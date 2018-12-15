Tesla Model 3: 5th Best-Selling Passenger Car In U.S. Last Month

3 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla again shines in the passenger car sales rank

In November, Tesla Model 3 was overall the 19th best-selling vehicle and 5th best-selling passenger car in the U.S. , behind just four Japanese models – Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla.

The result of 18,650 (estimated) is the second highest for the Model 3 and probably will be improved upon in December.

U.S. best selling brands in November 2018

In the case of brands, Tesla is in 17th place (same as in October). No chance for the top 10 right, but maybe #12 is in reach for December?

Tesla will need to expand to the Model Y to be able move into (and stay) in the top 10.

Source: bestsellingcarsblog.com (some numbers estimated)