Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit Production Eclipses 10,000 / Week
10,000 drive units in a single week.
We don’t know yet the official numbers of Tesla Model 3 production in the third quarter, but according to one of Elon Musk’s emails sent to employees, there are some milestones worth celebrating.
Apparently, the Model 3 Drive Unit Team at the Gigafactory was able to reach a production pace of 10,000 drive units in one week.
We assume the 10,000 electric motors/gearboxes/power electronics would be sufficient for some 5,000-6,000 Model 3, as most of the production is dual motor versions (at 80% all-wheel drive Tesla needs 10,000 drive units – front and rear – for 6,000 Model 3).
Anyways, at least we know that drive units are not the blocking production from reaching 6,000 Model 3 a week (target for August).
Source: 1reddrop.com
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit Production Eclipses 10,000 / Week"
Cool!
Thus 750,000 to 1,000,000 cars in 2019 is possible.
750K might just be possible… 50K Model S, 50K Model X, and 650K Model 3.
That’d require an average of 13K Model 3 per week through the entire year… so like, 10K/week, 12K/week, 14K/week, and 16K/week for Q1-4 respectively…
Seems way optimistic, but maybe just barely possible.
I think an average of 9.5K Model 3 per week next year is more likely, giving ~500K Model 3 and 600K cars total.
No way… That would be an average of 13.000 Model 3 a week, already 30% more than the elusive 10.000 a week objective. And we are not yet at 6.000 in a single week. Every recent projection lead to, at most, 7.000 a week on average for the end of the year.