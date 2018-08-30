Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Germany Again: Video

  1. Home
The Tesla Model 3 remains a rare sight in Germany.

Thanks to one of the leading car spy channels, walkoARTvideos, we can see another Tesla Model 3 in Germany. Taking into consideration the plate number, it’s a different car than the one from July.

Tesla probably uses a small fleet of Model 3 for test purposes, final tunning and compatibility with charging infrastructure.

Since market launch, Tesla produced some 90,000 Model 3 and became one of the top selling cars in the U.S. The question now is whether the Model 3 will enable Tesla to conquer the European market too? A big splash would be a serious threat to German automotive industry.

Jörg

Model 3 will be a big splash in Europe. You can bet your ass on!
And I hope, all these betraying, lying and killing companies like VW and subsidies, Mercedes, BMW will receive their wellowned terrible kick in their greedy, rotten butt.
Greetings from Germany.

1 hour ago
cf

the red signs in germany are for transferring cars from one garage to another or for short test drive.

1 hour ago
Matthias

Yep. Taking into consideration that Mercedes and Porsche are located in Stuttgart (red Signs Show an S for Stuttgart) it is possibly a shipped car from the US in Order To be Reverse engeenered by one of the companies.

1 hour ago