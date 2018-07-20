Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 60,000 And Counting

3 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 cumulative production just exceeded 60,000, according to estimations by Bloomberg.

The latest 10,000 copies of the Model 3 were made within approximately two weeks since our report on production hitting 50,000. That means the average production rate is already steady above 5,000 a week.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of August 5) 60,480 units produced and a production rate of 5,505 weekly.

As you can see below, with eight weeks to go for the third quarter, Tesla already produced more Model 3 than in the entire second quarter!

Separately, the number of VIN registrations exceed 89,000.

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered

2018’Q3 – already >19,450 produced

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker