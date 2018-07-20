  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 cumulative production just exceeded 60,000, according to estimations by Bloomberg.

The latest 10,000 copies of the Model 3 were made within approximately two weeks since our report on production hitting 50,000. That means the average production rate is already steady above 5,000 a week.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of August 5) 60,480 units produced and a production rate of 5,505 weekly.

As you can see below, with eight weeks to go for the third quarter, Tesla already produced more Model 3 than in the entire second quarter!

Separately, the number of VIN registrations exceed 89,000.

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

  • 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
  • 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
  • 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
  • 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered
  • 2018’Q3 – already >19,450 produced

Tesla Model 3 Tracker (Source: Bloomberg)

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker

13 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 60,000 And Counting"

SJC

100,000 for the year, Ford and GM make one million pickups each year.

SJC
Scott
realdb2

Yes. Still a long way to go. But Tesla is now producing about 1000 cars per day.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Shaun

Ford has been around since 1903, Chevy since 1911. Tesla is not going to eclipse their production rates 1 year into Model 3 building.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Fteo

How many of those are electric?

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Fteo

If only Tesla would get off their design butts and do pickups, then Ford and GM will really tremble!. It would be simpler to build pickups compared to sedans…and such huge margins too!….

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
CDAVIS

@Fteo said: “If only Tesla would get off their design butts and do pickups…”
————

Preliminary designs likely already done…

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott

1000 cars per day being produced by Tesla now. I estimate a gas car burns about 15000 liters over its life. Or roughly 100 barrels of oil. So daily Tesla production is displacing 100,000 barrels of oil.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
mzs.112000

Based on that estimate, Tesla production displacing 100,000 barrels of oil per day, that works out to 36,500,000 barrels of oil displaced per year.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, the US uses 19.88 million barrels of oil per year as of 2017…
So, would that mean that Tesla yearly production is able to displace the entire United States oil production.
Of course, then again, I suppose the lifespan of a gasoline cars is ~20 years, so the theoretical oil displacement of a Tesla, and what it actually displaces in a single year are different.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
scott

your math is off by a factor of 365. I estimated tesla daily production reduced total oil consumption by a total of 100,000 barrels. (not 100,000 barrels per day) (so about 0.5% of US consumption) but that’s not right either as you point out, because that’s over a 15-20 year lifetime of a car, so really it is reducing US oil consumption by max 0.03%. So sadly, a long way to go…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
SJC

We burn 20 million barrels per day, that is over 7 billion per year.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
SJC

A supertanker carries one million barrels, we dock 10 of those a day.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Marshall

I saw my first one yesterday. It still had the trip permit in the back window.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
fasterthanonecanimagine

10080 per week (S+X+3) = 1 Tesla produced every minute will hopefully be celebrated. End of October?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago