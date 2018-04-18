  1. Home
  3. Subaru Evoltis PHEV To Use Toyota Prius Prime Tech

Subaru Evoltis PHEV To Use Toyota Prius Prime Tech

2016 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

15 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Subaru’s first plug-in hybrid (later followed by a pure EV) will go on sale before the end of 2018, and now we have platform information and a possible name.

According to Car and Driver, Subaru of America has yet to comment on the recently discovered “Evoltis” moniker. However, Subaru Corp. of Japan filed a U.S. trademark request for the name last month, with a 1B (intent to use) code.

Read Also: Subaru PHEV to Launch In U.S. This Year, BEV In 2021

Check This Out: Subaru Re-Invents EV Testing By Simulating Actual Road Conditions

As the publication clarifies, this is not binding, so Subaru could potentially choose any name for its upcoming PHEV. The Evoltis name could also be meant to refer to the automaker’s plug-in lineup, charging system, PHEV setup, or any number of related items. Nonetheless, it seems we have a name in some fashion.

Despite not having 100-percent confirmation on the Subaru PHEV’s name, we do know now that the plan is to get it in front of buyers before the close of the year. This has been reported before as a possibility, but now according to C&D, it seems to be a “done deal.” The publication says that Subaru must release the car in order to comply with California’s ZEV requirements.

The more interesting part is that the car will likely rely on tech from the Toyota Prius Prime, as well as the Prius hybrid’s all-wheel-drive system (specifically found on models in the Japanese market, which use a third motor to power the rear wheels). Most of us are aware that Subaru only makes AWD cars (aside from its BRZ sports car, which also shares a platform with Toyota). Subaru chief technical officer Takeshi Tachimori previously explained that the automaker used Toyota tech for the upcoming PHEV.

If the above is all true, Subaru’s new plug-in will be way short on range, since the Prime only gets 25 all-electric miles. Add the potential CUV body, more weight, reduced aerodynamics, and all-wheel drive, and we’re looking at just a handful of miles. Let’s hope this isn’t the case. Subaru’s earlier attempt with the Crosstrek Hybrid (no plug) didn’t go so well …

Source: Car And Driver

26 Comments on "Subaru Evoltis PHEV To Use Toyota Prius Prime Tech"

avatar
mx
Guest
mx

I guess it had to happen, and it's better than nothing, but 20 miles of range in 2018 will suck.

19 hours ago
19 hours ago
CCIE
Guest
CCIE

It sucks now.

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Kdawg
Guest
Kdawg

It's 2018 now

17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Robert Weekley
Guest
Robert Weekley

It sucked in 2006, when I got my first EV, a Conversion! 😢😣

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
BoltUp
Guest
BoltUp

Maybe they will just slap some plastic on a Prime and give it a new badge, hope not.
Subaru really need to do a better job on this, their customers are forward looking (adopting awd early and sticking to smaller more efficient cars), without a good electric or phev, they could lose their perceived leadership status on efficient awd vehicles.

19 hours ago
19 hours ago
john1701a
Guest
john1701a
This offering will be a nice demonstration of the platform flexibility. People like to portray Prius tech as slow, but that requires the omission of how it is used in other vehicles. For example, the new Camry hybrid offers more power, yet still delivers 52 MPG. We all know battery-packs can be upgraded along the way too. In fact, mid-cycle improvements are becoming an expectation. That means Subaru will have a choice among a variety of configurations. We won't know what engine, motor, battery combination they'll choose for Evoltis. But the effort to demonstrate flexibility will be achieved. There's lots… Read more »
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Sparkinator
Guest
Sparkinator

Oh Wow, I hear it will also come with the latest in 8-track tape stereo technology also.
Severe disappointment.
Severe disappointment.

19 hours ago
19 hours ago
CCIE
Guest
CCIE

Nice!

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Robert Weekley
Guest
Robert Weekley

What? No Audio Cassettes, or Beta Video player? 😛😀

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj
Guest
ffbj
PHEV are better than ICE not as good as BEV. Here is something interesting in showing how the dichotomy of leaders and followers in the ev revolution: The difference between CA and TX for instance. With 12 million more people CA uses less gas than TX drivers. 10% vrs 11% of gas burned. That's pretty sad but it shows the value of constrained frugality as opposed to opulent consumption of the fuel. http://blogs.platts.com/2017/03/31/pickup-prius-texas-california-gasoline/ Btw this is just with a small number of vehicles percentage wise and indicates that as evs become more prevalent and main stream the burning of transportation… Read more »
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
David Murray
Guest
David Murray

Well, just because the use the "tech" from the Prius Prime, doesn't mean they will use the same gasoline engine or the same size of battery. So, here's hoping that it's a bit faster and has a larger battery pack.

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Jslip
Guest
Jslip

Wow – Subaru has managed to pick a name that is both derivative and eVolting…

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

revoltus, not a good name, try again please.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
SJC
Guest
SJC

The name was NOT a good choice.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Adoreizi
Guest
Adoreizi

Give it 40/50+ AER and AWD and it will sell ridiculously. Unfortunately I bet it'll be in the 20s…

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
mx
Guest
mx

Wow. Exactly.
As Adoreizi has succinctly stated, that’s all it needs to succeed.
But, they will fail.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Spoonman.
Guest
Spoonman.

Evoltis sounds like a mideival name for vomiting.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Steven Loveday
Author
Steven Loveday

It might seem "revotling"

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
steveb944
Guest
steveb944

This is a really sad attempt at a compliance vehicle. I was hoping/expecting more but I guess my beloved Subaru is going the way of the dinosaur.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
john1701a
Guest
john1701a

It is a good approach for Subaru to gain some experience prior to making a full commitment. That kind of research is priceless. Each automaker must gain real-world knowledge somehow. Why not this way?

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

Subaru is actually doing fine sales wise and like most all manufacturers it’s cars keep creeping up in size and mass. Now they are adding a three row something or other not to be called B9 tribeca like the last one.

Didn’t know there is an AWD prius in Japan. My guess is they will pretty much put a subaru looking body on that. If they can keep the battery from being a big hump in the trunk that will be an improvment.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Cuda
Guest
Cuda

This thing will be slowwwwwwwwww.

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
EVShopper
Guest
EVShopper

Can't be slower than my 2012 Subaru Impreza. I got the CVT and the smaller engine because it had the best fuel efficiency, but it's terrible slow. Suitable for the wife and driving the kids around. And I like how it handles otherwise. But I also drive a Spark EV, with 400ft-lb of torque and it makes the Subie feel like a driving a giant tortoise.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
JAG
Guest
JAG

Doomed to fail if they do name it Evoltis. I love my Subaru but can't imagine driving a car with a name that sounds like disgusting medical terminology. There is something in a name, especially in marketing. I'm hoping Subaru is smarter than that!

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Tom
Guest
Tom

Maybe since they have the Outback, they could name this one the UpNorth. Or Upstate.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Dan
Guest
Dan

Or Outfront.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago