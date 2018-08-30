DragTimes Pits Tesla Model 3 Performance Against BMW M3
A race of equals?
This is the race we’ve been waiting for. The Tesla Model 3 Performance versus a BMW 3 series. The Bimmer in question here, rounded up by DragTimes, has the competition pack.
The BMW boasts a 3.0 inline 6 turbo engine and sends its internal combustion grunt through a 7-speed DCT to the rear wheels, giving the 3,540-pound, four-door sedan a good amount of mojo for $82,000.
The mid-size Tesla, weighing in at 4,072 pounds, sends 450 horses and 471 pound-feet of trque to all its wheels. The particular Performance example rings in at around $72,500.
As usual, DragTimes brings us all the action from a variety of camera angles, but here, they also throw us a bonus. After two runs featuring our main contenders, the Model 3 Performance gets lined up against a McLaren 720s. Now, if you’re familiar with that car, you know that this is no contest. Still, the run is salvaged by the production of numbers from an onboard data-collecting V-Box. It tells us, among other things, that the spiciest version of the smallest Tesla hits 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds, and completes the quarter-mile in 11.7 seconds at 114 MPH.
With numbers like that, is it any wonder the automaker is reportedly getting slammed with orders for the Performance variant?
Watch the all new Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance take on it’s main competitor, the BMW M3 with the competition package down the 1/4 mile at Palm Beach International Raceway for some heads up drag racing action. Also included is full VBOX data for the Model 3.
14 Comments on "DragTimes Pits Tesla Model 3 Performance Against BMW M3"
That’s a beat down, for sure. If it can hold that advantage outside of a straight line, it’ll be golden on the track. Now it just needs better styling and badging.
Wow you sounded very hurt, technology advances, and today cool becomes obsolete, just move on. Btw Tesla bridging today is way more prestigious than BMW.
We don’t need no stinking badges.
I am getting my Model 3 Performance this week, and don’t plan to put on the badge when it arrives. I might put the spoiler on, depending on how it looks on my Obsidian Black car.
Badging? So you’re a brand slave? Something can be awesome but if it is not from a brand you already know then you can’t handle it? LOL.
The handling is top notch as the batteries give an ideal weight distribution and a very low center of gravity.
It’s also about 600lbs heavier than the BMW M3. So it’s not clear who would come out on top on a race course. Though looking at Laguna Seca laptimes, the BMW M3 looks to have the advantage.
Drag………meh.
The TM3DP crushed the BMW on the drag strip, but they said in the video that the group rented out the road course at that track. I would have been more interested to see how the two cars faired against each other on the road course.
They also indicate the M3 was kitted. I didn’t watch it, I fast fwd’d to where the Mclaren spanked the sh1toutta the TM3………..lol
What is sad is that you get excited about a supercar exotic spanking a tesla LOL
I’m always in for a good ‘ol spankin. I’m a FREAK like that………..LMAO.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP EARTHLINGS CO2.EARTH
Owned!!