Tesla Autopilot 2.5 Activates High-Speed Automatic Emergency Braking

2 days ago by Steven Loveday

Now we’re talking! Tesla quickly bumped up its recent automatic emergency braking update to handle highway speeds.

Likely so as not to get Consumer Reports in another reporting frenzy (though it may be too late, since Tesla may be CR’s primary source of publicity these days, and the companies are going to bat on both sides), Tesla has moved swiftly to get its AEB up to legitimate speed. Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Tesla had added the AEB back to Autopilot 2.0 (2.5) after turning it off for certain vehicles (in order to assure and validate compatibility with some recently introduced hardware).

First of all, owners had to endure a sudden shut off of the recently reinstated AEB feature. Yes, the one that finally convinced Consumer Reports to adjust the vehicles’ ratings. Keeping in mind that CR went round and round with this situation, which is to be expected. Tesla didn’t have the feature, although customers expected it, then the automaker added it at low speed, then higher speed, and then full speed.

To be honest, we were somewhat shocked to see it reappear at the lower speeds, which seemed almost silly since high-speed AEB is what was to be expected, what is on most competing vehicles, and what CR had an issue with initially. Well, no worries, it’s back in action and functional in a matter of days. Electrek reported that the new release notes read:

“The maximum speed at which Automatic Emergency Braking is available has increased from 50 mph to 90 mph.”

The newest Autopilot software update also adds back the vehicles’ folding side mirrors and reportedly better Autosteer. The mirrors will stay folded at 30 mph or less if you’ve opted to already fold them. The notes explain:

“For ample clearance when driving through narrow streets, if you’ve folded your vehicle’s mirrors, they will stay folded while you’re driving at low speeds (up to 30 mph).”

Source: Electrek