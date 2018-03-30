  1. Home
  3. SsangYong Wants To Make World’s First Electric Pickup Truck

SsangYong hints at an all-electric pick-up, based on the Musso model.

The South Korean brand that is part of Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to introduce its first all-electric model around 2020, using the e-SIV Concept as a base.

In the longer term, like five years (2023), electrification could include also a SsangYong Musso pick-up and there is a possibility it will be first BEV pick-up in the world (but here a lot depends on other manufacturers).

The news about a pick-up BEV was confirmed by SsangYong’s managing director of product planning, Sungchin Park, during a media conference in South Korea.

The target is a dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain and battery for 450 km (280 miles) under NEDC cycle (it would be some 300 km or 186 miles real-world).

“The cost and the weight is going down, while the range is going up. Our target is 450km, NEDC, for a C-segment SUV.”

Source: carsales.com

5 Comments on "SsangYong Wants To Make World’s First Electric Pickup Truck"

Adam

Even a PHEV truck would be awesome, something like 40-60 miles would be a huge benefit. Also it looks like a re-badged Ridgeline.

Adam
2 hours ago
Ocean Railroader

Pick Up trucks are the biggest source of gas drinkers in Virginia.

Ocean Railroader
1 hour ago
Gabriel Rheault

Specially for pick-ups, i think it would need to have an high range so that when they tow something, they can still manage to do a good amount of km.

Gabriel Rheault
1 hour ago
Robb Stark

2023? Tesla will be selling at least 200k pickups per year.

Robb Stark
1 hour ago
Stimpacker

Hmm, I don’t know about that.

The TM3 can address the sensible crowd.

When it comes to pickup trucks, the non commercial buyers aren’t very sensible. It’s a status symbol of the suburban cowboy. It’s gotta be tall, large and loud. The Tesla pickup we’ve seen so far fits the first two criteria but not the third.

Stimpacker
1 hour ago