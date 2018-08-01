Tesla Launches Model 3 In Japan: First Deliveries In Late 2019
At least 6-7 months of additional waiting.
After presenting the Tesla Model 3 in Japan in November, it’s now known that the first deliveries will begin in the second half of 2019.
Japanese media says deliveries will be in late 2019.
Japan probably will not be a major market for the Model 3. However, the Model 3 could be the first all-electric model that could possibly compete – in volume of sales – with the Nissan LEAF in its home market.
Tesla Model 3 officially announced in Japan. Scheduled to deliver second half of 2019, Japanese media reported.$TSLA #Tesla #Model3 #Japanhttps://t.co/hhyJAqdk7N
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) December 12, 2018
Source: response.jp
How popular is Tesla in Japan?
ev-sales has never mentioned Tesla in one of their Japanese posts, but they also don’t publish Japanese posts on a regular basis, and they generally only cover a tiny number of vehicles when they do publish anything on that market.
Most recently, for October they reported 1675 Leaf, 810 Prius PHEV, 557 Outlander PHEV, and 192 Other. If Tesla occupies that entire Other category, then they’re a distant #4 in Japan. This was a start of the quarter though – one of Tesla’s weakest months, generally.
For February, there was 3720 Leaf, 1197 Prius, 576 Outlander, and 402 Other. If Tesla is the entire Other category, then they’re a less distant #4 than they were in October.
For December of last year, the numbers were pretty close to the same as February of this year – still no mention of Tesla, just 462 “Other” which doesn’t include Leaf, Prius, Outlander, or BMW.
The Model 3 should do much better than S and X in Japan; S and X are ridiculously huge by Japanese standards, perhaps even more so than in Europe.
Agreed. Model 3 sales will be significant in Japan.