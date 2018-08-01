Tesla Model 3 Display Fleet To Arrive In Europe This Week

3 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla invites reservation holders to see the Model 3 in Europe

Finally, Tesla has begun the presentation of the Model 3 to reservation holders in Europe. According to the latest news, invitations were sent out to at least several countries – France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Italy, but more will be included soon.

⚡️It’s about time! It’s happening! ⚡️ Tesla Model 3 is coming to: 1. Norway

2. France

3. Spain

4. China

5. Japan

6. Germany

7. Belgium

8. Portugal

9. Switzerland

10. Austria

11. Holland Please feel free to retweet and help to build the list !! $TSLA #Tesla #Model3 pic.twitter.com/tyf3ePUC1i — Vincent (@vincent13031925) November 13, 2018

In France, the cars will be presented between 14 to 29 November in the Paris Madeleine store.

According to Elon Musk, by the end of this year, Tesla will launch an order page for Europe (initially probably only for reservation holders).

Production is expected to begin in January and the first deliveries should occur in February-March.

“We expect to start producing a significant volume for Europe in January, and obviously take some time to ship. So deliveries, probably if we finish the deliveries in Europe kind of in the late February, March timeframe.”

Tesla Model 3 in Europe: