Tesla Model 3 Gets Another Price Reduction

37 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla takes another $1,100 off all variants of its Model 3 sedan.

Not long ago, Tesla reduced its prices by $2,000 in an attempt to assist buyers after the U.S. federal tax credit entered its initial sunset phase. Since then, Model S and Model X pricing has changed yet again due to the elimination of 75D models and subsequent reorganization of trims with software-limited batteries (details here). However, as far as the Model 3 is concerned, it’s now $3,100 less than it was just over a month ago.

The Model 3 has a starting price of $42,900. This is for the Mid Range model. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the car starts at “~$35k (after ~$8k of credits & fuel savings).”

Model 3 starting cost now ~$35k (after ~$8k of credits & fuel savings) https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2019

As usual, some commentors on Twitter pointed out that they don’t really appreciate this style of displaying pricing. On the automaker’s website, pricing is shown with credits and fuel savings, as well as without.

When the Model 3 Mid Range first arrived, it was priced at $46,000. The price dropped recently to $44,000, and now it’s down to $42,900. Tesla is moving closer and closer to that $35,000 price point, and the base model has yet to arrive. In reply to a question on the above Twitter thread, Musk said Tesla is doing everything it can to get to the $35,000 base Model 3.

We’re doing everything we can to get there. It’s a super hard grind. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2019

As for the rest of the Model 3 lineup, the Long Range Dual Motor is priced at $49,900 and the Performance model now comes in at $60,900.

