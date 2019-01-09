Tesla Model 3 Was #1 Selling Luxury Car In U.S. In 2018

25 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Now, there’s absolutely no question about the incredible success of the Tesla Model 3 in the U.S. market.

We’ve gone round and round about U.S. Tesla sales numbers and its dominance in not only the EV market, but the automotive market as a whole. Yes, there have been some discrepancies regarding which brands the automaker has beaten, and under which specific circumstances. However, none of this matters now as the Tesla Model 3 has trumped all other rival U.S. luxury automakers with its incredible sales for a single model.

The Tesla Model 3 has moved up the ranks to become the best-selling premium car in the U.S. for 2018. Accordingly, Tesla reported such in its recent sales report. Interestingly, Tesla was so confident about its Model 3 sales, it reported this information even before most other brands had publicized U.S. sales. In addition, Tesla doesn’t even fully disclose its U.S. sales figures, though since the Model 3 has only been sold in volume is the U.S. (along with a small percentage going out to customers in Canada) the numbers are quite clear. Tesla shared:

Additionally, 2018 was the first time in decades that an American car – the Model 3 – was the best-selling premium vehicle in the U.S. for the full year, with U.S. sales of Model 3 roughly double those of the runner up.

Tesla did reveal that it delivered some 145,846 Model 3 sedans globally in 2018. Based on our extensive research, about 139,782 of those cars made their way to U.S. customers.

So, what’s that runner-up?

Based on Toyota’s official sales report, Lexus delivered 111,641 copies of its RX crossover in the U.S. in 2018. It’s even more crazy to see that the Model 3 beat an SUV for U.S. sales. However, it would be unfair not to disclose that the Model 3 did not “roughly double” Lexus RX sales. Still, we are wowed as all automakers and buyers should be.

As most of you are already aware, Tesla Model 3 sales for 2018 are ridiculously impressive to say the least. Even crazier was Wall Street’s disappointment with Tesla’s fourth-quarter sales report, and the company’s stock dropped notably. However, the truth is in the details and thus the share price has risen back up accordingly.

Source: CNBC

