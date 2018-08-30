Tesla Now Exceeds BMW In Valuation: Which Automaker Is Next?
It might not last for long, but this literally just happened.
The big news a while back was Tesla overtaking Ford. Now, the electric automaker has surpassed yet another legacy carmaker in value.
In Q3, Tesla reported its first-ever profit. Shortly thereafter, BMW reported reduced profits on the grounds of high spending for research and development (some of which is tied to electric cars).
With Tesla moving up and BMW on the decline, the electric automaker’s market cap pushed past BMW for the first time ever.
Per the Tweet below, “Meanwhile
$TSLA crosses BMW in market Capitalization. Now the 4th most valuable Automaker in the world !!”
And just in case you were wondering which automaker might be surpassed next, that DDAIF is Daimler, who’s not out of reach.
Tesla now the world’s fourth most valuable automaker! https://t.co/bOCbdOKiUp
— anonyx (@anonyx10) November 8, 2018
Here’s the status as of 12:30 PM Eastern time:
21 Comments on "Tesla Now Exceeds BMW In Valuation: Which Automaker Is Next?"
I had no idea Toyota was valued so high!
I had no idea that Ford is so cheap.
Ford is a bargain. Or would be, if they hadn’t made the bone headed decision to ax nearly all their car/sedan production.
Market cap doesn’t reflect the debt load of the company. I wouldn’t touch Ford stock with a 10 foot pole.
Some insight from a long-term Tesla Investor: We love Tesla’s growth and are awed by the products. We are happy to get ~25% stock gains per year, while most in the market are happy with 7% gains. We take “big” risk according to the bears, who are nor hurting badly. We want to hold this fast-growing tree until its a mighty oak. Old trees have stopped growing and have a great risk of falling in the next storm. One more big recession and they may fall for good, without a bailout.
I’m not sure why you even publish stories like this. You say you’re not a financial site yet you show stock valuation which has little meaning in Tesla’s case. As high as it is today it can be just as low tomorrow. BMW, Toyota, GM, Ford are pretty stable day to day.
It’s a Tesla puff piece. They are popular here. Anything to promote the idea that Tesla is taking over the world.
Perhaps a little less whinging and a little more understanding that Tesla are not taking over the world, the idiot fossil companies are giving the world to Tesla. Well, after they have screwed it up by fiddling as Rome, sorry, the world burns.
I’m on the troll’s side on this one….so I agree this piece is out of place.
Yup, thought it was actual assets, not market cap, lol. One recall and stock valuation could sink like a submarine.
As a follower of EV news and Tesla in particular, I found this article quite interesting.
You should short tesla , based on your facts.
Because it’s fun to see people like you and Dav8or get triggered and start foaming at the mouth.
Are you hurting? It will hurt way more………
Ford is not stable
Very stable when it comes to dividends. Though lately it’s going down steadily it may have hit the bottom by now. BMW also offers solid dividends quarterly. Over the last 3 years a BMW stock holder would be better off than a Tesla stock holder. Plus less risk of heart attacks when the CEO says something stupid.
That may change if Tesla decides to share some of the profits with investors, but I seriously doubt that. So it all comes down to how much you want to believe that one car company will end up dominating the whole market. Which sounds.. ludicrous.
Ford is stable, yeah right. Profit nearly fell by half in the second quarter as the automaker lost money in China, South America and Europe. There stock dipped down to almost $9.00 per share before rebounding to 9.60 or so.
I really hope Tesla does not pay any dividents. It is better to reinvest the money and grow than getting rid of it.
I think that even when all cars are electric there will be better ways how to spend the money rather than paying divs.
As the bans start coming in, I think German auto makers are in the worst shape, as they produce diesels, and went all in on them years ago. A bad business decision as it turns out. Daimler will probably fall below Tesla in market value in six months or so.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-germany-emissions-factbox-idUSKBN1ND1ZV
Daimler (DDAIF) is only ~5% higher than Tesla, so it seems like a good day for Tesla or a bad day for Daimler is all it’ll take for Tesla to overtake them. Probably less than 3 months until they’re ahead.
Overtaking VW and Toyota will take a good deal longer – probably another year for VW, and multiple years for Toyota.
Tesla will have to show consistent profits first. But yea, several years from now, it could happen.