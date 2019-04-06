  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Tesla Model 3 Set New Sales Record In Germany

Tesla Model 3 Set New Sales Record In Germany

Tesla Model 3 Performance

37 M BY MARK KANE

Well, it didn’t take long – Tesla Model 3 is #1

With around 2,226 new registrations in March, Tesla Model 3 achieved the highest monthly number of new registrations among plug-in electric cars in Germany ever.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), the total number for Q1 stands at 3,185 which enables Model 3 to take the #1 spot in model rank after the first three months of 2019 (despite absence in January).

As there were several thousand of orders placed in Germany, such a high level of deliveries could be maintained for a month or two, before we will finally see the base demand (however a lot depends on the allocation of deliveries).

Full report for Germany coming later this month.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Sales Almost Equal Porsche In Germany In March 2019
Tesla Model 3 Sales Almost Matched Renault ZOE In France In March
1,000 Tesla Model 3 Pushed Sweden EV Sales To New Record

Tesla Model 3 registrations in March 2019:

Categories: Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!