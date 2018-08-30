Watch This Tesla Model 3 Performance At The Strip
This new Tesla Model 3 Performance owner is blown away by his car.
YouTuber Travis Fischer sent InsideEVs an email recently. He wanted to let us know that it’s been over 15 years since he’s been to the drag strip. However, getting a new Tesla Model 3 Performance was the ticket to luring him back out to the races. Fischer visited Bandimere Speedway in Colorado (Thunder Mountain), which seems to be becoming a popular spot to take Tesla vehicles for a run. YouTuber DAErik has provided several recent Model 3 Performance videos from the same location.
Travis shared:
I was a huge car enthusiast right out of high school, but as we get older practical needs seem to weigh in over our more recreational wants. That was before my Model 3 was delivered, everything has changed. The Model 3 is a blast to drive, I’ll find myself making excuses to leave the house and head to the grocery store for the stick of butter needed for supper. I know many people have purchased a Tesla because of the environmental purposes, but this is truly a car any enthusiast can enjoy.
Fischer explains that there is not a place to charge near the track and he headed out there after work. So, the Model 3 is performing here with 89 percent battery. Still, in his first run, he was able to beat a BMW M3 with ease. After testing and tuning the car a bit more and improving his times, he faced off against a Chevrolet Corvette. At this point, Fischer was down to an 81 percent charge. Nonetheless, he was able to pull 11.748 at 115.56 mph.
Video Description via Travis Fischer on YouTube:
Tesla Model 3 Performance 11.748 @115.56mph
Doing a little drag racing with my Tesla Model 3 Performance at Bandimere Speedway in Colorado. Started the night off with 89%, sadly there aren’t many places to top the battery off, but the car was amazing!
5 Comments on "Watch This Tesla Model 3 Performance At The Strip"
When I saw the word “track” in the first sentence the article briefly had my attention as in my world a track has turns, then I understood it was on those straight tracks from across the pond. Never mind. A track without curves is a bit like a woman without them. Now I take it that in the tweeting hell of those last months a 100th video of a Tesla accelerating in a straight line must have good soothing virtues for many here.
Got your attention long enough to write a paragraph long comment. Your definition of track is different, doesn’t mean it’s the only one. Sorry you don’t like Stateside Teslas or the surfaces they run on, but the world is a buffet, we choose what we like and pass on what we don’t. Doesn’t mean the choices you choose to skip are wrong, either. Embrace the buffet my friend.
One dimensional performance for one dimensional people.
It makes it even worse because this sort of performance, with the right configuration, is inherent with EV’s and not because of advanced technology. It’s the reason why you never see video’s of Tesla’s doing 1/2 mile and 1 mile runs and why you never hear much of them on an actual race track.
I used to run cross country in school. It never gathered the attention of the 100 meter race in track. Oh, and the 100 meter final was always showcased at the end of the track meet, right before the 4 x 100 meter relay (another flat out sprint). Folks have an interest in 1/4 mile races for the same reason. Assuming folks are ‘one dimensional’ because they have an interest in acceleration is pretty one dimensional. Heavy, 4000 lb+ sedans that can run high 11’s is still very new to the automotive world. 10 years from now it will be very commonplace- why not let folks have their moment?
