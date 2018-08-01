Tesla Launches Model 3 In Japan: First Deliveries In Late 2019

3 H BY MARK KANE

At least 6-7 months of additional waiting.

After presenting the Tesla Model 3 in Japan in November, it’s now known that the first deliveries will begin in the second half of 2019.

Japanese media says deliveries will be in late 2019.

Japan probably will not be a major market for the Model 3. However, the Model 3 could be the first all-electric model that could possibly compete – in volume of sales – with the Nissan LEAF in its home market.

Source: response.jp