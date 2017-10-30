Tesla Autopilot 2.5 Activates High-Speed Automatic Emergency Braking
Now we’re talking! Tesla quickly bumped up its recent automatic emergency braking update to handle highway speeds.
Likely so as not to get Consumer Reports in another reporting frenzy (though it may be too late, since Tesla may be CR’s primary source of publicity these days, and the companies are going to bat on both sides), Tesla has moved swiftly to get its AEB up to legitimate speed. Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Tesla had added the AEB back to Autopilot 2.0 (2.5) after turning it off for certain vehicles (in order to assure and validate compatibility with some recently introduced hardware).
First of all, owners had to endure a sudden shut off of the recently reinstated AEB feature. Yes, the one that finally convinced Consumer Reports to adjust the vehicles’ ratings. Keeping in mind that CR went round and round with this situation, which is to be expected. Tesla didn’t have the feature, although customers expected it, then the automaker added it at low speed, then higher speed, and then full speed.
To be honest, we were somewhat shocked to see it reappear at the lower speeds, which seemed almost silly since high-speed AEB is what was to be expected, what is on most competing vehicles, and what CR had an issue with initially. Well, no worries, it’s back in action and functional in a matter of days. Electrek reported that the new release notes read:
“The maximum speed at which Automatic Emergency Braking is available has increased from 50 mph to 90 mph.”
The newest Autopilot software update also adds back the vehicles’ folding side mirrors and reportedly better Autosteer. The mirrors will stay folded at 30 mph or less if you’ve opted to already fold them. The notes explain:
“For ample clearance when driving through narrow streets, if you’ve folded your vehicle’s mirrors, they will stay folded while you’re driving at low speeds (up to 30 mph).”
Consumer Reports seems to be the only way to get Tesla to implement safety features in a timely manner. Thank you, CR!
This issue has nothing to do with CR. You are falsely conflating two different issues.
This issue is exclusively for HW 2.5 cars that were delivered beginning in August. Tesla announced that they would bring the AEB offline for up to 6 weeks at the time they brought the system offline. Then within a few weeks they partially enabled it, a few weeks later they brought the speed up, and after about 6 weeks it was back to full speed.
All without CR having anything to do with it.
Right…because CR is the one collecting the learning data beamed back from the cars and then writing the code to implement, etc, etc.
Face it troll, Tesla is the ONLY company so far to regularly improve its EXISTING cars via OTA and this gives it a leg up on the laggard OEMs who would rather sell you a new car instead to get any improvements.
Other manufacturers finish developing their cars’ safety features before releasing it to the public.
Some folks are one-third into their Model S lease before getting the safety features they were promised / paid for.
Some of the OTA updates are genuinely nice and handy. But cars should be equipped with a baseline level of content and quality at the time of delivery.
Toyota provides automatic emergency braking to every basic econobox below $20k now.
Musk culties get excited by some barely tested over-the-air updates changing behavior of their $100k cars on the fly by adding/removing essential safety features. Dear guinea pigs, did a dog eat your brains?
Important tip for Tesla haters:
Try to find some excuse to label any feature which is temporarily disabled in Tesla cars as an “essential safety feature”, even if most cars on the road don’t have it.
Also, suggest whenever possible that nobody would buy a Tesla car if it was lacking one particular nice-but-unnecessary driver assistance feature.
Today’s troll tip was brought to you by Tesla stock shorters and the letter “Z”.
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Are you under the false impression that every other car’s safety systems are 100% perfect and don’t have any flaws, and never need to be fixed or recalled?
The facts are that Tesla acted sooner, faster, and with less impact on drivers than ICE car companies have handled their own safety recalls for their safety systems. This specific issue is HW 2.5 cars only, and started in mid-sept and approx 6 weeks later was done and complete.
If you can’t see that as better than other car makers have done in the past, we can certainly take a look at the history of whatever car maker is your favorite. GM?
Prius jajaja that box can even reach 80 mph, on top does not automatically break over 30mph.
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
You mean the Toyota system that had to be recalled? But that Toyota didn’t do a full recall for, and left some owners with potentially deadly false positives? You should read up about Toyota’s AEB problems:
“if it doesn’t work properly, automatic braking can cause as well as prevent accidents. That’s why Toyota recalled 31,000 Avalon and Lexus cars in 2015 to fix a defect in the anti-collision braking system that caused problems similar to those the Prius driver reported.
Toyota explained at the time that the anti-collision system in the recalled cars could be triggered even in normal driving conditions, by something innocuous like a metal plate in the roadway, making the car suddenly brake without warning.
But Prius vehicles, some of which are also equipped with Toyota’s anti-collision technology, weren’t included in that recall.
Joyce Laux estimates that she was traveling somewhere between 45 to 50 miles per hour as she drove her 2010 Toyota Prius across the Alaskan Viaduct, a major highway that brings commuters through Seattle. Suddenly, something went haywire.
“It just stopped,” Laux tells ConsumerAffairs. At the same time her car stopped, “the seatbelt grabbed me, pulled me into the back of my seat, and took every bit of air out of my lungs.”
She looked in her rearview mirror and saw cars passing in every direction. Directly behind her, the driver had taken a nosedive to the right to avoid a rear-end collision with Laux. Behind that car, another had veered to the left. “It was amazing that nobody hit me,” she recalls. Nobody had hit anything. Then the car returned to normal.”
https://www.consumeraffairs.com/news/automatic-braking-sometimes-brakes-for-nothing-062717.html
Here is the sad part. Instead of doing what Tesla did when they discovered a potential problem with their AEB system, and fixing it in 6 weeks, here is what Toyota is doing:
“Toyota’s technician said that the car did not malfunction during his test drive, adding that “no failures, deficiencies or abnormalities found in braking system or pre-collision at this time.” Yet in the same email, the technician seems to acknowledge that “large metal objects,” namely large metal objects that do not actually pose a threat, can still activate the pre-collision system.”
This is the EXACT bullship I’m talking about. If you think what Toyota is doing is better than Tesla, you are crazy. Toyota is following the same old ICE car pattern. Deny, limit the scope of recall, say it is working as designed, and do as little as possible unless the bodies pile up.
One of the reports is from a 2010 Prius, and now 7 years later, no recall. Nothing.
And you nutters whine like crazy about Tesla fixing HW 2.5 cars in about 6 weeks, that they first built only 3 months ago. Meanwhile 7 year old Toyota’s have no fix, and their partial recall took longer and couldn’t be done OTA.
Sadly, you will still repeatedly hold up Toyota as some benchmark to beat, when they are just as bad as the rest of the ICE car makers.
But hey, don’t post anything like “my bad, I didn’t know Toyota had problems with AEB, I would also rather have a problem fixed in 6 weeks with no effort on my behalf”. That would require you to man up.
Michael — are you under the false impression that other cars don’t have problems like false positives and false negatives with their AEB system?s
That is far from the case.
To that end Tesla is also the only company so far to regularly remove functions and safety measures from its EXISTING cars via OTA.
It’s not an opinion but a fact.
If I was a Model S owner and I plunked down extra $ for these features you better believe I’d be annoyed if they removed them. It was Tesla’s choice to part ways from MobilEye, not the customers however they were the ones that effectively got screwed as a result of the parting.
If Tesla doesn’t want to get crap for activities like this don’t come out touting your auto pilot and make people pay for the beta version of it and then remove functions that people have paid for when you know full well it’s not ready for prime time. It is impressive but only if it is there actually working.
In any event Tesla does seem to have quite the response to CR when it comes to this particular issue.
DJ,
You clearly forget the benefits of OTA. Not gonna rehash them.
Still, I agree that I’d be pissed if a paid feature got removed.
That is why I won’t be paying for Autopilot HW for my Model 3. Teslanomics’ Ben was surprised that a majority chose not to. Show me a complete working, approved system, then we can talk dollars.
You would be pissed that for your safety a company disabled a system for 6 weeks while they fixed it? And brought it back partially in a few weeks, brought it back more a few weeks later, finally returning it to full speed better than when you bought it?
All at no cost to you, with no need to visit a dealership?
I guess you would rather have a tradition ICE car company “fix”. Where they wait for enough bodies to pile up before they do anything. Then drag their feet on the recall and how many cars the recall cover. Then force you to drive in and schedule an appointment in order to get your car fixed.
Gee, that sounds SOOO much better…. /sarc
Are you under the impression that Tesla is the only company who has ever had to make a fix to the existing safety systems in their cars? And that the safety systems in every other car in the world are 100% perfect and flawless and never need fixes?
^^ To be clear, this is in response to both DJ and Stimpacker.
Actually no. I, the paying customer, would have rather it worked from the beginning which it did and stayed there. I do not want my car to be derated because the company I bought from parted ways with their partner that provided the function for my car to work.
There are definitely pros and cons of OTA updates is all I was saying. Just as the pros are a quicker car via OTA updates and what not when they rolled out a weakened version of autopilot to existing cars after the MobilEye departure is easily a con. A con that people paid a lot of $ for. OTA updates are really a double edged sword with Tesla.
DJ — There is no such thing as a factory that builds every single car perfectly out of the factory, and every single car stays perfect forever. That is a fantasy world.
So would you rather suffer with:
1) A car that locks the brakes randomly, potentially causing car wrecks, with the car maker saying it is working as designed?
Or
2) Would you rather have the car maker shut down the system so it doesn’t have some problem that might endanger you, while they fix the system in about 6 weeks?
https://insideevs.com/tesla-autopilot-2-5-activates-high-speed-aeb/#comment-1354182
Nix,
Don’t get me wrong here. I’m a big fan of OTA bringing fixes, updates and new features. Tesla is miles ahead of legacy automakers here.
However, I am dead set against not getting a feature I paid for. Doesn’t sound unreasonable to me.
stimpacker, this story is about hardware version 2.5 cars. They began being built in August. They were without a feature for a total of 6 weeks. They had partial functionality (lower speeds) of that feature for most of those 6 weeks.
For the automotive industry, this fix was amazingly fast, with very limited impact. Much better than driving around for years with a decade old Takata airbag bomb, or with a bad ignition switch that disables airbags in an accident for years.
“If I was a Model S owner…”
You have made it extremely clear that’s never gonna happen, so why don’t you quit whining about it?
Tesla car owners top the survey for customer satisfaction among all car owners. I guess those who self-select for being Tesla owners just don’t care all that much about what you’re whining about, dude. Certainly the overwhelming majority of them don’t care about it enough to change their buying decision!
Just to be clear for everybody, this is ONLY for the HW version 2.5 cars. Version 2.0 has had this for months.
The HW version 2.5 came out in August 2017. In mid-september, without any accidents, they found some reason for safety concern and shut it down for 3-6 weeks. A few weeks later they enabled it partial, then bumped it up again, and by the end of the 6 weeks it was fully enabled at full speed.
All this drama is about 6 weeks.
This is actually freaking amazing turnaround and focus on safety.
Let’s be clear about how a fix to AEB would have played out with traditional ICE car makers in the past:
1) The car makers would wait until the body count piled up enough for them to act.
2) The fix would take much longer than 6 weeks to roll out, with a formal recall having to be issued, and then scheduling people to come in and have their car flashed.
3) There is no guarantee that it would be done as a recall for free. It could be pushed as an update for a fee, where they could charge for it.
4) There wouldn’t have been any way to turn off the feature while the fix was put out.
Some people seem to think that every other car maker’s AEB is perfect, but it is widely known that there are flaws in other systems too. There are false positives and false negatives in other systems too. At least Tesla isn’t trying to do something dumb like send a sticker to put on your dash to warn you of a problem that has killed people (actual recall solution for one of the Big 3), or delay recalls and pretend like it only impacts a small numbers of cars, until forced to expand the recall.
My loaded premier Bolt (still only $43k sticker) had working AEB from the very beginning. No OTA nonsense, it just worked from the start. Freaking amazing yo!
Thanks for reminding us that AEB is an extra cost option on the Bolt that only comes with the loaded $42K Premier trim level. And then only if you additionally purchase the Driver Confidence II Package and Infotainment Package. Now you are at the price level of a TM3 with 310 miles of range.
Oh, and enjoy your “Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking” that you got, that is only active between “8 km/h (5 mph) and 80 km/h (50 mph).” And be ready to brake yourself above 51 mph, because all you will get above 51 mph is “Forward Collision Alert” while you plow into the back end of another car, no AEB at all. Have you trained yourself to brake hard when your car bings or flashes an alert, like Pavlov’s dog?
Funny, when Tesla bumped up their AEB to around 50 mph, all you GM fanboys kept crying like crazy that it wasn’t good enough, that it didn’t count unless it was updated to full highway speed. While at the same time your Bolts aren’t even available with AEB over 50 mph, and NEVER will be updated to having AEB at highway speeds.
_____________________________________
But let me get this straight. The vast majority of Bolts don’t have any AEB at all, because they aren’t Premier trim with multiple added packages. The few that doe have AEB is only low speed AEB with no chance of high speed AEB.
And you are going to whine like crazy that the HW 2.5 cars had only low speed AEB for a few weeks (the only option in the Bolt), but now have full highway AEB that you can’t get at all in the Bolt?
And you think your Bolt AEB is the one to brag ab out, like they are out front ahead of Tesla? I’m sure it works fine at low speeds, since that’s the easy part, and GM didn’t even try to do the hard part like Tesla — full highway speed AEB.
“since Tesla may be CR’s primary source of publicity these days….”
LOL. This on a web site which runs 106 Tesla articles per week, including groundbreaking investigative journalism such as:
“Some Say Tesla is Destined to Follow in Amazon’s Footsteps”
“Millenials Love Musk, Here’s Why”
“Business Leaaders Should Look to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for Pointers”
Who’s software is first means nothing to me.
Will autonomy mean the drivers aids like mirrors can feather in at higher speeds?
With Level 5 autonomy, there wouldn’t be a steering wheel much less mirrors.