Tesla Lowers Prices On Some Model S, X In China As Import Tax Drops
Because the future is uncertain, customers are expected to rush to stores.
The temporarily decrease of the import tariff for cars from the U.S. (from 40% to 15%) led Tesla to lower prices of some Model S and Model X cars in China.
Prices decreased by up to 105,000 yuan (around €15,200) in the case of the Model S and up to 65,000 yuan (€around $9,400) in the case of the Model X. Hopefully, it will translate into a higher sales result in December and early 2019. The long-term results are dependent on whether the 15% tariff will be maintained.
The price cuts don’t include top of the line models P100D.
Chinese import tax on cars from U.S.:
- For a long time it was 25%
- Decreased to 15% for a while in 2018
- Increased by 25% in July 2018 to 40% because of the trade war with U.S.
- From December 3, 2018 temporarily decreased to 15%
Tesla officially lowered the prices (Model S And X) in China: some models have cut prices by more than 100,000 RMB, a drop of 11%
Q1 2019 sales numbers (China) will be insane!!$TSLA #Tesla #China #TeslaChina pic.twitter.com/5oWP2FzG66
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) December 14, 2018
Source: Reuters
Missing a “d” In the first line temporarily decrease(d).
Later in the article, near the end, you say it correctly.
Surprising…looks like the trade war actually achieved something here as Chinese tariffs went back to the Trump humoring 15% rather than the almost showstopping 25% it used to be. Now China needs to give Apple the patents it robbed from them back and release the Canadian hostages and it’s almost as if you’re dealing with a country rather than organized crime.
Pot calling the kettle black. Attitude is exactly why Tesla sales are a complete and utter joke there
I don’t think Tesla’s China sales are less than what they could be because we don’t close our eyes enough for stuff like the lack of human rights, the mistreatment of minorities, the claiming of territories and seas it has no legitimate claim on, the robbing of IP and the taking of hostages to put pressure on other countries, it’s other abusive practices like high tariffs (used to be 25% now down to 15%) and the fact that only domestic products qualify for incentives.