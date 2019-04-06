Tesla Model 3 Set New Sales Record In Germany
37 M BY MARK KANE
Well, it didn’t take long – Tesla Model 3 is #1
With around 2,226 new registrations in March, Tesla Model 3 achieved the highest monthly number of new registrations among plug-in electric cars in Germany ever.
According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), the total number for Q1 stands at 3,185 which enables Model 3 to take the #1 spot in model rank after the first three months of 2019 (despite absence in January).
As there were several thousand of orders placed in Germany, such a high level of deliveries could be maintained for a month or two, before we will finally see the base demand (however a lot depends on the allocation of deliveries).
Full report for Germany coming later this month.
Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:
- Norway – 5,315
- Germany – 2,226
- Netherlands – 2,195
- France – 1,153
- Sweden – 1,005
- Spain – 396
- Total in those countries: 12,290 (we are awaiting data from other countries)
Update: In Germany, 🇩🇪 during Q1 3,185 Model 3 were registered according to official KBA data meaning subsidies claimed is a relatively accurate indication of demand. 628 more M3 registered than subsides claimed, partially points to dealer registrations and vehicles >€60k https://t.co/IuSZ0WwOdb
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) April 5, 2019
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!