Tesla Model 3 Launches In Mexico, And It’s A Big Deal

Wow! The Tesla Model 3 is now making its way to Mexico of all markets.

We already knew Tesla was pushing its hugely popular Model 3 midsize sedan to overseas markets, but to see it hit Mexico is a welcome surprise. Reportedly, the automaker sent invitations out for an open house in the country, as well as information about the electric car’s official launch. Today, Tesla will host the unveiling at its Mexico city store.

According to Teslarati, the automaker’s email to Mexico-based reservation holders informs them that the “Model 3, the wait is over.” These citizens — if they take delivery — will make history and set an all-new precedent for the struggling country.

The particular Mexico City-Masaryk Tesla store is a bit of an outlier, as it’s situated in the very affluent neighborhood of Polanco. The area is well-known for top-dollar retail stores and upscale bistros. So, Tesla vehicles are sought-after as expected.

As Teslarati shares, Tesla has been contacting a Model 3 reservation-holder by the name of Jose (as well as others) to get a grip on what configurations are needed in the area.

Once again, Tesla proves that it’s branching out globally into a myriad of locales. While many naysayers will continue to assert that demand is limited and U.S. deliveries are lackluster, we can see where the Silicon Valley automaker’s newfound focus lies.

Source: Teslarati

8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Launches In Mexico, And It's A Big Deal"

Manuel

It’ll be interesting to see the actual numbers of Model 3s sold in Mexico, and all the other electric cars sold there! We have very little data about it.

52 minutes ago
F150 Brian

“While many naysayers will continue to assert that demand is limited and U.S. deliveries are lackluster, we can see where the Silicon Valley automaker’s newfound focus lies.”

Exactly. Focus where the demand is.
Your point kinda backfired.

39 minutes ago
Juan

Mexico has issues but “struggling”? Kinda racist

39 minutes ago
antrik

What exactly does that have to do with race?…

6 minutes ago
Juan

Tesla Mexico is also offering the base model via Lease at ~$1,000 USD/month

37 minutes ago
Spudley

I was kinda surprised they didn’t start shipping to Mexico sooner, to be honest. Thought they might have done it when they started sending to Canada.

30 minutes ago
ffbj
In Mexico, Tesla could make inroads for their other business’s too, such as solar, and power storage, though that seems a bit long range, on the solar side, as that business seems to be on the backburner. I do think Mexico is a good fit in the sense that being a warm country one could say adios to problems associated with driving evs in the Winter. Also good for solar. Mexico is not latitudinally challenged. So first you sell the car to the affluent, in gated, garage, communities. Then you sell the homeowners the panels, and the power walls, as the power can be iffy at times. This in turn helps to stabilize the grid which benefits everyone. I think many of the knocks on Tesla and what the are going through at this time are really just growing pains, and will be resolved in time, as Tesla exhibits long range thinking, occasionally tempered by short term goals. Like fixing service, delivery, problems.. Tesla is like the long distance runner who is far out ahead but begins to wobble and slow, when the race is almost won, but then takes a water break and resumes their run towards victory as… Read more »
14 minutes ago
Sustainable2020

No brainer to finally start model 3 sales in Mexico. 50k+ sold this year in Mex wouldn’t surprise me. Affluent, rideshare and corporate customers should bring enough demand. Model Y will probably double those sales in a few years though as many roads in Mexico are more easily traversed with a higher riding vehicle.

1 minute ago