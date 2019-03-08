Tesla Secures More Than $500 Million For Gigafactory 3
Banks in China are ready to help finance the Gigafactory 3
According to the latest news, Tesla just secured financing for the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai from Chinese banks. The bank loans are reportedly for $521 million.
The loans come from four banks and will mature in March 2020.
- China Construction Bank Corp.
- Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.
- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co.
According to Bloomberg, “Tesla also amended a separate asset-backed credit agreement, increasing how much it can borrow by as much as $700 million.”.
It’s probably not the last round to complete the factory, as expected total investment is to be about $2 billion.
The facility is set to produce 3,000 Model 3 per week at some point in the future.
Bloomberg notes also that Tesla just paid $920 million in convertible bonds, which matured on March 1:
“The fresh borrowing follows Tesla’s largest-ever debt payment last week. Settling the $920 million convertible bond that matured March 1 taxed the company’s balance sheet, which had about $3.7 billion in cash and equivalents at year-end.”
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 500,000 per year
Source: Bloomberg
A one year loan on a 30 year factory is a pretty bad mismatch. The amount won’t fully fund what Tesla claims will be in place by yearend, either. They haven’t told the whole story here. Not sure why.
Construction loans are usually at a higher interest rates than a mortgage on a completed building. They likely plan to re-finance before the loan comes due.
Sure, but you want to have your takeout financing in place ahead of time. It’s possible they do, of course, and that’s just not in the news yet.
Chinese banks showing interest in funding Gigafactory 3 is a positive sign towards the realization of an electric revolution in China and beyond. Absolutely overwhelming