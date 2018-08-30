Watch This Tesla Model 3 Performance At The Strip

52 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This new Tesla Model 3 Performance owner is blown away by his car.

YouTuber Travis Fischer sent InsideEVs an email recently. He wanted to let us know that it’s been over 15 years since he’s been to the drag strip. However, getting a new Tesla Model 3 Performance was the ticket to luring him back out to the races. Fischer visited Bandimere Speedway in Colorado (Thunder Mountain), which seems to be becoming a popular spot to take Tesla vehicles for a run. YouTuber DAErik has provided several recent Model 3 Performance videos from the same location.

Travis shared:

I was a huge car enthusiast right out of high school, but as we get older practical needs seem to weigh in over our more recreational wants. That was before my Model 3 was delivered, everything has changed. The Model 3 is a blast to drive, I’ll find myself making excuses to leave the house and head to the grocery store for the stick of butter needed for supper. I know many people have purchased a Tesla because of the environmental purposes, but this is truly a car any enthusiast can enjoy.

Fischer explains that there is not a place to charge near the track and he headed out there after work. So, the Model 3 is performing here with 89 percent battery. Still, in his first run, he was able to beat a BMW M3 with ease. After testing and tuning the car a bit more and improving his times, he faced off against a Chevrolet Corvette. At this point, Fischer was down to an 81 percent charge. Nonetheless, he was able to pull 11.748 at 115.56 mph.

Video Description via Travis Fischer on YouTube: Tesla Model 3 Performance 11.748 @115.56mph Doing a little drag racing with my Tesla Model 3 Performance at Bandimere Speedway in Colorado. Started the night off with 89%, sadly there aren’t many places to top the battery off, but the car was amazing!

