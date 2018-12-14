  1. Home
Tesla Lowers Prices On Some Model S, X In China As Import Tax Drops

Because the future is uncertain, customers are expected to rush to stores.

The temporarily decrease of the import tariff for cars from the U.S. (from 40% to 15%) led Tesla to lower prices of some Model S and Model X cars in China.

Prices decreased by up to 105,000 yuan (around €15,200) in the case of the Model S and up to 65,000 yuan (€around $9,400) in the case of the Model X. Hopefully, it will translate into a higher sales result in December and early 2019. The long-term results are dependent on whether the 15% tariff will be maintained.

The price cuts don’t include top of the line models P100D.

Chinese import tax on cars from U.S.:

ffbj

Missing a “d” In the first line temporarily decrease(d).
Later in the article, near the end, you say it correctly.

2 hours ago
Chris O

Surprising…looks like the trade war actually achieved something here as Chinese tariffs went back to the Trump humoring 15% rather than the almost showstopping 25% it used to be. Now China needs to give Apple the patents it robbed from them back and release the Canadian hostages and it’s almost as if you’re dealing with a country rather than organized crime.

1 hour ago
Logic

Pot calling the kettle black. Attitude is exactly why Tesla sales are a complete and utter joke there

54 minutes ago
Chris O

I don’t think Tesla’s China sales are less than what they could be because we don’t close our eyes enough for stuff like the lack of human rights, the mistreatment of minorities, the claiming of territories and seas it has no legitimate claim on, the robbing of IP and the taking of hostages to put pressure on other countries, it’s other abusive practices like high tariffs (used to be 25% now down to 15%) and the fact that only domestic products qualify for incentives.

41 minutes ago