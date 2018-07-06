South Korean Chevy Bolt Sales Crush U.S. In June
3 H BY WADE MALONE 60
The Bolt EV charges past Malibu in domestic sales and is the 2nd best-selling model for GM Korea in June.
We have noted that Bolt EV inventories and sales in the US have been very low for months now. One of the primary reasons for this has been a focus on exports. After a solid performance in late March + April selling over 500 units, the Bolt EV jumped to the top of the Korean EV charts for May with 1,014 sold.
Thankfully, this was not a fluke. In June, South Koreans scooped up a shockingly high 1,621 Bolt EVs. This puts GMs plug-ins at 17% of the brand’s domestic sales for the month. Year-to-date totals have reached 3,122 units. This is a 1,015% increase from the same period in 2017.
In less than 4 months, South Koreans have taken home more of the electric hatchbacks than Canada (~1400 estimated through June) and Europe (~1,450 estimated through June) combined. For the first half of the year, Bolt EV sales are up well over 40% globally.
We don’t expect Korean numbers to continue at this pace for the entire year, however. In Q4 we expect GM will primarily focus deliveries on the U.S. market.
General Motors announces a boost in Bolt EV production for the 2019 model year.
At least 5,000 Bolt EVs are expected to be sold in South Korea in 2018. They’re already over halfway to that total and are likely to exceed it. In their Q2 quarterly sales report, GM provided guidance on the Bolt’s production increase:
U.S. and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35 percent year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40 percent in the first half. In response, GM is increasing fourth quarter production by more than 20 percent compared to the average of the first three quarters.
“Demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, especially in the United States, Canada and South Korea, has outstripped production,” McNeil said. “The extra production coming on line should be enough to help us keep growing global Bolt EV sales, rebuild our U.S. dealer inventory and bring us another step closer to our vision of a world with zero emissions.”
The South Korean government would like to reach 250,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2020. While South Korea does not have a ZEV mandate, they are taking a carrot approach to EV adoption. Regional subsidies for electric vehicles can exceed $23,000.
The Chevy Volt continues to trickle into Korea as well, but sales remain soft at 77 units for the year. The plug-in hybrid import is expensive and the very generous financial incentives do not apply.
From GM Korea:
June domestic sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV were 1,621 units. This was a massive increase of 4,056.4 percent year on year. The Bolt EV has gained a solid position in the domestic electric vehicle market, as more than 1,000 units were sold in both May and June.
Leave a Reply
60 Comments on "South Korean Chevy Bolt Sales Crush U.S. In June"
That’s because it’s an LG car………ROTFLMAO
Only an idiot won’t buy a car that does 0-60 in 6.5 sec and get 120 MPGe for $22K because it doesn’t have LG content that was designed by GM. Koreans aren’t idiots.
0-60 I suspect many don’t even give a damn. Efficiency, you bet that’s what gets them. They sure are not idiots, but GM is for not making a bigger push to recover their r&d faster on this car. Their international sales could embarrass US sales any month.
Tesla sure gives a damn. Or its fans anyways.
No, the only ones who sees this as a zero-sum game are GM fanboys like you. Thank goodness Tesla understands that the real competition is with gasmobiles, not other brands of EVs.
In the US, they sure do give a Damn!
It’s the clown car fugliness “turn in your Man card” appearance of the car that hinders the sales in the US.
A secure, well adjusted adult male does not worry about “turning in his man card.” 😉
True, but it would be hard to walk out your car morning and night, and think to yourself,
“I wish it didn’t look like a clown car.”
They chose to make it look silly, the Buick Encore is just 4″ longer and it has a much better look.
Bolt is not beautiful, but I do not thin it is ugly either, I see the design as practical.
Do you really think you are contributing to the discussion?
It’s clearly a consideration for some people. The looks aren’t great but the car is not bad.
“turn in your Man card”
My, my, apparently someone’s manhood doesn’t measure up, and he is trying so hard to compensate.
I like the appearance of the Bolt and the 3 but you can easily call the 3 Fugly.
Beauty and ugliness are subjective, but to deny that the odd styling of the Bolt EV is off-putting to many or most American car buyers, is to ignore reality. There’s no question the Bolt EV would sell better in the U.S. if it looked more like a “normal” car.
GM is a large automaker in Korea. Many GM models have been designed there over the years, and yes, it made working with LG as a supplier much easier. It is still very much a GM car.
South Korea Bolt can be had for about $22K after subsidy. When US dealer had a sale for $32.5K ($22K post subsidy in CA), they sold out of their inventory after bit over a week. When the price is right, Bolt will sell.
Yep, plus the range is far better than many of the alternatives at a similar price. With those subsidies, it can continue to fly off the lots!
I’ll bet in Q4 there will be a lag in korean sales. GM will need to sell as many in the US as it can. But The production increase should keep them in stock in the three major bolt markets next year.
PSA doesn’t seem interested in selling more Ampera-es than they need to though. They have their own plug-ins in the pipeline.
“When the price is right, Bolt will sell.”
Other than the price the only knock I have on the Bolt is the charge rate of 180 MPH. If GM waits too long to drop the price then 200 mile Leaf and Ioniq May be better choices or be close enough to wait to see what they can do and at what price. The ability to charge at 400 MPH would be worth a few thousand more to many.
I’d also add charging infrastructure, or lack of. If CCS is as well placed and multiple handles per site (more than 4 and no free charging), Bolt could be a real alternative to Tesla at $22K or even $25K. But as it is, Bolt is only a place holder for me until Tesla becomes available.
That’s not true,Tesla has awful quality, poor service, no parts, and has gone over the 200K limit, they will soon have a $7,500 increase in the US. The Bolt will soon have more cars to sell, the 3 has an overabundance of the wrong type of 3’s other needing rework or they type no one ordered as there is a huge lots with thousands at the Burbank Airport.
I knew it was just a matter of time before the true ‘you’ came out.
GM has some time to figure out the market regarding the 200+ mile Leaf, and the $35k Model 3. No pricing details for the Leaf yet, but I expect it to be in the same ballpark as the 3 and Bolt starting prices. The Model 3 will be entering the phase out by Jan 2019 where it drops to $3750, Bolt will still qualify for $7500 and will still be cheaper than the 3. And GM can start offering good lease deals, or other incentives to get the price down. Going to be interesting to see how things play out.
Thats great… I had wondered where all the Bolts were going, because the factory has been running all year, and the sales and inventory in the USA is low.
Low inventory? Not in CA.
Low inventory here in Washington state. The volume dealers are showing two to none on their lots. They must be sending what they have to California.
Just 2700 Bolts in all of North America. There may be car dealers in CA with many of them, but it is the exception, not the rule.
Thats just over 60 days of inventory, about normal. In the Seattle area there are very few in inventory, but I see quite a few of them on the road, and with smiling drivers!
While Tesla model 3 @35K never came! Greedy US marketeers never learn not to cheat customers!
Please stay on topic. This is an article about the Chevrolet Bolt, not Tesla.
Nice attrmpt at Jacking the thread………LMAO
The 35k model will get here… eventually. Tesla finally seems serious about profitability. Starting with the middle tier model then rolling out the highest margin next followed by the lowest margin ones afterwards is the best approach.
The ‘short’ sharks are inundating the capital access pool right now with negativity/shenanigans anyway, so Musk wants to avoid that realm at all cost. He’ll just pull in the cash from sales and trim R&D spending a bit until he can ‘clear the waters’.
You wanted to know why US Bolt sales are meh? Now you know.
Yup, that’s indeed what I wanted to know! Riddle solved.
GM is also very close to the 200k mark – just about 10k left. Wonder if they are trying to get into Q4 before they start winding down the tax credit.
GM is gaming the system like a Boss!!
Not a fan of GM but I give huge Props to them holding back to game the best bang of the rebates!!
The thing is that GM doesn’t have a BEV that they can sell as many as they build. The tax credit law is structured so that you can sell an unlimited amount of cars in the 3.1 to 5.9 months after you sell #200k. Tesla is going to be selling cars at a phenomenal pace this next 3 months. They will probably sell 60,000 cars in 3 months. GM couldn’t sell 60,000 Bolts and Volts in four times that amount of time.
Ziv,if that were true Tesla would be selling 3’s quickly now, they have an enormous inventory, they are selling slowly. Hopefully GM will increase production and sell quite a few when the unlimited rebates come. April1st Tesla will be out of rebates, and still unwilling to market a $35K car,GM should do well, especially if 3 quality has been exposed.
*SIGH*….You’re not very good at this are you?
By the end of the year, they should be revealing at least one new BEV. Heard they have been retooling some Cadillac factories, but not what the retooling is for.
That’s more than likely, IMO.
That’s good. Maybe they won’t shut down for 3 weeks this Summer to retool the factory.
Do they even make the Sonic anymore?
What was the meme, buy a Bolt to get one now, but apparently you will have to wait a long time.
Still 30k is probably what they will produce this year, about the same as last year.
Incidentally this puts a lie to the often repeated meme, there is no demand for evs.
The report was that they are ending the Sonic production by the end of the year. So probably in line with the timing to increase Bolt production, since they are built on the same line.
Chevy still makes the Sonic and it is done at the same factory as the Bolt…
There is speculation they will end production of it but no official word as far as I know…
Ending Sonic production would certainly appear to free up more production space/time for the Bolt…
There is no Bolt competing 35k Tesla 3 yet, either. The simple fact is that battery costs have just not come down the way auto makers predicted. In fact, Lithium costs are spiking this year. It is in both Tesla’s and GM’s interests to ease up on production. Otherwise, they will both be left with a lot of red ink at the end of the year. GM is likely pushing the inventory towards countries where the margin is better. ie. largest incentives.
There is only one problem. GM hates EVs. What’s the point of discussing sales when the offer is not anywhere close to demand?
Tesla hates them more, they make em worse,GM lovingly assembles them with love, not hatefully slaps together in a tent!
HAHAHAHAHA! Coming in at the last minute and dropping those cogent tidbits, eh BroncoBet? At least you’re predictable! Have another nickle on me.
I disagree, GM is investing big in EV’s, they are developing an all new EV chassis, its expensive and takes time (to get it right). It would be foolish to count GM out too soon!
I am going to assume that GM is sending Bolts to Canada and Korea to slow US 2Q18 sales and thus extend the $7500 US government tax credit for as long as possible. Tesla may be doing the same by parking the Model 3 in lots. As we know courtesy of this website, both are close to losing the full credit amount.
Yes,Tesla sold 205,020 by July 1st ,going over,GM is comfortably under and shipping overseas.
Wait, is GM having production problems, or did I misread the premise here? Because it sure looks like GM can’t keep up with Tesla production rates in EVs. Oh wait, it’s a demand issue:
http://fortune.com/2017/07/17/gm-shutdown-chevy-bolt-supply/
No, that was last year. Is the demand fluctuating wildly? So lost… Maybe GM makes cars regardless of demand, then goes back and sees how the cars are selling and starts up or shuts down based on what the dealers are telling them. What a confusing way to meet customer demand.
Last summers shutdown was not due to a demand issue. They were reconfiguring the Orion plant.
It was actually a bit of both. GM pushed the Bolt in the 3rd and 4th qtr of 2017, and cleared out the inventory.
GM isn’t competing with Tesla. They have their on plans they are sticking to.
Wait GM says demand is up 40% so they are going to wait for the 4th quarter and increasing demand by … 20%? Huh. i can only think of a few reasons GM would do this.
1. They are having production problems and can’t increase any sooner and any more.
2. They are waiting for the next model year (although, the demand is now, so this doesn’t make much sense). And also, why only 20%.
3. They are purposely keeping production below demand. This is done to large extent with low run exotics, not the Bolt.
4. They are not making money on units and are only building enough to meet the fleet emission requirements.
5. Some combination of the above.
Actually, GM has to accelerate the supply chain, that takes time to keep an even flow balanced system… GM does not run their production in Chaos like some other companies have done recently. Its slow and boring at GM, but great quality, consistent product coming out the end.
6. They plan on ending Sonic production in the 4th quarter freeing up more Bolt production (they are produced at the same plant).
7. LG cant supply them with more batteries until the 4th quarter.
8. They make money on Bolts but make much much more one ICE machines.
“For the first half of the year, Bolt EV sales are up well over 40% globally.”
This is great news! I’ve been rather disappointed to see the drop-off in U.S. sales of the Bolt EV, so I’m glad to see that it’s at least partly due to more units being sent overseas.
Now, if GM could only figure out some way to sell the car in Europe that didn’t involve Vauxhall, which clearly doesn’t want to sell the Opel Ampera-e…