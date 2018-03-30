SsangYong Wants To Make World’s First Electric Pickup Truck

4 H BY MARK KANE

SsangYong hints at an all-electric pick-up, based on the Musso model.

The South Korean brand that is part of Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to introduce its first all-electric model around 2020, using the e-SIV Concept as a base.

In the longer term, like five years (2023), electrification could include also a SsangYong Musso pick-up and there is a possibility it will be first BEV pick-up in the world (but here a lot depends on other manufacturers).

The news about a pick-up BEV was confirmed by SsangYong’s managing director of product planning, Sungchin Park, during a media conference in South Korea.

The target is a dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain and battery for 450 km (280 miles) under NEDC cycle (it would be some 300 km or 186 miles real-world).

“The cost and the weight is going down, while the range is going up. Our target is 450km, NEDC, for a C-segment SUV.”

Source: carsales.com