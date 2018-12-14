Tesla Lowers Prices On Some Model S, X In China As Import Tax Drops

4 H BY MARK KANE

Because the future is uncertain, customers are expected to rush to stores.

The temporarily decrease of the import tariff for cars from the U.S. (from 40% to 15%) led Tesla to lower prices of some Model S and Model X cars in China.

Prices decreased by up to 105,000 yuan (around €15,200) in the case of the Model S and up to 65,000 yuan (€around $9,400) in the case of the Model X. Hopefully, it will translate into a higher sales result in December and early 2019. The long-term results are dependent on whether the 15% tariff will be maintained.

The price cuts don’t include top of the line models P100D.

Chinese import tax on cars from U.S.:

For a long time it was 25%

Decreased to 15% for a while in 2018

for a while in 2018 Increased by 25% in July 2018 to 40% because of the trade war with U.S.

because of the trade war with U.S. From December 3, 2018 temporarily decreased to 15%

Tesla officially lowered the prices (Model S And X) in China: some models have cut prices by more than 100,000 RMB, a drop of 11% Q1 2019 sales numbers (China) will be insane!!$TSLA #Tesla #China #TeslaChina pic.twitter.com/5oWP2FzG66 — Vincent (@vincent13031925) December 14, 2018

Source: Reuters