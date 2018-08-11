Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit Production Eclipses 10,000 / Week

1 H BY MARK KANE

10,000 drive units in a single week.

We don’t know yet the official numbers of Tesla Model 3 production in the third quarter, but according to one of Elon Musk’s emails sent to employees, there are some milestones worth celebrating.

Apparently, the Model 3 Drive Unit Team at the Gigafactory was able to reach a production pace of 10,000 drive units in one week.

We assume the 10,000 electric motors/gearboxes/power electronics would be sufficient for some 5,000-6,000 Model 3, as most of the production is dual motor versions (at 80% all-wheel drive Tesla needs 10,000 drive units – front and rear – for 6,000 Model 3).

Anyways, at least we know that drive units are not the blocking production from reaching 6,000 Model 3 a week (target for August).

Source: 1reddrop.com