Tesla Model 3 Performance Review: Car Worth Waiting For? Video

Tesla Model 3 Performance Review: Car Worth Waiting For?
For good things you always have to wait a bit
The DriveGuy de took the Tesla Model 3 Performance for a test drive to check out whether it’s a car worth waiting for. The answer is quite encouraging.
Model 3 exceeds expectations and was called a segment leader. The driving experience is enjoyable, while the minimalist interior is claimed to be surprisingly good.
“This is the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Performance! It’s the car we have been been waiting quite some time for! Now that it’s here, I want to discover everything that the Long Range offers, how it fairs for Canadian buyers and, most critically, what is it like to drive?Let’s find out together!”
