BY MARK KANE

smart forease shines in Paris

Smart presents at almost every major auto show a new concept fortwo and at the 2018 Paris Motor Show it was no different.

The new smart forease concept was unveiled for the 20th anniversary of the brand that is shifting towards electric-only models (which already happened in the U.S., Canada and Norway).

Roadshow (see video below) calls the smart forease a “cute little chop-top”. Technically, it’s based on the smart EQ fortwo cabrio, which means it packs a 17.6 kWh battery and a 60 kW electric motor.

