UPDATE: Tesla’s Elon Musk Emails Employees About Internal Sabotage Investigation
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to all employees late Sunday night to alert them about ‘extensive and damaging sabotage’
CNBC reported that Musk sent an email to employees early Monday pointing out a factory fire and potential employee sabotage. Then, the news agency received access to an email the CEO sent late Sunday night stating that there was an employee inside Tesla that has been sabotaging operations. Many Tesla employees have confirmed that they did, in fact, receive these emails.
UPDATE***: The Fremont Police Department has verified that it did not “receive or respond to any calls for service at the Tesla factory this past weekend.” This is related to the alleged fire, as well as the saboteur.
We did not receive or respond to any calls for service at the Tesla factory this past weekend.
— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) June 19, 2018
Musk explained to his employees that this internal saboteur has used a false username and changed code to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System, as well as exporting significant amounts of highly sensitive data to unknown outside sources. He asked employees to remain extra vigilant over the next few weeks, during the Model 3 production ramp since this is a time that outside forces may be highly motivated to intervene. An investigation is currently underway.
At this point, aside from the email, little details are known. Tesla has not yet commented on the email. The culprit has been identified and has admitted some of his actions. According to Musk, they’re “pretty bad.” The employee said he chose to carry out the actions since he wasn’t promoted. We don’t know if he’s been arrested related to the matter, and Tesla is still trying to determine whether or not he acted alone and to what degree outside sources are involved. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
Below is the entire email via CNBC:
To: Everybody
Subject: Some concerning news
June 17, 2018
11:57 p.m.
I was dismayed to learn this weekend about a Tesla employee who had conducted quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations. This included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties.
The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad. His stated motivation is that he wanted a promotion that he did not receive. In light of these actions, not promoting him was definitely the right move.
However, there may be considerably more to this situation than meets the eye, so the investigation will continue in depth this week. We need to figure out if he was acting alone or with others at Tesla and if he was working with any outside organizations.
As you know, there are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die. These include Wall Street short-sellers, who have already lost billions of dollars and stand to lose a lot more. Then there are the oil & gas companies, the wealthiest industry in the world — they don’t love the idea of Tesla advancing the progress of solar power & electric cars. Don’t want to blow your mind, but rumor has it that those companies are sometimes not super nice. Then there are the multitude of big gas/diesel car company competitors. If they’re willing to cheat so much about emissions, maybe they’re willing to cheat in other ways?
Most of the time, when there is theft of goods, leaking of confidential information, dereliction of duty or outright sabotage, the reason really is something simple like wanting to get back at someone within the company or at the company as a whole. Occasionally, it is much more serious.
Please be extremely vigilant, particularly over the next few weeks as we ramp up the production rate to 5k/week. This is when outside forces have the strongest motivation to stop us.
If you know of, see or suspect anything suspicious, please send a note to [email address removed for privacy] with as much info as possible. This can be done in your name, which will be kept confidential, or completely anonymously.
Looking forward to having a great week with you as we charge up the super exciting ramp to 5000 Model 3 cars per week!
Will follow this up with emails every few days describing the progress and challenges of the Model 3 ramp.
Thanks for working so hard to make Tesla successful,
Elon
Source: CNBC
41 Comments on "UPDATE: Tesla’s Elon Musk Emails Employees About Internal Sabotage Investigation"
Re: This included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties. The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad.
— I wonder how many laws were broken in his actions.
In Elon’s actions? A lot of SEC rules and a lot of laws were bent. Openly passing hints of coming short burn to his tweeter followers, twitting hints and silly jokes non-stop , sending internal emails to the tesla pravduh website run by a character that earns money via (illegal) referral credits, and so on. If this guy focused on making the products on weekends instead of twitting gibberish, may be there will be fewer fires and better products. Amazing what a billionaire can get by with in this country nowadays!
What sensitive data? Didn’t the guy open source Tesla’s patents to “save the polar bear Lars” , that no one felt a need to use in over four years? Who will care for the process to make 1980’s quality cars? ROTFLMAO.
Shorts aren’t investors, so not much for the SEC to worry about, since investors were not harmed, nor by definition was insider trading involved.
Shorts are investors. You may not like them but they are..
An investor owns stock. Shorts only own liability.
Sorry you’ve lost so much money betting against Tesla.
Dude, I’m shorting the “short squeeze” twitted by the scammer. Wait till it hits $0.01!
“Subsequently, the defendants assisted in pushing the share price up to artificial levels. Beginning in May 2013, and continuing through August of 2013, the co-conspirators manipulated the share price of CodeSmart stock, raising it from $1.77 to as much as $6.94 per share – an increase of 291%. The share price then dropped back to $2.19.
From late August 2013 through late September 2013 the co-conspirators repeated the process. This time the stock price went from $2.19 to a high of $4.60, an increase of about 104%. Then the price dropped back about 116% to $2.13.
At its highest point the firm had a market capitalization of over $86 million. Yet the same day the firm filed a Form 10-K with the SEC reporting total assets of $6,000, revenue of $7,600 and a net loss of $103,141. By the end of December 2013 the share price of CodeSmart stock was $0.66. By the middle of the next year it was $0.01.”
Save some money to buy Preparation H, dude!
What does that have to do with Tesla?
LOL. How many therapy appts have you missed?
Why don’t you go short on Audi/VW since those guys really have a problem with false code’s etcetera. Porsche is not even allowed to sell cars in parts of the world right now, until next year. Jesus.
Odds are that info should “leak” to the media soon! Or be posted on some anonymous site. Look forward to seeing what it is!!
Yes, we’re growing very tired of all these “leaks.” And, they all go directly to one particular website way ahead of everyone else. It’s pretty crazy, right?
Hopefully they backed up all their manufacturing programs.
“Reichstage Fire” inside The Fremont Tesla Plant, has been debunked as “Total Nonsense” by the Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja!
Nothing to see here, come on crew, let’s get to 5k TM 3 production this week or next, no matter what!
I thought Col. Mustard was one of the 3,000 employees that got 9%ed, during the last round of “don’t let the door hit you in the back, on your way out, while carefully carrying that accelerant”!
Now, if you only knew how to spell “Reichstage” correctly…
Somebody there has WAAAAAY too much access……..ROTFLMAO.
I always thought that supply chain sabotage by fossil fuel mafia was in the mix and this might be a fossil fuel paid agent. GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP PEOPLE co2.earth
The real Mister G has a G icon.
Each one of Mister G’s post should start out with 10 downvotes to save people the trouble of clicking the thumbs down, as they are all equally useless like the above comment.
irony ?
So sad to see engineers without ethics these days…..
Whatever happened to the high road?
It’s the same people that glorify “Office Space”.
Money. It’s one heck of a motivator.
Really shameful. When will competitors learn to compete fair and square and not hit below the belt.
Who needs cable when you have Tesla entertainment?
On a more serious note, i would not be surprised if some of the employees got corrupted by the big money thrown at them by the many entities that can benefit from this type of insider info.
Or disgruntled being treated like a slave and abused by Elon, so decided to get revenge. Lone wolf actor.
Why do you TSLA nuts always assume it is some huge conspiracy at work? Jesus.
A Tesla Hater cultist protesting there isn’t any “huge conspiracy at work” to destroy Tesla is about as convincing as a bedsheet-wearing KKK member claiming there’s no such thing as racism!
Dude, you are part of that huge conspiracy. You prove it almost every day!
Now that’s the bro I know! Disgruntled much with the overpriced econoBolt?
LOL, Anyone out there who still takes this guy seriously?
The many TSLA cultists out there! The Tesla base is probably just as solid as Trump’s base! The Elon/Trump parallels are amazing really.
Oh, I thought Trump was your role model. I mean, you say things that are clearly and demonstrably not true almost as often as he does!
The information contained in this mail is virtually zero.
Conspirary fantasies based on what ??
Elon’s paranoid mind.
remarkable however, that Elon now repeatedly talks about the possibility of Tesla “dying” (the last time wrt to Model3 pricing).
So we are prepared, and we will know whom to blame…
Can I have some of what you’re smokin’?
🙄
Apparently 5k production is more important than SoD (SOx) and DLP controls. ISO change controls are either not there or are ignored. Direct access to Production systems should be highly restricted.
Who expects a promotion when their employer is engaged in rif activities?
I’m sure it was just some barnacle contractor that Elon missed scraping off the first time.
Would you provide an English translation, please? Thanks.
I don’t know what to make of this memo, but the “rEVolution” is clearly not in any danger of fizzling out, and/but its headquarters are half a world away from California, in another People’s Republic:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-magna-intl-jv-china/canadas-magna-partners-with-baic-unit-to-make-electric-cars-in-china-idUSKBN1JE1AD
For those who have not heard of Magna before, it’s a contract manufacturer that already makes for i-Pace for Tata Motors in Austria
If Elon’s letter to employees is an accurate representation of the event, he has just disclosed multiple (potential) flaws in Tesla’s Risk Management posture that can be easily exploited.
I see iFOUR IF NOT MORE bad internal information security processes that allowed this sabotage to occur.