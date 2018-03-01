  1. Home
  3. Tesla Deliveries Up 229% In California In Q2: Model 3 Outsells Prius

Tesla Deliveries Up 229% In California In Q2: Model 3 Outsells Prius

Tesla is the fastest growing EV car brand in California

Hybrid and Electric Car Market Share in California (source: California New Car Dealers Association)

During the second quarter, the number of Tesla registrations in California – according to the California New Car Dealers Association – amounted to some 14,099 electric cars, which is 229.1% more than a year ago. Only the Alfa Romeo (part of FCA) was able to achieve a better result, however at 10 times lower volume – 1,431 and 268.8%.

Tesla is able to push forward despite overall sales of cars decreasing, as currently consumers are more willing to purchase trucks (sales of trucks are growing and exceed cars).

In the first half of the year, Tesla registrations in California reached 21,629 (up 139.4%).

The Model 3 is the top-selling model in Near Luxury Car category (8,951 in Q1 and 12,674 in H1), far ahead of the Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3-Series.

Moreover, Model 3 was in Q2 ahead of all Toyota Prius sales (8,515).

Tesla, in comparison with some other brands:

  • Mercedes 21,246 (+8.7% y/y)
  • BMW 18,347 (+9.4%)
  • Lexus 14,580 (-8.7%)
  • Tesla 14,099 (+229.1%)
  • Audi 10,623 (-3.0%)
  • Porsche 3,476 (1.3%)
  • Jaguar 1,305 (-44.4%)

Top Selling Models in Each Segment – New Light Vehicle Registrations (YTD ’18 thru June) (source: California New Car Dealers Association)

Source: California Auto Outlook – Q2’2018 – California New Car Dealers Association

4 Comments on "Tesla Deliveries Up 229% In California In Q2: Model 3 Outsells Prius"

marshall

I don’t see the Honda Clarity as being a subcompact.

Gasbag

I don’t see a legend for the graph. Is blue fossil fueled hybrids or just Prii? Presumably green represents BEVs while red represents PHEVs. If so we don’t see a significant bump from the TM3. Regardless it would appear CA is over 6% EVs which is significantly better than China.

ffbj

Man did Jaguar get hammered. I can see why they are developing an ev.

REXisKing

Lexus doesn’t have an EV or a Plug-in, looks like it’s hurting the brand.

