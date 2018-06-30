Tesla Remains Excluded From New Rebate Program In Texas
Tesla just can’t catch a break in Texas.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued in May a new list of eligible plug-in and hydrogen fuel cell cars for the $2,500 state rebate that returned in 2017. This rebate applies on top of the $7,500 federal tax credit.
Sadly, Texas still combines the incentive for electrification with a requirement to sell or lease the car in the state, which excludes those manufacturers (one to be precise) that sell or lease directly, without a dealer in the state. Texas doesn’t allow the selling of cars directly (like Tesla does) so there is also no way to get the incentive for a Model 3, for example.
The issue with incentives is especially interesting these days. You’d think the U.S. and states governments would try to help manufacturers from the U.S. As you can see, because of the direct sales ban, the government, in fact, prefers to subsidize foreign manufacturers instead of the ones who are a major manufacturer within this country.
source: Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Light-Duty Motor Vehicle Purchase or Lease Incentive Program (LDPLIP) Eligible Vehicle List
18 Comments on "Tesla Remains Excluded From New Rebate Program In Texas"
Maybe Texas should brand itself with a huge “A” for Asshats.
What utopia do you live in where all laws and regulations are completely satisfactory for all?
But giving subsidy to foreign companies while singling out US company is borderline treasonous.
“Customs/Trade” barriers within a nation. So they want to make sure that rebate stays within the state?
Fascinating how divided USA is in some instances. This is something which, for me as a Norwegian, is surprising.
50 divided states with different ideals and cultures and people from different backgrounds with a common ideal of unity and prosperity for these lands but some people’s in government and finance want to destroy those ideals and makes fight against each other and the world
The United States is just that, states that are united. The Federal govt. was designed to be weak. It was supposed to handle trade and national defense (mostly naval at the beginning). It also handled disputes between states. It wasn’t until the Civil War, WWI, WWII that the federal govt. got more power.
Understand that we do not hold national elections, we hold 50 state elections. We don’t even vote for the President and Vice President (we hold state elections for those offices and then use the Electoral College to really vote for the office).
Each state still has quite a bit of autonomy when it comes to intra-state laws. The states decide on sales tax, Alcohol sales, marijuana sales (which usually go against the federal rulings), school regulations and many more “local” regulations/laws.
It is similar to the EU in how it works.
So this isn’t a trade or customs issue – it is a state ruling/law that prevents direct sales of a car. Silly but they think it helps the consumer – in reality it just helps out the dealers.
You right on but banning sells of a product that was built cross state lines but not banning others is unconstitutional due interstate commerce clause
Tesla should go the McD way and buy land have prop up dealers on their land and tell them do my way or you are out since they don’t own the land or cars
The politically influential Texas Dealer Association is afraid of Tesla… as they rightfully should be.
The irony here is cutting only Tesla out highlights that Tesla is unique… not your typical car delear… I’m convinced that’s a form of Tesla advertising that helps Tesla more than hurts it.
Doesn’t SpaceX have infrastructure in Texas? Why doesn’t Elon apply pressure and tell Texas he will be moving operations or not expanding.
Agree Tesla should deal with Tesla moving out all Tesla assets from there.
I do not think Texas is worried about Losing Space X and their dozens of employees at the Texas branch. you will need to find a better leverage point
Could California start a trade war from Texas products? They won’t support Tesla an American US company with thousands of Americans a employees, what else besides oils and guns Texas produce?
Looks like Texas is still against granting local monopolies to manufacturers. They prefer competition in the market to sell and service particular makes and models. There’s no need to break up Tesla if they can’t establish a monopoly in the first place, I suppose, but the key test is whether a monopoly harms the consumer, or not. If it does not, it is legal.
This is like saying Apple has a monopoly on Apple Products. By this logic, pretty much every company is a monopoly. A relatively small car company doesn’t have a monopoly. There is lots of competition for cars, even electric cars. What’s your deal with Tesla? You own one, I believe you said, but still want to hate on them.
Sounds fair. Who would buy a car from a manufacturer without a fairly local dealership anyway 😮
Texas has the most Wind Energy generation in the country so a natural fit would be EV. Tesla is the best EV and it’s built in the US but the oil industry hates EV or anything that takes away anything from gasoline sales including ethanol. The dealerships hate Tesla and between the oil and dealerships they control the state legislature, hopefully come November citizens let there representatives know they demand a choice and vote out those that try to prevent them.
This is really silly for Texas… Auto dealership lobby is too strong…