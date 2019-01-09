Tesla Model 3 Was #1 Selling Luxury Car In U.S. In 2018
Now, there’s absolutely no question about the incredible success of the Tesla Model 3 in the U.S. market.
We’ve gone round and round about U.S. Tesla sales numbers and its dominance in not only the EV market, but the automotive market as a whole. Yes, there have been some discrepancies regarding which brands the automaker has beaten, and under which specific circumstances. However, none of this matters now as the Tesla Model 3 has trumped all other rival U.S. luxury automakers with its incredible sales for a single model.
The Tesla Model 3 has moved up the ranks to become the best-selling premium car in the U.S. for 2018. Accordingly, Tesla reported such in its recent sales report. Interestingly, Tesla was so confident about its Model 3 sales, it reported this information even before most other brands had publicized U.S. sales. In addition, Tesla doesn’t even fully disclose its U.S. sales figures, though since the Model 3 has only been sold in volume is the U.S. (along with a small percentage going out to customers in Canada) the numbers are quite clear. Tesla shared:
Additionally, 2018 was the first time in decades that an American car – the Model 3 – was the best-selling premium vehicle in the U.S. for the full year, with U.S. sales of Model 3 roughly double those of the runner up.
Tesla did reveal that it delivered some 145,846 Model 3 sedans globally in 2018. Based on our extensive research, about 139,782 of those cars made their way to U.S. customers.
So, what’s that runner-up?
Based on Toyota’s official sales report, Lexus delivered 111,641 copies of its RX crossover in the U.S. in 2018. It’s even more crazy to see that the Model 3 beat an SUV for U.S. sales. However, it would be unfair not to disclose that the Model 3 did not “roughly double” Lexus RX sales. Still, we are wowed as all automakers and buyers should be.
As most of you are already aware, Tesla Model 3 sales for 2018 are ridiculously impressive to say the least. Even crazier was Wall Street’s disappointment with Tesla’s fourth-quarter sales report, and the company’s stock dropped notably. However, the truth is in the details and thus the share price has risen back up accordingly.
Globally, the best selling luxury vehicle is the Mercedes C-Class, which manages about 40K/month globally.
It fell by about 24% in the US Y/Y between 2017 and 2018, but globally it only fell 4%. Strongly suggests that Tesla is taking a pretty massive bite out of it and that it could fall to about 30K/month globally in 2019. Couple that with Tesla growing Model 3 production in 2019 and I think there’s a good chance that Tesla will have a few months where they have the best selling luxury model globally in 2019, not just in the US. Hard to say if they’ll win for the year as the whole right now… I expect quarterly production growth to be minimal for Tesla in Q1 and most of Q2… have to wait for the standard battery + Gigafactory 3 before I expect to see production start to have some crazy growth again.