquired the engineering equipment maker and supplier for over $100 million in January 2017.
In the past, Tesla has built all Model S and X vehicles in Fremont, California for all markets, and continues to do so. However, the automaker outfits European models with the Type 2 Mennekes charging connector. Obviously, Euro-based Tesla charging networks are also set up with this compliant technology.
Once Tesla Model 3 vehicles begin to ship to Europe, we can only anticipate that the process will be much quicker and more streamlined than it was in regard to the U.S. launch. Of course, shipping time and the fact that Tesla will still be filling North American orders will come into play, but the bottlenecks have been primarily addressed and production and delivery efforts are at a high point. This should mean overseas Model 3 reservation holders won’t have to wait forever for their orders to be filled. This is especially promising since those buyers have already been waiting for an extended period of time.
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Europe With Different Charging Inlet"
Cool, long suffering Europeans can now have the best ev available, and they deserve it.
So does it support CCS or not? I hope so.
Download the image and zooming in, I can’t see the extra pins that would be needed for CCS Type 2. It just looks like Tesla’s modified Type 2.
It’s just plastic there. It could easily be CCS there when getting it into production (or sometime in the future).
Looks like just the type-2 compatible connector from S/X unfortunately. But ghere’s plenty of time to change…
I hope so too. It makes sense in Europe especially, where it looks like any new supercharger stations may have to have a CCS connection to comply with legislation pushing a common charger standard.
Europe’s coming next. In their 2018Q3 call they said they’d begin production for Europe end of this year so they’ll begin deliveries in 2019Q1.
I really really hope it comes with ccs too! Why not tesla? It would make it chare from almost all charging stations in Europe without a clunky adapter!
I didn’t know there was CCS to Tesla adapter. Is that only available in Europe?
I have a CHAdeMO to Tesla UMC but I have never seen a CCS version. And as you know the model 3 doesn’t work with the CHAdeMO yet. I used to use it on my model S.
As far as I know, there still is no CCS to Tesla adapter. But Tesla did join a European CharIN/ CCS consortium a year or two ago, so we might hope that at least European Tesla cars will eventually get one.
Sadly, an American CCS to Tesla adapter seems less likely. 🙁
For me, here in the states, I would pay $600 for an additional CCS port installed in the front of the frunk.
I know some Tesla owners who say the same thing.