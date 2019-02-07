  1. Home
Tesla Model 3 Charges At 117-kW On CCS

Tesla Model 3 is able to take roughly 120 kW from CCS charger

As the first Tesla Model 3 were delivered to customers in Europe, it seems one posted eagerly awaited info about maximum charging power.

The European version of the Model 3 is equipped with a CCS Combo-compatible charging inlet. Therefore, it can use general CCS fast chargers. Certainly, Superchargers retrofitted with CCS plugs work with the Model 3 too.

Tesla Model 3 & charging
The photo took at the IONITY fast charging station, probably in France, shows 117 kW of power at 39% state-of-charge (SOC).

It’s reasonable to assume that the maximum output is somewhere around 120 kW (probably at a higher SOC). Furthermore, the IONITY fast chargers are set for at least 150-175 kW (with an option to unlock the full 350 kW later on). Consequently, the Teslas sort of afterthought setup doesn’t allow for pulling that level of power though (350-kW)

source: Automobile-Propre.com

1 Comment on "Tesla Model 3 Charges At 117-kW On CCS"

Charles

Now the question is – is this 120kW software locked so that it doesn’t out rate Tesla’s superchargers, and when SCv3 is announced (a) will it charge Model 3 faster (b) will Tesla unlock this faster speed via non-superchargers? 🙂

