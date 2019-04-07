Tesla Keeps Cranking Out Battery-Electric Cars While Toyota Won’t Budge
As global automakers are dragged kicking and screaming into the electric future, there seem to be no limits to the sophistry, lame excuses and misinformation they employ to justify their reluctance to get serious about selling electric vehicles.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Posted by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Especially ironic is the position of Toyota. The company’s wildly successful Prius hybrid set the stage for the electric revolution, and the latest version, the plug-in hybrid Prius Prime, is currently a top-selling plug-in vehicle in the US. However, not only has the company shown little interest in taking the next step and producing an all-electric vehicle, it has publicly scorned and ridiculed those who do (at least 10 automakers are currently selling pure EVs in the US alone). A 2014 online ad campaign and a series of TV commercials for Lexus, as well as a more recent one for the Corolla Hybrid (which Electrek called “shameful” and a bad sign for Toyota’s future), have made highly misleading assertions to claim that hybrids are superior to EVs.
This corporate behavior is not only mean-spirited and counter-productive, it seems self-destructive, in light of the fact that Toyota’s hybrids have themselves been frequent targets of misinformation – for years, Luddites have been spreading false rumors that Prius batteries die after a few years, consigning the cars to the junkyard.
Meanwhile, according to Electrek, in yet another attempt to distance themselves from EVs and push the industry to make hybrid vehicles, Toyota has announced it’s providing “nearly 24,000 licenses royalty-free” for its patents regarding electric components and systems to companies producing hybrid vehicles. Electrek’s Fred Lambert comments, “I see what you are doing here Toyota and honestly, it won’t work.”
Toyota seems to be running scared. Sales of its Prius are plummeting, for reasons that, so far, no one has been able to explain. The Tesla Model 3 is part of Toyota’s problem – the Prius is the number-one model buyers have been trading in to buy Model 3s. In January, Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz admitted that Model 3 is having an impact on Prius sales. “[Tesla] is creating an entirely new segment of vehicles,” he said at the 2019 Automotive News World Congress (as reported by Wards Auto, via Electrek). He also acknowledged that the company’s push for hydrogen “fool cell” vehicles is going nowhere (in four years, the Toyota Mirai has sold about 4,800 units). Lentz conceded that the Mirai sedan was “maybe not the best place to start,” and said that Toyota would now focus on fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks. Meanwhile, over in the luxury sedan segment, Model S has been outselling competing Lexus models since 2013.
Above: A tongue-in-cheek look at the situation at Toyota (Reddit: eurokeitai)
So, is Toyota going to cut its losses and redirect a substantial portion of its massive resources to electric vehicles? Nope. Over the past year or two, the company has made some vague promises about pure EV models to come, most of them apparently for the Chinese market, but that’s about it. At the recent Geneva International Motor Show, Gerald Killmann, Toyota’s VP of R&D for Europe, made a ludicrously sophist argument that producing hybrids actually delivers more emissions reductions than would producing EVs (as reported by Car and Driver, and eloquently elaborated upon by Ben Jervey in the Desmog Blog).
Using math fuzzier than a Persian kitten, Killmann explained that Toyota is able to produce only a limited number of batteries each year – enough for 28,000 EVs or 1.5 million hybrids. These 1.5 million hybrids will reduce carbon emissions by a third more than 28,000 EVs would, so the company is actually having a more positive environmental impact than it would if it were selling EVs.
Killmann didn’t discuss the details of his carbon emissions calculations, so as Car and Driver put it, “it’s difficult to say whether the logic was created to explain away Toyota’s nonexistent EV offerings, or if it has been Toyota’s plan all along to take an unsexy, pragmatic approach to reducing new-vehicle carbon emissions.”
Mr. Killmann’s “logic” leaves a few questions unanswered, to say the least. First, why can’t Toyota increase its battery production capacity, as Daimler and Volkswagen are doing? After all, Tesla, which we believe has more limited financial resources than Toyota, was able to procure enough batteries to equip over 191,000 EVs in 2018, in the US alone (per InsideEVs). Second, as Ben Jervey points out, we can’t assume that every hybrid or EV sold is displacing a dinosaur-burner. Many new Toyota hybrids are replacing older Toyota hybrids, and it stands to reason that many current Prius drivers (including this writer) would be very interested in buying an all-electric Toyota. And finally, with hybrid sales sinking and sales of pure EVs soaring, what makes Toyota so sure it can hope to sell 1.5 million hybrids per year going forward?
“Ultimately, Toyota’s strategic decision to invest in gasoline-electric hybrids and bet on fuel cells in the long term is the reason that it isn’t currently producing any electric cars,” writes Ben Jervey. “The once-innovative company that mainstreamed hybrid-electric technology is now a global laggard in electrification, and is using dubious logic to justify its gas-powered fleet on environmental grounds.”
Above: Toyota’s Prius (Image: Toyota)
“By no reasonable measure is Toyota’s fleet more eco-friendly without a single all-electric model,” he continues. As numerous studies have confirmed, “Electric cars are cleaner and greener from cradle to grave, including battery production, and regardless of where they charge.”
Written by: Charles Morris
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
11 Comments on "Tesla Keeps Cranking Out Battery-Electric Cars While Toyota Won’t Budge"
Toyota probably has the most secure ICE business in the world. They have the highest reputation for quality and efficiency, the highest profit margins, and the biggest cash reserve.
If they want to ignore EVs for a decade more, they won’t really suffer for it. Other ICE manufacturers will die first, and Toyota will take their marketshare to keep going.
They’ll make an EV or battery acquisition when ready and scale it up.
Nope. Their ICE engines are underpowered, and for more sporty cars like 86 they get engines from BMW. Toyota/lexus are losing premium sales to Tesla, and their hybrids without a plug are going down as sales figures. This is the reason they came up with so many misleading anti-EV ads, their sales are hurt and their ego, in a big way… and of course their fuel call cars are a joke, also as sales. The managers are just old coots, their pride is damaged in a big way, and their engineers came up with gasoline-only hybrids which don’t have a sufficient power to safely join a highway. EV sales from VW will devastate toyota in Europe, China, and the US.
That’s a pretty good assessment of their thinking and likely path forward.
However they might be driven faster by government mandates. They have no choice but to build BEVs for the China market, and Europe isn’t too far behind on making similar mandates.
Shows there is still a role for government mandates on beneficial things that otherwise might not happen fast enough on their own. Seatbelts and unleaded fuel come to mind.
Toyota is late to the game, but they are certainly working on electric cars. And I’m certain they’ll revamp the PHEV for its mid-cycle refresh. They may end up putting the Lexus badge on their EVs, however.
Although they were the first company in hybrids, Toyota is generally late to the game in other ICE areas. They are usually a conservative company. They will wait until others have done the hard work in pioneering BEVs, and then they will start mass producing them themselves. Probably around 2025.
It’s clear Toyota will release BEV platforms, after waiting until they feel the time is right. But they are a profit making company foremost, and their current profits from ICE production are doing very well for them. When the charging infrastructure is developed and the price of batteries is economical for them, Toyota will rush into BEV production. If you don’t believe me now – then bookmark this page, and we can see in 5 years (I’m sure Toyota will be at least announcing a lot of BEV platforms by then).
Poor strategic thinking if true. Never a good idea to ceede marketshare of a new, potentially massive, area in what is suppose to be your core business.
I don’t know why Toyota hates BEVs. Their cars have always been underpowered and boring, so maybe they can’t stand the idea of releasing a car that’s fun to drive?
In any case, someone will soon be posting here telling us how Toyota’s strategy is the perfect one, mostly because of “vapor injected heat pumps.” lol
Toyota wants to sell 1 million zero emission vehicles in 2030 so less than 10% of their output.
They think BEV will gain a few % market share and then stop.
They are also far behind in autonomy, it’s not even funny how bad the management is.
Hybrids should still be greatly welcomed by us, if and only if they substitute for conventional ICE vehicles. In that case, they will displace large amounts of oil (if people switch from ICE cars to hybrids).
It’s only a problem if non-plug in hybrids are substituting for BEVs and plug-in hybrids. A good plug-in hybrid can displace almost as much oil as a BEV. And a non-plug-in hybrid, will still displace a lot of oil relative to an ICE car.
But a non-plug-in hybrid, will displace a lot less oil than a BEV.
So a switch from ICE vehicles, to a mix of hybrids, PHEVs and BEVs, would be very good news. But hybrids have still not really taken off, and conventional ICE vehicles still constitute the vast majority of vehicle sales even 20 years after the introduction of the hybrid.
If we look at UK car sales for last month (March 2019).
Conventional gasoline and diesel powered cars accounted for 94.5% of all new cars sold last month.
While hybrids, PHEVs and BEVs, only accounted for 5.5% of new cars sold last month.
https://uk.motor1.com/news/329184/uk-car-market-march-decline/