Tesla Model 3 Launches In Mexico, And It’s A Big Deal

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Wow! The Tesla Model 3 is now making its way to Mexico of all markets.

We already knew Tesla was pushing its hugely popular Model 3 midsize sedan to overseas markets, but to see it hit Mexico is a welcome surprise. Reportedly, the automaker sent invitations out for an open house in the country, as well as information about the electric car’s official launch. Today, Tesla will host the unveiling at its Mexico city store.

According to Teslarati, the automaker’s email to Mexico-based reservation holders informs them that the “Model 3, the wait is over.” These citizens — if they take delivery — will make history and set an all-new precedent for the struggling country.

The particular Mexico City-Masaryk Tesla store is a bit of an outlier, as it’s situated in the very affluent neighborhood of Polanco. The area is well-known for top-dollar retail stores and upscale bistros. So, Tesla vehicles are sought-after as expected.

As Teslarati shares, Tesla has been contacting a Model 3 reservation-holder by the name of Jose (as well as others) to get a grip on what configurations are needed in the area.

Once again, Tesla proves that it’s branching out globally into a myriad of locales. While many naysayers will continue to assert that demand is limited and U.S. deliveries are lackluster, we can see where the Silicon Valley automaker’s newfound focus lies.

Source: Teslarati