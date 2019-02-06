Tesla Model 3 Gets Another Price Reduction
Tesla takes another $1,100 off all variants of its Model 3 sedan.
Not long ago, Tesla reduced its prices by $2,000 in an attempt to assist buyers after the U.S. federal tax credit entered its initial sunset phase. Since then, Model S and Model X pricing has changed yet again due to the elimination of 75D models and subsequent reorganization of trims with software-limited batteries (details here). However, as far as the Model 3 is concerned, it’s now $3,100 less than it was just over a month ago.
The Model 3 has a starting price of $42,900. This is for the Mid Range model. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the car starts at “~$35k (after ~$8k of credits & fuel savings).”
Model 3 starting cost now ~$35k (after ~$8k of credits & fuel savings) https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2019
As usual, some commentors on Twitter pointed out that they don’t really appreciate this style of displaying pricing. On the automaker’s website, pricing is shown with credits and fuel savings, as well as without.
When the Model 3 Mid Range first arrived, it was priced at $46,000. The price dropped recently to $44,000, and now it’s down to $42,900. Tesla is moving closer and closer to that $35,000 price point, and the base model has yet to arrive. In reply to a question on the above Twitter thread, Musk said Tesla is doing everything it can to get to the $35,000 base Model 3.
We’re doing everything we can to get there. It’s a super hard grind.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2019
As for the rest of the Model 3 lineup, the Long Range Dual Motor is priced at $49,900 and the Performance model now comes in at $60,900.
5 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Gets Another Price Reduction"
The blanket arbitrary fuel savings equation is hopefully provided by Tesla, and listed on the savings calculator?
The “super hard grind” is hopefully coming to the Tesla Kettleman City SC Bistro!
I have this feeling Musk for various reasons doesn’t really want the low range M3. And in the not so distant future the current mid range will actually be the new low range.
It’s funny how people almost insulted me when I was not being overly optimistic about Tesla sales in the US.
This is another clear indicator that Tesla is having a demand problem in the US. It’s good for consumers indeed, but Tesla is not decreasing the price because they are in love with costumers, with the small profits they are having it would be insane to lower the price if they could sell all the cars they are building at any price.
I was always very pessimistic about the $35k model 3 (and I was right once again), I now start to see it as a reality in a few months – even if Tesla sell it with losses.
It isn’t a demand “problem”, but more of the planned launch. You launch the high models first and switch to less premium models as your demand for high models starts to wane or saturate. Obviously they can’t sell 200,000 of the $60,000 cars every year in the US.
I suspect demand will be around 200,000 to 300,000 per year of the Model 3 in the US for now, but this could be higher or lower depending on pricing. Tesla will likely adjust pricing to get demand they want. Since the backlog is being met the average price will drop to maintain sales. My point is there is no problem with the demand, it is how they have been managing this roll out all along.
The cheapest Model 3 being delayed so long is in part as high margin cars still have demand, in part as they needed to reduce costs. This cost savings is being passed onto the consumer now… Also, people like me are tempted by the Model 3, but waiting for a Y…
This price drop is being framed as a direct replacement for the referral code system, from which the buyer was rewarded with six months of free supercharging.
Given that, I want to put my head up and say that for me, a lower price is much more of an incentive to buy than the free supercharging. Firstly because its an up-front cost reduction, which is always a good thing, and second because it would take me *years* to rack up enough supercharging to cost me as much as this price reduction would save me, if ever, because almost all of my charging would be done at home.