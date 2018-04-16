Tesla Halts Model 3 Production For Up To 5 Days To “Improve Automation”
Bottlenecks are still present and automation still in need of improvement.
In early April, Tesla has finally achieved a 7-day production run rate of over 2,000 units for the Model 3 (and likely 2,500 last week), but that number will not be met this week as the automaker has just announced it’s shutting down the Model 3 line for up to 5 days.
The announcement came just moments ago in a statement where Tesla addressed it as follows:
“These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates.”
“This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this.”
Just a few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have been hinting at this looming shutdown when he stated:
“Yes, excessive automation at Tesla was a mistake. To be precise, my mistake. Humans are underrated.”
So, it seems now that either these automation issues will be corrected or perhaps more humans (employees) will be brought in to take over the tasks robots simply can’t do properly.
Reports suggest employees on the Model 3 line have been asked to take vacation days or to go without pay (some may be offered a temporary alternate job within the factory) for a 4- to 5-day period until the line is back up and running.
The first time “bottlenecks” was mentioned in connection with Tesla Model 3 production was back in late 2017. It took the automaker quite some time to address those problems, with software being the main issue.
Billionaire F’s up and as a result asks line workers to take a few days off. Seems fair…
Who cares. It’s just a few days, and that billionaire gave them a job.
I guess that is why 83% of the tax breaks went to the 1%, they are suppose to give the rabble work to make the rich richer.
OK, tell us about your contribution to society/economy.
Cannot wait to hear it.
Those with bills to pay, that’s who.
And people wonder why unions matter. If Tesla Cared about their people, and understood the true economic hit they are asking of their line workers, this would be paid time off.
When GM shuts down for line improvements, they get paid time off. Thanks to the UAW.
You sure about that? My dad used to work for GM back in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. He did not get paid time off in these situations. These shutdowns could last weeks sometimes and often had to do with too much inventory on hand. However, he was allowed to apply for unemployment benefits during the shutdown.
I certainly find your comments, David, to be far more likely to be true than some first-time commenter here posting UAW agitprop (propaganda) while simultaneously bashing Tesla. It’s sad, but true, that the UAW has joined the legion of those organizations actively trying to damage or destroy Tesla’s hard-earned reputation for building popular, top-rated, attractive cars.
As you say, other auto makers shut down their production lines for weeks each summer, to switch over from one MY (Model Year) to the next. That’s considered perfectly normal. Yet when Tesla shuts down the line for just a few days to tweak it, as part of ramping up production, for some strange reason that’s considered newsworthy, and of course any Tesla-related news — especially positive news — attracts Tesla haters like flies to honey (…or horse manure… take your pick! 😉 )
It’s sad, but true, that anytime Tesla does something considered perfectly normal in the auto industry, serial Tesla bashers jump all over it and try to spin it as something “strange” or “bad”.
Go Tesla! Illegitimi non carborundum.
Use Latin to seem intelligent.
Uh, it’s a fake Latin joke from the 1960s (when I first heard it). The translation is supposed to be “Don’t let the bastards wear you down”.
Remember last summer when GM shut down the Bolt and Sonic line to reconfigure and everyone bashed GM as reducing Bolt production, but that turned out not to be the reason?
I worked summers at a GM plant. And knew lots of line workers and families. It was paid time off when they had their summer shutdown.
Bullpucky. You either don’t know the difference between being required to use your own vacation time vs. being paid for downtime, or you simply like to lie.
Because the UAW says you are wrong, stating that as recent as the 2017 shutdown, that employees are REQUIRED to burn through their own personal vacation time. Tesla is not doing anything that isn’t standard for the industry.
https://uawgmtalks.wordpress.com/2017/05/12/2017-gm-vacation-shutdown-information/
Even in the CAW (Now “Unifor”) plant I work at, the 3 week summer shut dow is basically a company forcef vacation period for those without more weeks Vacation than the shutdown! Sometimes, in some ateas, we migh work 1 or 2 weeks of a 3 week “Plant Shutdown”, but not all programs or areas of the same program get this option!
I think we have found the extra production capacity for the Bolt. Same line as Sonic (50/50 after the shutdown you mentioned) and Sonic is getting killed. My expectation is that over the late summer shutdown to tool for 2019 models, GM will switch that line to 100% Bolt thus doubling output.
I do not think the line will be 100% Bolt, I expect a 2nd more premium product, but built on the same platform as the Bolt. My guess…
Couldn’t agree more. +1
Yea, Get The Union To Run this Novice company into the Ground ,Before they Even Get a Chance To get Off the Ground! … That’s Really Creating Great Future Job Security for yourself…
Tesla is doing the hiring.
Tesla is hiring more people.
They don’t need any union work-stopages.
I’m pro union, but this is no time to screw with Tesla.
Wait till they’ve got production running smoothly.
Maybe then Tesla itself will be pro union.
But, you’re asking a lot to push a union at this point in time.
Plus + 1000
Apparently, Tesla also is using temps via staffing agencies. That’s not in and of itself a problem, but it does raise some real questions if the temps are being kept for months or even years.
Since when do Union workers get paid for when the line shuts down?
The only way that is the case is if it just happened in the last year.
Are you the same person who posts on parabolic arc?
MassiveDistraction tried to claim paid time off by the UAW for workers during shutdowns. You better tell UAW about that, because here are there instructions to their own union members on how to file for unemployment during a shutdown, or how they are “REQUIRED” to burn their vacation days:
“Employees MUST use 8 hours of vacation for each day of the first and second week of scheduled vacation shutdown period”
If they don’t have accrued vacation time, they don’t get paid, they get counted as “unpaid vacation leave” or “layoff”.
https://uawgmtalks.wordpress.com/2017/05/12/2017-gm-vacation-shutdown-information/
https://uawlocal5010.org/uaw-local-5010/blog/instructions-filing-unemployment-during-shut-down
Sadly, in the United States unions are well organized to lie endlessly on social platforms, so it isn’t surprising to see falsehoods propagated, like being forced to burn though your vacation time as if it were “paid” time off. That is not the same. That is your vacation you are being forced to spend at their schedule.
The US needs European labor unions to come in and show the UAW how to run a union collaboratively with industry for the benefit of both.
First, this is what happens in automobile factories. You get laid off for a week, and sometimes a month during the model changeover. That’s just the way it is done, union or nonunion.
Second, you don’t think these same employees will make up the lost hours in overtime in what, a week or so?
??
Even in Europe a part of your paid vacation can be designated by the employer if there is a reason. Changing a production line certainly is.
Of course over here we are talking about 5 or 6 weeks of paid leave. “Socialism”, as the reps would say.
I thought the line workers weren’t getting enough time off, and now your are complaining that they get a couple days off? Which is it?
Hurry up and slow down already!
Sounds like it’s time to “Sharpen the saw.”
The rumor is the robots are unionizing.
Those darn commie robots! 🙂
(-:
Sounds like a good idea to me, improving production – who wouldnt want to improve production on the model 3, with a long waiting list of buyers – still, cant keep all the critics happy.
enjoy yourday
Shorts are terrified of improving production rates.
This is the MOST RISK Timing for a Short right now.
Massive Production goals soon to be met.
This isn’t Monopoly Money.
Many of these guys could clearly LOSE EVERYTHING.
I’d be happy if they just lost their internet connection. Nothing wrong with them shorting TSLA stock; in fact, there are so many TSLA short-sellers that it actually drives up the stock price, allowing Tesla to borrow the money it needs more cheaply!
People who short other stocks generally don’t feel a compulsion to start posting lies to social media about the company. What is it about those who become Tesla short-sellers that causes so many of them to become serial compulsive liars?
Maybe they should start a self-help group; a place to brag about how many days they’ve gone without posting a lie about Tesla to social media! 😉
he he he he.
I suspect that the vast majority of shorters are not ppl like you and me (certainly not like me). They are much closer to elon’s level. Anybody that would short Tesla right now, is a real idiot, OR somebody that has enough money at it, hoping to manipulate the market and harm Tesla. And yes, plummeting their stock price would likely make it hard to borrow money.
Production hell is tough, yo!
Is that why Tesla builds more TM3’s in 1 week than GM builds Bolts in an entire month?
Yea, production is hell.
Bolt Factory is just running 8 hrs a day, 5 days a week, and building the Sonic
Tesla M3 is at 24 X 7
And Dave knows that, Because….He is a Fly on the wall at Tesla’s Model 3 Line!!! 😀
Sure, why not. Overclock those slow automation robots already.
I hope share price drops to $150 because I want to buy.
CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
The first Ford F150 was built in 1975.
What is the impact today of a 4-5 day shutdown in 1975 of the F150? Meaningless.
The same goes for the Model 3. Only the most brainless short term thinkers are bothered by this. Everybody else understands that anything Tesla does to increase production in the long term is great news in the long run, since Tesla has already outsold the Audi A4 last month in the US, and is on track to outsell the BMW 3-Series in the US market, EVEN WITH A 1 WEEK SHUTDOWN!!
It is like Ali beating Frazier with one hand tied behind his back.
This ^
If you are shutting down the line to build a better car, I’ll wait!
I guess it’s OK to have a learning curve while doing something for the first time (mass producing a car in this case).
So I’m guessing that the 3-6 week lead time I just got got for my Model 3 will now be 4-7. Still better than the 2+ years since I put down my reservation.
What is funny here is that some weeks ago the story was all about not enough robots (the battery pack assembly bottle neck), now it is about too many robots. What will Tesla do with the robots they now have in excess ? Add them to the CPO program ? Will those be vacuum cleaned at least ? I love this company for the entertainment it delivers. Imagine an EV world with only Nissan’s annoucements. That would be boring as hell. Long live Tesla !
Same with spacex in spaceflight – used to be news- “ULA might lauch a rocket in 2020” (same as one lauched in 1994) now have – “Spacex are trying to land a second stage on a bouncy castle on wednesday!” (this is true)
i cant spell launch…