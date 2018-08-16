Analyst: Tesla Model 3 Production Can Easily Hit 8,000 Per Week
Yes, Model 3 production is still ramping.
With all the turmoil surrounding the efforts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk to take the company private, the intense scrutiny that production of the Model 3 has been under for months seems to have lapsed a bit. Still, the number of cars coming off the line seems to be continuing to grow even while out of the spotlight, according to an Evercore ISI analyst George Galliers, who just toured the factory.
In a note, Galliers said, “Tesla seems well on the way to achieving a steady weekly production rate of 5,000 to 6,000 units per week.” Good news, right? Well, it gets better. He continues,
“We are incrementally positive on Tesla following our visit. We have confidence in their production. We did not see anything to suggest that Model 3 cannot reach 6k units per week, and 7k to 8k with very little incremental capital expenditure.“
The electric automaker had hit a then-record high of 5,000 copies of the mid-sized sedan during the last week of June. Though expectations were that the stock would rise after reaching that threshold, it did not, as many were convinced the output was limited to a one-time all-out effort. It was only later in August, during the financial call with analysts that Musk revealed production had hit that same mark in at least two weeks in July. This, along with other positives from that call, brought share price up significantly ahead of the “going private” tweet that then spurred on a short-lived price spike.
The production goal for the Tesla Model 3 for 2019 is 10,000 units per week. That translates into an annual rate of 520,000 of the all-electric car. By comparison — an imperfect one, since it isn’t sold in Europe — the Toyota Camry moved 462,318 units in the United Staes and China last year, or 8,891 units per week.
If the delivery problems have really been corrected I think Tesla will sell 30,000 TM3’s in the month of August.
They’re working on delivery bottlenecks, but ran into another problem, causing a rash of last minute VIN reassignments. I expect ~15k in August.
That’s good news on the potential run rate side. The problem is that expansion to 8K/units week is just one of the transitory goals on the way to roughly around 10K/week during full weeks of production (typically 45-50 weeks out of any year for most auto manufacturing assembly lines).
In order to get to their goal of a 10K/week rate, they WILL have to make line changes, Musk and Tesla have been very very clear about this. So even if they hit their target production RATES, just multiplying by weeks in a quarter or year likely won’t give very accurate estimate of sales numbers. What is unknown is how much downtime will be required for those line changes between now and sometime in Q418 or Q119.
Why not add new lines instead of making line changes? Given that they will be making many more cars like Y and more, adding more lines seems better for the future.
Because that increases capital expenditure. Much better to improve flow rate and efficiency on existing lines.