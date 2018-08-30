Despite No Model 3 Yet, Tesla Outsold Lexus In Europe In September

1 H BY MARK KANE

Lexus can be beaten by Tesla in Europe even without the Model 3.

ACEA reports that new registrations of Lexus cars in Western Europe (EU15 + EFTA countries) stood in September at 4,837 (down 10.7% year-over-year) and at 31,714 in through the first nine months of 2018.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) strong Tesla sales in the last month of the third quarter enabled it to outsell Lexus, although the California company still is some 10,000 below Lexus YTD in Europe.