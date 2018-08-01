  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3 Display Fleet To Arrive In Europe This Week

Tesla Model 3 Display Fleet To Arrive In Europe This Week

3 H BY MARK KANE 6

Tesla invites reservation holders to see the Model 3 in Europe

Finally, Tesla has begun the presentation of the Model 3 to reservation holders in Europe. According to the latest news, invitations were sent out to at least several countries – France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Italy, but more will be included soon.

In France, the cars will be presented between 14 to 29 November in the Paris Madeleine store.

See Also
Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Europe With Different Charging Inlet
Tesla Model 3 Coming To England And Australia Mid 2019
Tesla Registers New Model 3 VINs For Europe

According to Elon Musk, by the end of this year, Tesla will launch an order page for Europe (initially probably only for reservation holders).

Production is expected to begin in January and the first deliveries should occur in February-March.

“We expect to start producing a significant volume for Europe in January, and obviously take some time to ship. So deliveries, probably if we finish the deliveries in Europe kind of in the late February, March timeframe.”

Tesla Model 3 in Europe:

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Display Fleet To Arrive In Europe This Week"

newest oldest most voted
Andrew

C’mon Tesla where’s the U.K don’t be scared off by the Jaguar it’s just a little old pussy cat.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Micke Larsson

There will be many thousand Model 3’s in Europe before people in the UK get close to configure their cars, you will have time to see and feel it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Sammy

At last… but what is the price and will it use CCS?

Those seem to be important questions for a number of people.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
scottf200

Menneke as before?comment image

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ffbj

The price varies depending on which country you live in.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
CDAVIS

Tesla Model 3 in Germany will certainly shake things up for the German car makers.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago