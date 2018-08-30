Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Germany Again: Video
The Tesla Model 3 remains a rare sight in Germany.
Thanks to one of the leading car spy channels, walkoARTvideos, we can see another Tesla Model 3 in Germany. Taking into consideration the plate number, it’s a different car than the one from July.
Tesla probably uses a small fleet of Model 3 for test purposes, final tunning and compatibility with charging infrastructure.
Since market launch, Tesla produced some 90,000 Model 3 and became one of the top selling cars in the U.S. The question now is whether the Model 3 will enable Tesla to conquer the European market too? A big splash would be a serious threat to German automotive industry.
3 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Germany Again: Video"
Model 3 will be a big splash in Europe. You can bet your ass on!
And I hope, all these betraying, lying and killing companies like VW and subsidies, Mercedes, BMW will receive their wellowned terrible kick in their greedy, rotten butt.
Greetings from Germany.
the red signs in germany are for transferring cars from one garage to another or for short test drive.
Yep. Taking into consideration that Mercedes and Porsche are located in Stuttgart (red Signs Show an S for Stuttgart) it is possibly a shipped car from the US in Order To be Reverse engeenered by one of the companies.