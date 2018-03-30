  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Blames Bosch For Automaker’s Largest Recall

Tesla Blames Bosch For Automaker’s Largest Recall

18 H BY MARK KANE 7

The costs associated recent recall of around 125,000 Model S due to excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts is to be covered by the parts supplier, according to Tesla.

The problem concerns only very cold climates, but Tesla decided to replace bolts in all Model S made through the end of March 2016.

Other Tesla Recall – Tesla Recalls 53,000 Model S & X For Faulty Parking Brake

Consumer Watchdog Calls For “Recall” Of Tesla Autopilot Feature

BRABUS Zero Emission: Tesla Model S

“We have observed excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts, though only in very cold climates, particularly those that frequently use calcium or magnesium road salts, rather than sodium chloride (table salt). Nonetheless, Tesla plans to replace all early Model S power steering bolts in all climates worldwide to account for the possibility that the vehicle may later be used in a highly corrosive environment.”

The responsibility of the recall will be flipped to Bosch, who in turn will likely look to the supplier of the corrosive bolts to cover losses.

In its Q1 report, Tesla said:

“The recent voluntary recall of 125,000 Model S vehicles related to steering bolt corrosion was not material to our warranty re serves and is expected to be covered by the indemnification obligations of the supplier.”

Bosch did not respond on the matter yet.

We don’t expect that the cost of the recall is very high, but for Tesla it would be important to defray these costs from a profitability standpoint.

Source: Handelsblatt

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Tesla Blames Bosch For Automaker’s Largest Recall"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
John Doe
Guest
John Doe
Maybe not the best way to get a good deal with a parts supplier in future deals? Just say it is a part from a supplier, and that they will cover expenses – which they allways will, since it is in all contract. If you look at the close relationship between a huge auto manufacturer, you will see the parts supplier may build their parts factory right next til the assembly plant, to make parts on demand. On top of that a supplier will usually pay for the custom part design AND may pay for some of the design and testing og the vehicle. When that is said, corrotion resistance and cars. . That is a pain, and a constant problem. We have some cars with small GM diesel engines (which have worked perfect over the years. Not one single problem with any of them, and only minor problems with the Opels they are in). . . But if you look under the hood, and see some bolts, nuts and screws that is just totally destroyd by corrotion.. only a few dollar would cover stainless or at least special bolts with no problems. Will be expensive due to extra labour… Read more »
Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
15 hours ago
Henry
Guest
Henry

So you are saying Tesla should bite their tongue, take a reputation hit on their already questionable reliability – much of it perceived and perpetuated by their detractor ? As a customer, I would rather know the source of the problem than simply have it corrected under warranty.

Vote Up4-4Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
101101
Guest
101101

@John No, you name Bosch because Bosch is in question where as largest parts supplier in the world it decided to forgo making batteries because the initial investments were too high. A green laggard will always, ALWAYS be suspect. Hope Tesla avoids them if possible in the future. Oh, we had the opportunity to do batteries but they didn’t seem like a good investment- not just for us but generally kind of bs…

@ Henry Tesla reliability is not at all questionable if it was they wouldn’t be dominating the high end. Its not a matter of stranding someone. Its due to sponsored shill rags petrol masters trying to conflate the radically superior reliability of electrics, especially Tesla which does the cleanest of all power train designs, with Falcon wing doors and the attempt petrol/ICE to try to pain a radical superiority as a weakness as a projection and to try to shift attention away from their own huge disadvantage.

Vote Up4-11Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
SJC
Guest
SJC

Where do they replace these?
Do they have enough service centers to do this quickly?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Otmar Ebenhoech
Guest
Otmar Ebenhoech

This seems odd, since the power steering rack on those units is made by ZF. Did Bosch supply the bolts?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
HH
Guest
HH

I think Bosch bought ZF – at least that is what I read somewhere …

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Hauer
Guest
Hauer

Yep. 2014.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago