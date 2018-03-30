Tesla Model 3 Performance Rated At 116 MPGe
It comes as no surprise that the Tesla Model 3 Performance is less efficient than the RWD Long Range variant, but now we see the official Monroney sticker.
The EPA originally rated the Model 3 Long Range (rear-wheel drive) at 126 MPGe combined. This breaks down to 131 MPGe city and 120 MPGe highway. On the EPA site, these numbers are shown for the “2017” model. However, if you choose the 2018 model year, efficiency improved to 130 MPGe combined (136 city, 123 highway).
These numbers pushed the Model 3 closer to the most efficient all-electric car on the market today – the Hyundai Ioniq Electric with its 136 MPGe combined (150 city, 122 highway). As you can see, the Model 3 Long Range is still a touch more efficient on the highway and claims the second spot for efficiency among all BEVs. You can see all fully-electric cars compared on the EPA website by clicking here.
Now, MPGe figures have been shared for the Model 3 Performance. According to the Monroney sticker, the car returns 116 MPGe combined. This works out to 120 MPGe city and 112 on the highway. The EPA hasn’t officially published these numbers, but the new owner’s sticker is just about proof enough.
We eagerly await Tesla in its upcoming release of the base Model 3, as it may surpass the Hyundai Ioniq Electric as the new all-electric efficiency champion. What do you think its combined MPGe rating will be? Let us know in the comment section below or start a thread on our InsideEVs Forum.
Source: Reddit, Tesla Motors Club forum
Still seems like a weird metric to apply, since “gallons” don’t really apply in any meaningful way to BeVs… I understand the “energy equivalent” argument but you still have to interpolate big assumptions about the grid and efficiencies.
The only thing that’s really important is Miles per KW-hour and KM per KW_hour, so it would be nice to see a league table published and updated regularly on those metrics against a standardized test cycle. Rating the cars that way would relate to actual running costs and actual environmental impact in a much more meaningful way.
I don’t think it will beat the Ioniq, though it may come close. The Ioniq is way too slow, thus more efficient as it won’t let you drive it fast, within a certain amount of time. So it consumes less energy, giving it it’s high efficiency rating. You would have to drive your Model 3 like an old granny to approach the higher efficiency of the Ioniq, and no one is going to do that on a regular basis, so it’s a moot point.,
Others on InsideEVs have pointed out that EPA uses standardized acceleration in their testing so more powerful cars are not disadvantaged. The electric Ionic is rated at 136 MPGe. Non-performance Model 3 is rated at 130. There are separate metrics for acceleration and power. Together, they tell you everything you need to know.
Stop and go “regen” efficiency is better if you have a motor connected to the front wheels, where most of the braking occurs. CR found the Ioniq and Bolt had a noticeable real world efficiency advantage because of this. But RWD is going to be more fun to drive.
/weight would be another significant factor