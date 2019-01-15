Tesla Blocks Gas Car Access To Superchargers With Trick Device
There is a physical solution, but it’s the last that should be considered.
A new old-school solution to prevent ICEing (blocking charging spots by internal combustion engine vehicles) has appeared in the news recently.
As you can see above, at one of the Tesla Supercharging stations in China, access to the parking spot at the charger is guarded by an iron bar. Only Tesla drivers, equipped with popular WeChat app, can scan the QR Code and get access to park and charge. This way no other car can simply park and block the station.
We are not sure whether it’s Tesla’s idea (as some sources say) or rather the owner of the garage, which seems to be more likely.
Is it a good solution? Well, we are not fans of such methods. There are alternatives in the form of no parking for unauthorized cars, combined with the ability to tow the car or get a ticket from the police. All forces should be put on-board to develop a simple formula/rule to deal with ICEing globally. If that doesn’t work, then maybe stations owners can spend more money on physical barriers. Lastly, at this site now, EV drivers will need to deal with some apps, which are less convenient.
QR Code is vulnerable to grafiti, they should have used wifi and authenticate wirelessly.
In the UK we already have the ANPR database of all the different vehicles and their emissions/tax bands, so by simply driving into central london, the cameras pick you up and determine your type of vehicle, if it’s EV or not, and so on. This is part of the low emission vehicle exemption to various taxes in the city.
Since the UK already has a database of electric vehicles, these same cameras could simply be installed in the EV bays. Any non-EV parked in those bays would be automatically billed a hefty fine. As for people who park there in an EV but don’t charge, a solution could easily be drafted that penalises them, too. For any Americans reading this, in the EU cars must have both front AND rear plates, so the camera idea would work if they park forward or backwards in the space.
The barrier idea isn’t terrible either, but it could work in combination with the ANPR/camera idea to operate far more smoothly than a silly QR code which is of course useless if your phone battery died or you don’t have a smartphone.
Every time I go to the supermarket I frequent, I constantly see people parked in handicap spots without proper plates/placards…If that isn’t bad enough, there are known doctors who will issues plates to anyone who pays a fee but that’s another topic…Some feel rules were made to be broken and often these people do not stay parked long enough receive a ticket or be towed…
I was Tesla-ed at a CCS charger in Columbus, OH. It was parked in an EV only spot with a CCS charger it couldn’t at. But it was conveniently located at the front of the store.
Easier deterrent, license plate capture and billing of vehicles that block the space. I mean they already charge people for overstaying in the spot while charging, might as well make a buck off people being jerks.