Subaru Evoltis PHEV To Use Toyota Prius Prime Tech
Subaru’s first plug-in hybrid (later followed by a pure EV) will go on sale before the end of 2018, and now we have platform information and a possible name.
According to Car and Driver, Subaru of America has yet to comment on the recently discovered “Evoltis” moniker. However, Subaru Corp. of Japan filed a U.S. trademark request for the name last month, with a 1B (intent to use) code.
As the publication clarifies, this is not binding, so Subaru could potentially choose any name for its upcoming PHEV. The Evoltis name could also be meant to refer to the automaker’s plug-in lineup, charging system, PHEV setup, or any number of related items. Nonetheless, it seems we have a name in some fashion.
Despite not having 100-percent confirmation on the Subaru PHEV’s name, we do know now that the plan is to get it in front of buyers before the close of the year. This has been reported before as a possibility, but now according to C&D, it seems to be a “done deal.” The publication says that Subaru must release the car in order to comply with California’s ZEV requirements.
The more interesting part is that the car will likely rely on tech from the Toyota Prius Prime, as well as the Prius hybrid’s all-wheel-drive system (specifically found on models in the Japanese market, which use a third motor to power the rear wheels). Most of us are aware that Subaru only makes AWD cars (aside from its BRZ sports car, which also shares a platform with Toyota). Subaru chief technical officer Takeshi Tachimori previously explained that the automaker used Toyota tech for the upcoming PHEV.
If the above is all true, Subaru’s new plug-in will be way short on range, since the Prime only gets 25 all-electric miles. Add the potential CUV body, more weight, reduced aerodynamics, and all-wheel drive, and we’re looking at just a handful of miles. Let’s hope this isn’t the case. Subaru’s earlier attempt with the Crosstrek Hybrid (no plug) didn’t go so well …
26 Comments on "Subaru Evoltis PHEV To Use Toyota Prius Prime Tech"
I guess it had to happen, and it’s better than nothing, but 20 miles of range in 2018 will suck.
It sucks now.
It’s 2018 now
It sucked in 2006, when I got my first EV, a Conversion! 😢😣
Maybe they will just slap some plastic on a Prime and give it a new badge, hope not.
Subaru really need to do a better job on this, their customers are forward looking (adopting awd early and sticking to smaller more efficient cars), without a good electric or phev, they could lose their perceived leadership status on efficient awd vehicles.
Oh Wow, I hear it will also come with the latest in 8-track tape stereo technology also.
Severe disappointment.
Nice!
What? No Audio Cassettes, or Beta Video player? 😛😀
Well, just because the use the “tech” from the Prius Prime, doesn’t mean they will use the same gasoline engine or the same size of battery. So, here’s hoping that it’s a bit faster and has a larger battery pack.
Wow – Subaru has managed to pick a name that is both derivative and eVolting…
revoltus, not a good name, try again please.
The name was NOT a good choice.
Give it 40/50+ AER and AWD and it will sell ridiculously. Unfortunately I bet it’ll be in the 20s…
Wow. Exactly.
As Adoreizi has succinctly stated, that’s all it needs to succeed.
But, they will fail.
Evoltis sounds like a mideival name for vomiting.
It might seem “revotling”
This is a really sad attempt at a compliance vehicle. I was hoping/expecting more but I guess my beloved Subaru is going the way of the dinosaur.
It is a good approach for Subaru to gain some experience prior to making a full commitment. That kind of research is priceless. Each automaker must gain real-world knowledge somehow. Why not this way?
Subaru is actually doing fine sales wise and like most all manufacturers it’s cars keep creeping up in size and mass. Now they are adding a three row something or other not to be called B9 tribeca like the last one.
Didn’t know there is an AWD prius in Japan. My guess is they will pretty much put a subaru looking body on that. If they can keep the battery from being a big hump in the trunk that will be an improvment.
This thing will be slowwwwwwwwww.
Can’t be slower than my 2012 Subaru Impreza. I got the CVT and the smaller engine because it had the best fuel efficiency, but it’s terrible slow. Suitable for the wife and driving the kids around. And I like how it handles otherwise. But I also drive a Spark EV, with 400ft-lb of torque and it makes the Subie feel like a driving a giant tortoise.
Doomed to fail if they do name it Evoltis. I love my Subaru but can’t imagine driving a car with a name that sounds like disgusting medical terminology. There is something in a name, especially in marketing. I’m hoping Subaru is smarter than that!
Maybe since they have the Outback, they could name this one the UpNorth. Or Upstate.
Or Outfront.