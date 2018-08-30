DragTimes Pits Tesla Model 3 Performance Against BMW M3

2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

A race of equals?

This is the race we’ve been waiting for. The Tesla Model 3 Performance versus a BMW 3 series. The Bimmer in question here, rounded up by DragTimes, has the competition pack.

The BMW boasts a 3.0 inline 6 turbo engine and sends its internal combustion grunt through a 7-speed DCT to the rear wheels, giving the 3,540-pound, four-door sedan a good amount of mojo for $82,000.

The mid-size Tesla, weighing in at 4,072 pounds, sends 450 horses and 471 pound-feet of trque to all its wheels. The particular Performance example rings in at around $72,500.

As usual, DragTimes brings us all the action from a variety of camera angles, but here, they also throw us a bonus. After two runs featuring our main contenders, the Model 3 Performance gets lined up against a McLaren 720s. Now, if you’re familiar with that car, you know that this is no contest. Still, the run is salvaged by the production of numbers from an onboard data-collecting V-Box. It tells us, among other things, that the spiciest version of the smallest Tesla hits 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds, and completes the quarter-mile in 11.7 seconds at 114 MPH.

With numbers like that, is it any wonder the automaker is reportedly getting slammed with orders for the Performance variant?

Video description: