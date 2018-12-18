Tesla Australia Will Add CCS Chargers To Support Model 3

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla CCS to spread around the world

Tesla Model 3 in Europe will get a CCS Combo 2 inlet for DC fast charging standard and AC charging (single- or three-phase), but the change to CCS2 (the European version) will be conducted elsewhere around the world (outside North America and maybe a few CCS Combo 1 markets like South Korea).

The latest news is that Model 3 with CCS Combo is coming also to Australia and New Zealand. Superchargers will be retrofitted with the additional plugs, while Model S and Model X owners will be able to purchase CCS combo adaptors to use public infrastructure.

First deliveries of Model 3 in Australia are expected in mid-2019. New Zealand probably will need to wait a little longer.

“In advance of Model 3 rollout in Australia and New Zealand, we will be retrofitting our existing Superchargers with dual charge cables to enable Model 3, which will come with a CCS charge port, to use the Tesla Supercharger network.””Model S and Model X customers will continue to have full access to the network and a CCS adapter will soon be available to purchase, if desired,” the spokesperson added.”

Source: caradvice.com.au