  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Dog Mode Keeps Pups Safe In Car & Apprises Onlookers: Video

Tesla Dog Mode Keeps Pups Safe In Car & Apprises Onlookers: Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4

OMG honey, those poor dogs are going to get heat stroke!

There’s just about nothing we hate worse than seeing dogs locked in a car in the heat of summer. We can honestly say at InsideEVs that many of us are dog owners and at least a few of us have called the police on occasion when we noticed dogs locked in hot cars. This same situation can prove true in subzero temps, though it’s not necessarily as big of an issue. Well now, a recent over-the-air update via Tesla has addressed the latter.

Related Tesla And Elon Musk Content:
How Sentry Mode Will Guard Your Tesla From Attacks
Tesla Adds New "PIN To Drive" Security Feature
Alejandro Agag Is The Elon Musk Of Motorsports

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk didn’t make any reference to our good friend Earl Banning (of Frunkpuppy) i.e. @28delayslater, there’s sure been an influx of Tesla owners that are also dog owners chiming in on Twitter. This comes as no surprise since some 90 million U.S. citizens own at least one dog.

Earl started a trend of Tesla owners posting images of their pets in the frunk of their Tesla vehicles. While Musk hasn’t really mentioned it, it has become a major craze, and even his mom — Maye Musk — has jumped on the bandwagon. Nonetheless, Banning has quite the story, which you can read in its entirety over at Teslarati.

Without any further dialogue, what the heck is Tesla Dog Mode?

The best way to understand it is to check out this brief Twitter video:

Yes, it will not only set and hold a desired temp for your beloved pups, but will also assure that onlookers will (hopefully) not contact the authorities. Unfortunately, they’d have to take a closer look into the car to see that the dogs are in a safe environment. But, you could easily draft up a quick sign to display on the windshield. Worst case scenario, if someone did call the cops, you could easily explain the situation.

Categories: Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Tesla Dog Mode Keeps Pups Safe In Car & Apprises Onlookers: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Gibber

I like it! One concern, will the car alert the owner if the system should fail?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Doggydogworld

Definitely put a sign on the windshield. Animal lovers will break the window to rescue your dog.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
William

Coolest of cool, now Tesla has “Chill Dawg” mode!

While Tesla is at it, now my pampered pooch is asking for a stylish water fountain, to quench that K-9 thirst.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
BoltEV (was SparkEV)

I don’t think this is a good idea. People will use this mode while away to eat, shop, or otherwise unnecessarily keep the dogs in the car.

Better is to leave the window down if you must leave the dogs for short time (ie, to use bathroom), even if you turn on the AC so that people don’t smash the window to rescue the dogs. There’s no way to know if the sign (if posted on window) was forgotten by previous time or the AC is working without window open.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago