Tesla Bucket List Wish Granted In Emotional Video

28 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

It’s suddenly softly raining in here.

The community of Tesla owners is a special one. Sure, they can come off as overly enthusiastic about their cars at times. And, yes, when they gaze at news of the brand or its boss, Elon Musk, it can seem like their glasses are coated in all the hues of rose. Still, there exists among them a good number of generous and empathetic souls. Here, yet again, is proof of that.

A fellow posted on the Belgium and Netherlands portion of the Tesla Motors Club forum that a friend of his would like a ride in one of the California company’s cars. Apparently, he’d recently received a terminal diagnosis and realized he wouldn’t be around to witness the complete transition to electric transportation. This bucket list item, then, would give him a taste of what’s to come.

Within hours, the post had received several replies from owners able and willing to bring their vehicles to the city of Utrecht. Four days later, 3 cars had been rounded up to meet Rob and his grandkids and give them rides. We have to say, the gray Model X was especially good looking. In addition to these, another 20 vehicles showed up, forming a large convoy. Nice!

As you can see in the video above, Rob got to experience a bit of electric acceleration and visit to a Supercharger station where he experienced the simplicity of plugging in. Lots of hands were shaken and pictures taken. It looks like a good time was had by all.

Video description:

Late December Rob suddenly got news he had only months to live. He didn’t really have a bucketlist, but after we kept asking he had one suggestion: He wanted to see the future, he wanted to try “this electric Tesla car” ….

Source: YouTube