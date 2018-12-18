  1. Home
  2. Charging
  3. Tesla Australia Will Add CCS Chargers To Support Model 3

Tesla Australia Will Add CCS Chargers To Support Model 3

4 H BY MARK KANE 14

Tesla CCS to spread around the world

Tesla Model 3 in Europe will get a CCS Combo 2 inlet for DC fast charging standard and AC charging (single- or three-phase), but the change to CCS2 (the European version) will be conducted elsewhere around the world (outside North America and maybe a few CCS Combo 1 markets like South Korea).

The latest news is that Model 3 with CCS Combo is coming also to Australia and New Zealand. Superchargers will be retrofitted with the additional plugs, while Model S and Model X owners will be able to purchase CCS combo adaptors to use public infrastructure.

Tesla news
Tesla Model 3 With CCS Combo Inlet, S & X With CCS Adaptor In Europe
50 MWh Tesla Battery ESS Launched At Solar Farm In Australia
Tesla Aims For Model 3 Production At 7,000 Per Week By November 28

First deliveries of Model 3 in Australia are expected in mid-2019. New Zealand probably will need to wait a little longer.

“In advance of Model 3 rollout in Australia and New Zealand, we will be retrofitting our existing Superchargers with dual charge cables to enable Model 3, which will come with a CCS charge port, to use the Tesla Supercharger network.””Model S and Model X customers will continue to have full access to the network and a CCS adapter will soon be available to purchase, if desired,” the spokesperson added.”

Source: caradvice.com.au

Categories: Charging, Tesla

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

14 Comments on "Tesla Australia Will Add CCS Chargers To Support Model 3"

newest oldest most voted
Ron M

I don’t really understand this, does this mean that Tesla’s will be able to use someone else’s charger?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
zzzzzzzzzz

Yes, the Euro or RoW version. Finally they got a clue, congratulations 🙂
Doesn’t apply to Americans who are left behind with non-standard plug.

I don’t know if it will work other way around, non Tesla car coming to Tesla owned DC charger and charging. As previous Tesla announcement had some obnoxious nonsense in it, like other automakers should pay to us to share our toys with third party drivers, blah blah. As if they never seen a gas station on a corner where you come with credit card and no questions are asked.

Vote Up4-4Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Robert Weekley

Z, it was about a Fair Exchange, and for Charging Infrastructure Expansion! Among simpler things, like (At the Time Elon put out the Offer) offering Free Charging to All users!

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

“Obnoxious nonsense”… You must be referring to your Tesla bashing, where you assert that Tesla has some obligation to support cars made by other auto makers, altho those other auto makers haven’t lifted a finger, nor contributed even a penny, to help Tesla build its Supercharger network.

The Supercharger network was never intended to generate revenue, and Tesla has no plans to force that round peg into the square hole you describe.

Vote Up5-6Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
dan

I can’t tell you how many Tesla drivers I’ve seen using Chademo at the Nissa dealer in my area with an adapter. The Nissan dealers are usually very nice and let them charge for free.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

“The Nissan dealers are usually very nice and let them charge for free.”

That’s a very rare event. Usually they have them blocked with their cars and mean mug you if you even dare to ask.
Tesla has an adapter for the Chad. Any other manufacturer could’ve worked with Tesla to be able to use the SC network but none even tried.
Eventually there will be a CCS to Tesla adapter just like there is a j1772 to Tesla destination chargers where non Tesla cars can use Tesla Dest chargers and nobody is complaining.

https://shop.quickchargepower.com/JDapter-Stub-Tesla-Charge-Station-Adaptor-JDPTRSTB.htm;jsessionid=2B77282D1FEE55D15BA54E82C5A3FF39.p3plqscsfapp006

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
dan

So, what’s the issue with non Tesla cars using the Tesla CCS chargers??? Before you rant, scroll up to see what this thread is about.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ron M

Well I certainly hope Tesla makes it’s charger available to non Tesla’s but obviously non Tesla’s would need to pay for charging. This would provide more charging stations available.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

They also need to meet their rate of charge. Not many can sustain that.
Otherwise they’ll be clogging up the SC network for over an hour.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ron M

Zzzzzzz So are you saying that Tesla vehicles can use the CCS in Europe for free and who installed these CCS in Europe?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Sammy

Not for free. They’d need to pay just like the rest of us. The the CP is free then the Tesla can charge for free just like anyone else.
Lots of Charging networks have installed CCS CP’s. For the UK, goto
https://www.zap-map.com/live/ and apply a filter. Then you can see for yourself.
Ok, most of these are 50kW at the moment but many will be upgraded to 100kW or 150kW in the next year.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Sammy

That’s been the case for years in the EU due to the rules. I often see a Model S using a free Type 2 CP at a local supermarket. CCS is a superset of the Type 2 we use here. So a car with CCS can use a Type 2 CP (at a slower rate naturally) without the need for a second and different plug or an adapter like the CHAdeMO to Tesla one available in the USA.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
eject

So will the Japanese version get native CHAdeMO support?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Michael Will

Chinese standard is said to be based on chademo ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago