Tesla Blames Bosch For Automaker’s Largest Recall
The costs associated recent recall of around 125,000 Model S due to excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts is to be covered by the parts supplier, according to Tesla.
The problem concerns only very cold climates, but Tesla decided to replace bolts in all Model S made through the end of March 2016.
“We have observed excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts, though only in very cold climates, particularly those that frequently use calcium or magnesium road salts, rather than sodium chloride (table salt). Nonetheless, Tesla plans to replace all early Model S power steering bolts in all climates worldwide to account for the possibility that the vehicle may later be used in a highly corrosive environment.”
The responsibility of the recall will be flipped to Bosch, who in turn will likely look to the supplier of the corrosive bolts to cover losses.
In its Q1 report, Tesla said:
“The recent voluntary recall of 125,000 Model S vehicles related to steering bolt corrosion was not material to our warranty re serves and is expected to be covered by the indemnification obligations of the supplier.”
Bosch did not respond on the matter yet.
We don’t expect that the cost of the recall is very high, but for Tesla it would be important to defray these costs from a profitability standpoint.
Source: Handelsblatt
So you are saying Tesla should bite their tongue, take a reputation hit on their already questionable reliability – much of it perceived and perpetuated by their detractor ? As a customer, I would rather know the source of the problem than simply have it corrected under warranty.
@John No, you name Bosch because Bosch is in question where as largest parts supplier in the world it decided to forgo making batteries because the initial investments were too high. A green laggard will always, ALWAYS be suspect. Hope Tesla avoids them if possible in the future. Oh, we had the opportunity to do batteries but they didn’t seem like a good investment- not just for us but generally kind of bs…
@ Henry Tesla reliability is not at all questionable if it was they wouldn’t be dominating the high end. Its not a matter of stranding someone. Its due to sponsored shill rags petrol masters trying to conflate the radically superior reliability of electrics, especially Tesla which does the cleanest of all power train designs, with Falcon wing doors and the attempt petrol/ICE to try to pain a radical superiority as a weakness as a projection and to try to shift attention away from their own huge disadvantage.
Where do they replace these?
Do they have enough service centers to do this quickly?
This seems odd, since the power steering rack on those units is made by ZF. Did Bosch supply the bolts?
I think Bosch bought ZF – at least that is what I read somewhere …
Yep. 2014.