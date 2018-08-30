All Tesla Model 3 Referals Now Eligible For Free Supercharging

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

This comes as yet another Tesla referral program update in the recent few months

Tesla has deemed fit to once again update their rather popular Supercharging referral program. This time, the company is offering six months of free unlimited Supercharging to everyone that purchases a Model 3 through a current owner’s referral code. The update comes just over a month after the previous referral update was made that replaced the previous referral program which came to an end on September 18. With the last update, Tesla offered $100 in Supercharging credits for any customer that placed a new Model S, Model X or Model 3 Performance order through a Tesla referral code.

While the last referral programs were mostly designed & applicable to Tesla’s higher-margin vehicles – the Model S and Model X – this latest update is completely unrestricted and can be used with all new vehicle purchases. These include all Tesla Model 3 variants such as the recently announced $45,000 mid-range version of the highly popular all-electric sedan.

Furthermore, a Tesla spokesperson confirmed to Teslarati that this new referral program update will see a retroactive application to all customers that made a qualifying purchase between September 19 and October 19. This means that the customers that previously received the $100 Supercharging credit, will now also receive an additional six months of free, unlimited Supercharging. Additionally, new Model 3 owners that have placed an order between October 4 and October 19 are also eligible for the retroactive Supercharging update.

Just in time for the busy holiday traveling season. Definitely a smart move by Tesla and one that will make a lot of Model 3 owners really happy. Plainly put, there’s no better way of driving home for Christmas, than in your brand new eco-friendly, all-electric vehicle. For free. Hopefully, less Michael Bublé and more Run D.M.C in the car on the way home.

Source: Teslarati