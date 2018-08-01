Tesla Model 3 Display Fleet To Arrive In Europe This Week
Tesla invites reservation holders to see the Model 3 in Europe
Finally, Tesla has begun the presentation of the Model 3 to reservation holders in Europe. According to the latest news, invitations were sent out to at least several countries – France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Italy, but more will be included soon.
⚡️It’s about time! It’s happening! ⚡️
Tesla Model 3 is coming to:
1. Norway
2. France
3. Spain
4. China
5. Japan
6. Germany
7. Belgium
8. Portugal
9. Switzerland
10. Austria
11. Holland
In France, the cars will be presented between 14 to 29 November in the Paris Madeleine store.
According to Elon Musk, by the end of this year, Tesla will launch an order page for Europe (initially probably only for reservation holders).
Production is expected to begin in January and the first deliveries should occur in February-March.
“We expect to start producing a significant volume for Europe in January, and obviously take some time to ship. So deliveries, probably if we finish the deliveries in Europe kind of in the late February, March timeframe.”
Tesla Model 3 in Europe:
Categories: Tesla
C’mon Tesla where’s the U.K don’t be scared off by the Jaguar it’s just a little old pussy cat.
There will be many thousand Model 3’s in Europe before people in the UK get close to configure their cars, you will have time to see and feel it.
At last… but what is the price and will it use CCS?
Those seem to be important questions for a number of people.
Menneke as before?
The price varies depending on which country you live in.
Tesla Model 3 in Germany will certainly shake things up for the German car makers.