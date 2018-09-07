Tesla Headed For Graveyard, Says Bob Lutz
Former General Motors exec Bob Lutz is at it again. He says Musk is a nice guy, but shouldn’t be running a car company.
Former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz recently spoke on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” This comes amidst new reports that that Department of Justice has initiated a criminal probe into the Elon Musk “taking Tesla private” situation. The automaker has confirmed that the DoJ has requested documents and share prices have continued to decline as a result of the news. Lutz shared:
They will never make money on the Model 3 because the cost is way too high. He’s got 9,000 people in that assembly plant producing less than 150,000 cars a year. The whole thing just doesn’t compute. It’s an automobile company that is headed for the graveyard.
In addition to the recent reports surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “funding secured” tweet, Audi just unveiled its first “Tesla Killer” in the all-new 2019 e-tron SUV. Lutz continued:
The jaws are tightening and I think in another year or two we’ll see a movie called ‘Who Killed Tesla,’ a conspiracy movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
Lutz pointed out Tesla’s continuing cash situation and speculated that the SEC won’t allow Tesla to raise funds in the midst of this investigation. He also made reference to several competitors on the horizon that are in much better shape financially. He said automakers like Audi, BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes can sell competing electric vehicles at a loss all while continuing to make a profit on ICE sales. Sticking with his previous solution, Lutz believes it’s time for Musk to step down. He went so far as to say:
Tesla has no … tech advantage, no software advantage, no battery advantage. No advantages whatsoever.
CNBC also spoke with Tesla shareholder/CEO and president of Gerber Kawasaki, Ross Gerber. He joins the club of many others who don’t think the investigation into Tesla is going to be a major issue. While he admits that times have been tough for Tesla and Musk lately, he’s confident that success is imminent. Gerber explained:
We all know what happened. I mean, Elon made a mistake. I don’t know if that’s a crime.
This is an exciting time for the company. So this just another annoying footnote in what will be the long-term track record of Tesla and we’re very confident over the next 12 months.
Additionally, Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch agrees with Gerber, although he did say Tesla should be able to be successful whether or not Musk is involved in the future. He compared the situation with that of Apple’s continuing success after Steve Jobs’ departure. Rusch concluded:
If the fundamentals are going well we think the long-term story starts to feel intact, even if Elon Musk isn’t there.
Source: CNBC
64 Comments on "Tesla Headed For Graveyard, Says Bob Lutz"
I wonder when Bob Lutz will be tired of being wrong…
soon, very soon
When will THEN be NOW?
Soon!
SOON.
Exactly, last I checked the factory is building at a rate closer to 350,000 per year and climbing. No doubt Tesla needs to get more efficient, but let’s see how they do given they about quadruple their output this year.
The Tesla financial reports covering this quarter and next quarter are going to be a treat. Their revenue is going to jump in a very satisfactory manner!
Musk and his “pedo” comments, his “funding secured” comment and the silly weed smoking incident have been distracting people from the fact that Tesla is growing its production rate on the TM3 in a game changing way.
This is going to be fun to watch!
True it’ll but it’s effectively killing the stock and funding opportunities if they don’t make a profit since Elon said they are going to make a profit. They have to show they are if not see there stocks go up in flames.
When He dies…….
Sounds like Lutz is losing his mind.
And “Projection”, Scary. Is Lutz sick? Does Lutz think he himself is dying?
What a putz this old man Lutz has become.
After GM Goes Down, again, and his own sources of Cash Dry Up?
He had no problem wrong last year, or the year before that, still early. He can’t admit he is wrong and since he is retired this is the only way to get anyone to listen to him.
Repent, the end is near!
-Bob Lutz, every year
Lutz is actually heading to the grave yard sooner than Tesla…
Can someone remind me how many electric trucks per month Lutz’s startup, Via Motors, is up to now? Last I checked, InsideEV’s is estimating 17,800 Model 3’s per month.
This is starting to smell like trash-talking before the big game.
I think they have 30 or 40 mules, its a high volume operation
To me it sounds more like trash talking after the loss and blaming everyone but yourself.
Oh man, I just looked up VIA motors. That crap looks like an 1980s garage attempt at EV conversions. Even old school gauges for charge ect. This dinosaur just needs to be put out pasture.
Bob Nuts at it again. Let it go Bob!
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
There is no steel remaining on this man’s axe.
Uh, Bob, pretty sure its you thats headed for the graveyard.
At 86 years old, he’s more likely to be in the graveyard in 1-2 years than Tesla is.
I remember reading an article where he made the exact same prediction, and that was a couple years ago now.
And I remember a Swiss TV production a couple of months ago, where he presented his private car collection, and where in an interview he talked very enthusiastically about EV cars in the near future. But this was in Swiss German, so he probably felt save nobody in the U.S. would ever get to know this …. He can IMO not be trusted whatever he says and writes about non GM companies, including Tesla, and about EV trends neither.
He is too Persistend.. He Must be a Tesla Shorter…
You first, Bob.
The Better Tesla does the more hysterical the shorts become.
The Bigger Tesla becomes the more outrageous the critics.
And lets not forget:
Model 3 international sales just starting.
Model 3 leases still not available in the USA.
Those 2 things could double or triple demand.
It’s a bad time to be spouting Tesla bull.
But a good time to be a spouting Telsa bull?
Not to mention the base model that far, far more people can afford.
Tesla, doomed since 2010. Maybe they should make that their slogan.
LOL, Slob Klutz…..
He will have 900 predictions of Tesla’s demise and if one small thing is true then he’ll be right according to his defunct mind.
Wonder how much he is paid to spread FUD. The more he speaks, the more TSLA stock I buy. Can’t wait to buy a Tesla car, with solar, and some powerwalls.
Bob, your supposed to smoke the cigar not eat them….it’s effecting your brain, now Bob, where are your electrics or did you write this while sitting in traffic with your petrol engine running and a big exhaust leak maybe….could be carbon monoxide poisoning effecting your brain as well….poor Bob.
Who is this “Boob Putz” anyway??
He used to be somebody in the auto industry. Served in executive roles in all of the US Big Three. Even had a lot to do with the release of the Chevy Volt. Could have been remembered as a visionary. Now he is an angry old man who misses the spotlight.
Bob Lutz , The Luckiest man that ever Lived !
“The time for honoring yourself will soon be at an end.”
I wonder What Is wrong with this man and the People that even Bother with Him…This is not normal Especially at his Age…..
“Tesla has no … tech advantage, no software advantage, no battery advantage. No advantages whatsoever.”
I was actually onboard with his production manpower estimate before he said that. Its clear he has never seen a Tesla.
He is right, if you do the math, Tesla uses more people to produce fewer cars than other makers, despite all the lip service Elon did over his use of automation. This is something that has to be corrected, and I think Tesla will correct it.
IS anything in that quoted statement really wrong? Tech advantage? If you count pushing the boundaries of safety with AP, maybe you can argue that position?
Software advantage? Teslas don’t even have Android Auto/Apple Carplay for crying out loud.
Battery advantage? Nothing in Tesla/Panasonic batteries is anything special compared to LG Chem/Samsung and the other major players.
Literally the only things Tesla has is the “cool” brand image they have built up and the Supercharger network, which is really nothing any other company couldn’t copy if they wanted to. There really is no “special sauce” to Tesla, as Lutz has stated before. Tesla has just had the EV playground to themselves for a long time, but now the major players are slowly entering in.
Tesla has advantages in tech (e.g. power electronics), software integration, battery (production volume, energy density). These advantages aren’t huge and the majors “could” overcome them in short order, at least in theory. But software and electronic integration are not their core competencies and their motivation level still lags Tesla’s.
You’re right about brand, though. That’s Tesla’s real advantage. Assuming Musk doesn’t destroy it.
“Tesla has is the “cool” brand image they have built up” Teslas keep showing up at drag races and shaming the honorable competition. We’re also seeing tuners who put lighter wheels, better tires, and tuned suspensions to shame the others.
“The Supercharger network, which is really nothing any other company couldn’t copy if they wanted to.” GM said flat out that they won’t and they are #2 in sales of about 180,000. Except for Tesla, the others have chargers locked up at night and Sundays. Only VW, Electrify America, is building fast DC charger stations and the last one I visited had only one of four giving a charge.
For cross country travel, an EV is only as good as the fast DC chargers and outside of the EVgo areas, there aren’t any. In contrast, SuperCharger serves Tesla and they have a vested interest in deployment and operations. GM is not going to repair a broken VW charger.
Tesla’s main software advantage is that they use one main computer to do everything, and it is over the air updatable. All other manufacturers have a hodgepodge of separate systems, a computer for engine control, entertainment, emergency braking, etc. this increases cost and is harder to update. Panasonic batteries are higher energy density and cheaper.
You are loopy. Tesla has the most advanced EV software on the planet. They’ve been shipping and refining their OS since 2012. They are the ONLY company that can do over-the-air updates. The ONLY company that allows you to drive coast-to-cost with waypoints and advice on when & where to charge. And you complain that they have Android/Apple software? LOL THAT’S BECAUSE THEY HAVE THEIR OWN SOFTWARE AND ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON GOOGLE & APPLE like everyone else is.
Any other company could copy the Supercharger network? LOL, good luck…do you have ANY IDEA how much money, time, and effort it takes to negotiate for charging locations, apply for permits, obtain permits, arrange for contractors, work with local utilities to obtain the power needed (these are not trivial electricity users), build the chargers, and get them inspected FOR THOUSANDS OF LOCATIONS ALL ACROSS THE NATIONS? That takes years. There’s no shortcut to government bureaucracy & utility bureaucracy across 1000s of different local areas.
You are either quite ignorant about technology, construction & engineering or a hell of a troll.
Bob is right. If a traditional automaker had 9,000 people in their factory they would be dead. However, if you count all the people at supplier operations that feed into a traditional automotive factory and compare that to how much work Tesla does in-house, I think you will find that it is near parity. Bob Lutz is an industry dinosaur that simply doesn’t understand how Tesla runs and where its competitive advantages truly lie.
“Tesla uses more people to produce fewer cars than other makers”
Isn’t this a completely bogus statistic that assumes Tesla is ONLY a car company. There’s Tesla energy that builds and installs massive PowerPacks. And there is a SolarCity that installs solar PV nationwide and has a factory in upstate New York for building solar panels. SolarCity has lots of PV installers all over the country that are doing NOTHING to help assemble cars.
While in the past I liked listening to plain-speaking Bob Lutz, his Refrain is getting a bit tiresome as there is nothing new here.
And while I considered years ago investing a bit into Via motors I’m really glad I did not, as the Brochures the company put out at the time were contradictory, and constantly changing – rather like the weekly VW ev vaporware releases that never amount to anything.
For an Experienced manufacturing guy like Lutz, as well as the original VOLT under his belt – really for him – how difficult would it be to simply modify an existing Silverado with a much much simpler, smaller ‘GENSET’, and electric motor and reduction gearing?
He obviously can make arrangements with GM to buy ‘drivetrain-less’ vehicles in any numbers he needs. And Mexican manufacturing wage scales cannot be a barrier, but then I’m disappointed he couldn’t find somewhere in the states to make these things.
So since Lutz’s electric truck adventure is pretty much a dud, I think more and more people will ignore Lutz, since lately he has become more of a Gasbag than sticking to his knitting increasing production at VIA Motors.
Sadly he won’t be on this earth long enough to see just how wrong he is and what a complete waste of bandwidth his opinions are. But then again even if here were to live another 10+ years, he’d still swear Tesla is doomed no matter how successful they are.
you can make all the cars you want but if none of them a dime, you won’t be making them for long.
Have some mercy, the guy is just kidding.
Bob.. please. Why don‘t you go out into the yard and play with your grandchildren, hmm?
I know who is heading for the grave soon. Its Bob Lutz, perhaps he should spend the few precious years he has left in quiet contemplation instead of running his mouth off.
How are those Via Truck sales doing, Bob?
Dinosaur Bob is back lol
Bob Lutz is headed to a literal graveyard before Tesla is headed to a metaphorical graveyard.
Worst case scenario is that Tesla needs to raise more capital and they have many willing investors.
Clutz should give up.
From article Bob Lutz said: “…Tesla has no tech advantage, no software advantage, no battery advantage. No advantages whatsoever…”
—————
Bob Lutz has made the unfortunate mistake of not admitting his evaluation of Tesla made several years ago was simply wrong. Bob instead has over the years doubled down on his claims that Tesla will not succeed to the point where today Tesla’s success equates to Lutz’s loss of reputation as someone with industry insight. So Tesla’s success has has turned into a very personal thing for Bob Lutz.
It’s too bad Bob Lutz has not better handled making an early wrong call about Tesla… no one is always right.
Flash back 2012:
“…A year ago when auto companies were giving huge discounts to sell cars in a weak market I pointed out that Tesla had a significant backlog and was changing the industry. Long-time, outspoken industry executive Bob Lutz – who personally shepharded the Chevy Volt electric into the market – was so incensed that he wrote his own blog saying that it was nonsense to consider Tesla an industry changer. He predicted Tesla would make little difference, and eventually fail…” source: Forbes 2012:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamhartung/2013/06/28/why-tesla-is-beating-gm-nissan-and-ford/#7f860e6f7de8
Leonardo DiCaprio is actually a good choose to play Elon Musk
He should stick to what he knows best. K-Cars.
Lutz !!! The power of Christ compels you !!!
Bob should rather make a car that is better than any Tesla to show that he is the boss.
Musk’s goal has always served a larger purpose: Pushing the industry to switch from internal combustion to electricity. To consider Tesla over the years, Elon’s visionary drive was essential. Lutz is merely drawing on his years of experience in manufacturing and offering his forecast regarding the momentum of traditional automakers… which may have some merit. But for now, Tesla is an aspirational brand and its technology is every bit as advanced as the tech coming from competing automakers. I think the company will still be here ten years from now, but even if it went under, Musk basically achieved his goal. How Tesla manages its future will be a fascinating story.
Whats this even worth an article. Even though Tesla appears currently very successful, a sudden stock marked crash, a recession, meteroid impact on gigafactory or whatever could hit it hard. If anyone could predict things like that, the world would be full of warren buffets. In a few years, when everyone really entered the game, we will know.