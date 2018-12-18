This Simple Graphic Shows Us All How An Electric Car Works

57 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Visualization makes is super simple to understand.

When Nikola Tesla invented the alternating current motor in 1887, he paved the way for the invention of the electric vehicle more than a century later. Electric vehicles could make gas- and diesel-powered vehicles obsolete by the year 2025, effectively ending the reign of the internal combustion engine. The acceptance of electric vehicles into car culture has already begun, with the Tesla Model S winning the Motor Trend Car of the Year in 2013.

Understanding how an electric vehicle works is actually much simpler than understanding how a gas- or diesel-powered car works. That’s why The Zebra created the below infographic — to help readers understand the basics of electric vehicles and how they are instrumental in changing our environment for the better.

Electric vehicles are more efficient in just about every way compared to our standard gas and diesel-powered engines. We highlighted some of the main reasons why electric vehicles are better below:

High performance – Electric vehicles have instant acceleration, allowing them to reach incredible speeds in seconds. The Tesla Model S is the second fastest production vehicle with a 0–to-60 mph time of 2.28 seconds.

No noise – With no internal combustion engine, electric vehicles are significantly quieter than gas or diesel powered vehicles.

No pollution – According to the EPA, motor vehicles collectively cause 75 percent of carbon monoxide pollution in the U.S. Electric vehicles produce no pollution at the vehicle level.

Lower maintenance and driving cost – With fewer mechanical parts and an overall simpler design, electric vehicles don’t risk the same mechanical issues that gas and diesel-powered vehicles do.

Electric vehicles are helping us pave the wave for real environmental change, but if you don’t have the resources to buy a new Tesla there are still many things you can do to help improve the world we live in. Consider using natural cleaners and reducing your plastic waste. When driving, stay calm and alert and make sure your vehicle’s maintenance and insurance are up-to-date.

Source: The Zebra