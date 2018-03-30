Tesla Expected To Maintain Record Model 3 Production Into July
There has been much talk surrounding whether or not Tesla can keep up its newly achieved Model 3 production rate.
Many people have argued that Tesla went to great lengths to hit its production goal of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by the end of June. This makes perfect sense since the automaker built a tent, shipped in new robots on six airplanes, and employed all the extra bodies it could. Not to mention other tactics, including changing testing procedures and running “burst” builds.
Several well-known critics and stock market analysts insist that Tesla’s 5,000 per week Model 3 production rate is not yet something that can be sustained. With these doubts came a drop in Tesla’s stock price shortly after it had been up at near-record highs.
Can Tesla beat the odds?
According to Teslarati, Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 tracker is showing trends that may prove the naysayers are wrong. While the tracker isn’t equipped to do a solid job estimating daily or even weekly production, it has been pretty accurate over the long term, as well as being one of the better sources out there when it comes to predicting what lies ahead. In fact, it was only off by 2 percent from Tesla’s reported Q2 figures.
As of the time of writing, the tracker shows that Tesla is building 4,033 Model 3s per week, while last week’s number was at 4,395. However, just the other day, the system’s estimation was showing a build rate of 5,187 vehicles per week. As you can see, it fluctuates significantly and can provide a completely different number on any given day. Averaging all of this together and looking at trends, Teslarati believes that Tesla could be in a position to produce some 5,000 Model 3s per week for the remainder of July.
With the automaker pushing to show a profit and opening up the configurator to non-reservation holders, it appears the goal is to churn out as many cars as possible and get them delivered quickly. Many of these cars will soon be the higher-margin dual-motor variants, which will work to help the situation considerably. There’s also the potential for the federal tax credit to begin its phase-out. This means it’s in Tesla’s best interest to crank out a record number of vehicles during Q3.
Even if 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week proves to be a stretch, with the amount of Model 3s the automaker had in transit at the end of Q2, along with the increased sustained production rate, it will be no surprise when Tesla announces record-breaking production and delivery numbers in the coming months.
Source: Teslarati
Bernstien’s Warburton and Sacconaghi (the boring bonehead) I don’t listen to. I don’t doubt 5k/week, or quality is good. I would be more concerned what’s in the reservation book, and how quickly it fades for cars costing >$40k. Tesla’s opening orders for general public, is putting anyone who wants the most expensive cars first. While upsetting to reservation holders, it’s good news for the $TSLA.
It means me, with no reservation, can order a Model 3 LR+Premium today, and still receive full tax credit on it. They are going to sell a lot of cars 2H2018.
Mass production is not an insoluble problem, neither is it simply and straight forward. Tesla is figuring it out.
The Tent is an example of their outside-the-box thinking.
Yes, it is inside-the-tent thinking… 😉
Exactly. Innovative thinking . I just don’t see what the big flap, is all about.
New meaning to saying “I hold a stake in Tesla”.
Nothing against this story and the author, but the point of breathlessly awaiting weekly projections has lost much of its usefulness.
Tesla is past 200,000 now, that’s done. No reason to count down numbers to the end of any quarter ever again for projecting incentives. It is now calendar based.
Tesla has achieved mass production for the Model 3, so that is no longer in question. It is now firmly into numbers considered mass production numbers for cars in its price range. Give or take a thousand units any given week doesn’t matter.
Dithering over one week of production numbers has now become just that: dithering. It is meaningless for analyzing the stock over any meaningful time horizon. Heck, given how Tesla intentionally shifts around deliveries on a monthly basis for strategic reasons for the Model S and X, even monthly total Tesla sales numbers are meaningless from an investment standpoint. I feel sorry for anyone who don’t bother to calculate forward looking revenues and just looks in the rear view mirror at past quarterly results, much less fixates on past weekly results.
So when do you expect Tesla to start producing the ~$35k Model 3 many reservation holders are waiting for? If that’s too hard a question, how about any SR Model 3? The reservation holders wanting a minimally optioned SR 3 are probably much more sensitive to the tax credit expiration than people wanting the $72k+ P 3s.
We don’t need to guess, 6-9 Months. Notice the timing coincides with the phase down of the tax credit.
If I order a model 3 today I would still receive full tax credit on it. This is a genius way to drive demand for the LR+Premium model, as I am half tempted to order as it would bring the price much closer to the base anyway, and base sounds boring, no power seats or mirrors, no center console (guessing as it is listed as an option on premium), cloth seats, steel roof, etc. Not really what I am looking for. I imagine only those with reservations on the base will get a chance at it with any tax credit, but maybe production will be high enough that a few non reservations will get a chance.