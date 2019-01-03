Tesla Model 3 Performance Review: Car Worth Waiting For? Video

  1. Home
For good things you always have to wait a bit

The DriveGuy de took the Tesla Model 3 Performance for a test drive to check out whether it’s a car worth waiting for. The answer is quite encouraging.

Model 3 exceeds expectations and was called a segment leader. The driving experience is enjoyable, while the minimalist interior is claimed to be surprisingly good.

“This is the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Performance! It’s the car we have been been waiting quite some time for! Now that it’s here, I want to discover everything that the Long Range offers, how it fairs for Canadian buyers and, most critically, what is it like to drive?Let’s find out together!”

George Parrott
I have been driving the Performance+ Model 3 since September 1 accumulating almost 8000 miles. My own observations based on owning earlier a 2013 Model S 85 and then moving to a 2015 Model S P85D upgraded to Ludicrous… I like the driving experience and general handling feel of the Model 3 MUCH better than even the P85DL earlier. The Model 3 is lighter feeling and responds easier and quicker to any steering input. The Performance + Model 3 is almost as quick as the P85DL, but I can actually feel that slightly less extreme launch at full throttle. (Note: Mine actually still holds the fastest quarter mile time of ANY Model 3 at 11.72 seconds set on 26 September here at Sacramento Raceway). I really like the general interior details in the Model 3 MUCH, MUCH better than the Model S. The storage in the doors, back of the front seats, and the totally better console and cup holders make this a more livable car in so many ways. The better sun visors and lighted vanity mirrors are exactly what one would expect in ANY upscale car, but the earlier Model S lacked all these. I do MISS my… Read more »
