A Little Secret GM Isn’t Telling Us About Improving The Bolt EV Battery
What’s one of the biggest complaints about the Chevrolet Bolt EV (besides the seats)?
Slow Charging.
Remember the song “I can’t Drive 55”? It’s about the same thing when it comes to charging speed. Why won’t GM make the Bolt EV charge faster?
Our resident heat transfer expert Keith Ritter made a very interesting discovery when analyzing the Bolt EV battery pack. It was part of a detailed heat transfer investigation of both the Tesla and the Chevrolet Bolt EV batteries.
Keith modeled the heat transfer aspects of the Bolt EV and we discovered that the pinch point for heat transfer out of the cells is the metal “fins” that go between the cell pouches and transfer heat down to the bottom plate. Those metal fins essentially limit the pack charging rate to what it is now.
Here’s another interesting discovery we’ve uncovered in the analysis: If you add another cooling plate ON TOP of the cells you get a factor of 3.5 heat transfer improvement. A factor of 3.5 I asked? It’s got to be a factor of 2. Two plates=twice the heat transfer. Right?
Wrong. There’s a compounding effect. Not only have you added another plate you have cut the effective length of the fin in half, thus the compounding effect.
Now get this. The top of the cells is nice and smooth exactly like the bottom of the cells.
Here are the photos that show that:
Image 1: Bottom of the Bolt’s cells. Photo courtesy John Kelley, Weber University
Image 2: Top of Bolt’s cells. Photo courtesy John Kelley, Weber University
So the top of the cells are just ready to slap on another plate and we now have enough heat transfer to up the charging rate to 100+kw!
Sounds good to me!
*This article was written as a collaboration with Keith Ritter (HVACman)
68 Comments on "A Little Secret GM Isn’t Telling Us About Improving The Bolt EV Battery"
“the pinch point for heat transfer out of the cells is the metal “fins”
The solution is clear. Bring back the fin. Chevy was 50 years ahead of it’s time and didn’t know they were working on a solution for EV fast charging. 😉
http://blog.classicchevy.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/57-Chevy-tail-fin.jpg
Made my morning, thx!
excellent idea Nix! There’s definitely some good cooling surface area there, and plenty of airflow too. We could completely eliminate the radiator at the front of the car and reduce production costs as well:)
The radiator at the front of the car is not part of the battery cooling loop. It is for the power electronics cooling loop. GM said that just pumping the coolant through the lines to the coolant reservoir was enough in cooler weather. In hot weather they use the AC heat exchanger to chill the battery coolant.
Interesting, I had read in Munro’s report on the Bolt that the major issue was the cooling heat exchanger on the other end of the system, Munro had written that it was sized too small to provide optimal cooling. He did not note an issue on the battery pack end.
@David,
Actually that makes sense. If the system is limited at the pack end. There’s no sense in designing the A/C loop to transfer any more heat.
Seems to me that if the solution was that simple, Chevy would have already done it. I’m guessing there’s more to it than just adding another cooling plate.
You’re probably right. But the conspiracy theorist inside me says that GM only wants to sell a certain number of these and no more. At least for now. So they don’t want to make the car “too desirable.”
It is typical for any product to be sold that way, give it some purposeful limitation so that they can sell you a different one later. I think GM did this with their choice of a small hatchback instead of a more mainstream car. Allows starting at lower volumes. Fast charging could be another. They finally gave the Volt a 7.2 kW charger after many years of requests.
Er, unlikely.
Or a more reasonable theory. CCS chargers didn’t put out more than 50kW until very recently. GM bean counters decided it wasn’t worth the cost to future proof the car build even though the engineering design supported it.
I think you hit the nail on the head Brian. So what is the little secret GM is not telling us? That battery charging could be easily double what it is? I don’t think easily is the right word. The car does take juice at a 53 kw rate correct? This is possibly the quickest rate that GM can guarantee battery longevity.
Think about it–fast charge cell phones don’t get hot. Which means that temperature is simply not the limiting factor in how fast you can charge. In fact, cooling the battery actually makes the battery *more* susceptible to failure from fast charging, since at lower temperature the tendency to plate Li on the graphite electrodes goes up.
Plating of metallic Li on the graphite electrode the is real limitation on how fast you can charge.
Cooling the battery gives a longer life, however, which would lower GM’s cost.
I think I heard someone say they hit 55 kW on a 100 kW (200A) charging station. Personally I’ve never exceeded 37 kW (at 100A/370V).
The theoretical max should be 40 kW or 80 kW (80%) since the Bolt has a 400V HV system. You won’t get the full output of these charging stations without a 500V system. 55 kW is roughly 68% of the max possible charging rate, which isn’t terrible, although if it can be improved as easily as this article suggests, why not?
If the cells can put out 200kw, 200Hp?? in the Bolt, they can easily charge at 150, 125kw whichever it is.
My Volt modules put out 1k amps, 300kw on just 16kwh so LG certainly makes cells that can handle it and with just a 40 mile range, used very hard, deeply discharged a lot.
Yet after 5 yrs they still put out 1k amps a lab tests a bunch every yr of their life.
So this is GMs doing on purpose sabotaging the Bolt from being a viable long distance EV by not doing truly fast charging.
@Jerry
not necessarily. The charging is a fairly long time event. Your short throttle bursts are not. Also remember that the pack is a huge thermal heat sink. So the first part of the high power run , the heat is going into the cells. The test would be to put the Bolt on a track and run it full throttle. My guess is it would soon pull back power.
@Jerry,
your volt is a very different pack. It actually has an excellent cooling scheme. The cooling plates are in between each cell, not a bottom plate design like the BoltEV.
cooling plates are between every other cell so at least one side of the Cell is touching one side of the cooling plate.
200 HP is about 150 kw. 760 watts = l hp.
More than likely. Probable. Plus, a lot of these cars do out on leases, so GM was even less motivated to “future proof” a car for standards that are very much in flux yet.
Not conspiracy theorie is immune to lazyness and quaterly report.
I bet it’s just that!
GM Bolt need a contender, but so far they had a pass.
I have begun to think that GM has intentionally been throttling back demand for all of their plug in vehicles. They have made too many “mistakes” when it comes to marketing and design of their plug in cars for it to be an accident and I don’t think they are that incompetent.
No car manufacturer on the planet has made money selling electric vehicles. This is why GM, and all other car makers except Tesla, have “throttled back.” On the other hand, after Tesla, GM has put as many EVs on the road in the US as everyone else combined, apart from Nissan. If you want to blame anyone for “throttling” electric vehicles, why not blame Audi and Mercedes and Lexus? And Volkswagen?
Tesla is a special case. They have made much of their cash flow from selling environmental credits in California to everyone else. Kudos to Tesla. Second kudos to GM and Nissan.
Stephen, very interesting comment and one of the things I felt will become yet another headwind in Tesla’s future. As more manufacturers sell their own EV’s the value of the ZEV credits drops dramatically. I have previously heard Elon complain about the dropping ZEV value, but at some point, don’t they become almost worthless?
Exactly. Tesla have run up $19 Billion in cumulative losses and continue to lose money on every car they build. GM and Nissan are in it to make a profit and will manage prudently, and with a minimum of crazy-drunk-tweeting, to get there.
10 years from now it will be “Dear Tesla, thanks for all the market research your VCs funded. It’s been great! Signed, GM, Nissan, Mercedes, Hyundai and Porsche!”
Except they actually make money per car, they are just expanding at a ridiculous pace (which I agree needs to be tempered to allow for a more financially sustainable company).
please stop with these conspiracy theories. GM is a car company. They are in business to sell cars.
Well part of the reason they might not have done it on the Bolt is cost. If you’re trying to control the price point. Given GM doesn’t state not to charge the car to “100%” daily and in the manual says keep it plugged in when not in use. It appears they are being pretty gentle on the batteries.
Tesla says to keep the car plugged in when not in use, too. They do recommend not charging to 100%.
It could be as simple as they had reached the design freeze date on batteries and they had sufficient cooling to pass the desired test parameters, so the continued with what they had done at the time of cutoff. Everyday in manufacturing, managers have to decide when to cut enhancements (and even non-critical bug fixes) off and actually ship. It is adult choice making, where there are not perfect choices.
Enhancing the battery pack cooling beyond the design spec range may have been lower priority than getting the vehicle to market. These are just the hard decisions that have to be made very day by every company. The reality is that the build spec had to be sent off to their supplier by a specified contractual date in order to make a specified deadline.
I agree with you on this, I use to work at Bell Helicopter and I remember engineer where frustrated that they could not solve some problem because the manger said there was no money for it.
One example of that was that on a particular model, they doors where not closing properly and the assemblers had to work a long time to make them fit, but that would not last, the engineer told me that it would take 15 minutes to fix, the manager said no… until a customer said he was returning all his helicopters, they rapidly found some budget
The top one is harder than the bottom in many ways.
Personally I don’t understand why they didn’t just use forced cooled, heated air making top and bottom cooling cheap, easy.
But with LG cells if like those in the used Volt modules I sell, just don’t make much heat from such low resistance putting out 16C which I take as about to charge 12C or 6 minutes, from my 40 yr experience SC battery packs. I’ll set mine up for 12 minutes as all the SC will support.
While what he says it true, does it matter?
So I’m not the only one who hated the seats?
I’m not a cooling system expert by any stretch, but I’m inclined to be unconvinced that the existing charging rate limitations are based on battery cooling. When I charged at a 150+ amp charger starting from about 12% it charged at its maximum 150A (~53 kW) for about 20 minutes adding 17 kWh on a warm summer day before the A/C compressor started up to help chill the battery pack.
Maybe this is because the cells are hot but the heat transfer mechanism isn’t capable enough to transfer the heat to the coolant. On the other hand, if the coolant were colder early on by running the A/C sooner then the heat transfer would be more effective due to the temperature differential, right? Yet, they don’t.
You are exactly correct.
Thanks to IEVs for an interesting article, and thanks to IEV readers for an interesting discussion!
Good stuff!
I don’t think we can say this definitively until we know more about the battery cells. It’s very possible there are C-rate limitations due to prioritizing cost and energy density, so cooling capacity may not be the limiting factor.
Battery thermal management and maximizing battery capacity and longevity / life spans should be of interest to any owner or prospective owner of EV’s. I just saw on YouTube a Tesla Model S 60 owner bemoaning the early death of his battery array that he claims he’s responsible for by abusing the battery with mostly supercharging 100% SOC recharges followed by full discharges. He never used level 2 charging and was always subjecting the battery to 100% charging followed by complete discharging.
It’s a solution that requires thought into “just who are the customers”? What they could/should do is for any car with Combo CCS charger support, add this cooling effect but without that feature, don’t add. A lot of people can get by with 7.2KW L2 at home daily. It’s more likely rare that people really need the 100KW type of charge rates other than: uber/lyft or road-trippers. The Bolt is a small car and I would want something sized larger for real road tripping (luggage, family, dogs, goats, chickens, whatever).
Why are you bringing your entire farm with you on a road trip? The Bolt is plenty large enough for a family of 4 to road trip in. Throw a cargo box on the roof, and you are good to go. I would know, I took two such trips (over 1000 miles each) within the past month.
Throw a cargo box on the roof and you’ve killed the aerodynamics of the vehicle, which matters a lot in a long range EV.
My box gives me about a 15% hit. Running down the highway at 65MPH, I still got 200 miles per charge. It’s a hit, but it’s hardly “killing” the usefulness of the vehicle. Like I said, I took two trips, each over 1,000 miles, both with a roof box, two adults, and two kids.
Even with just the two of us, we won’t be doing any real road tripping in our Bolt until there is a real CCS DC fast charge network. I’m not holding my breath for that.
Volt pack design is more far robust but takes up more room/weight.
Bolt design should be sufficient if those cooling fins are made of copper or aluminum. So, it would be the temperature gradient between the cooling fans and the bottom coolant fed plate that determines how much heat is removed (assuming the coolant flowing rate is sufficient and radiator in the front is sufficient).
On the road trips we have taken with our Bolt EV we find the charge rate acceptable. The Bolt EV range is sufficient that by the time you need to stop in charge you also need a break and a bite to eat. The charge rate is fast enough that you can sit down have a bite to eat and come back and your ready to go for a few more hours of driving again.
Temperature is not the real limit for how fast you can charge–it’s the intrinsic ability of graphite to insert Li ions without plating.
Having said that, a lower temperature will lengthen the life of the battery pack.
Lots of reasons for this:
#1 is probably cost, both materials/manufacturing and potential warranty costs–playing it safe and conservative.
#2 is probably GM’s philosophy regarding its EV program. It views EVs as a mainly a hedge for the future while still aggressively making/marketing and selling LICE vehicles especially trucks/SUVs so it doesn’t want push the envelope on DCFC speeds as Tesla and now the Germans are doing as that would begin to erode the main technical advantage of their lucrative LICE sales.
No, this is never the reasons they compete not just with themselves but with other companies, the number one reason is usually incompetence,as well as they other reasons pointed out above by other posters regarding the process of engineering and costs allotted.
The article was confusing, do they mean that GM will take this step of a cooling cover and improve cooling 2.5 times? That would be a great advance, but when is it slated to become operational? GM did say they would increase production in Q4,they need to increase it at least 100% with improvements like the thermal cooling, as well as the seats. Interesting to see advancements for the Bolt in AV tech as GM is the leader or co leader in that tech.
OK…what is the current maximum charging rate? 50 kW?
55kW
Your article is rather naive. Uneven cooling and temperature gradients kill batteries. GM went through great lengths to make sure the pack has an even temperature.
Adding another cooling plate will dramatically reduce the battery life, due to uneven cooling.
E.g. read:
“Surface Cooling Causes Accelerated Degradation Compared to Tab Cooling for Lithium-Ion Pouch Cells”, Ian A. Hunt, Yan Zhao, Yatish Patel, and G. J. Offerz
Neato, charge your Bolt and heat the garage at the same time… I’d rather opt for slow charging while parked at home.
So you’re telling me that the people who designed this whole battery system are not aware of this simple obvious fact?
Sorry, but I doubt it’s a simple as you make it look.
No, we are sure GM and LG’s engineers are totally aware of this feature. Engineers do not specify things for no reason. And there are likely very good reasons that they did NOT take advantage of this feature. Cost – weight – added thickness – other factors that limit the charge rate not related to thermal considerations. But it does make us wonder….was there a plan at one time to have higher charge rates and more pack cooling?
Sounds great how about asking GM if they are aware or intend to do this. The car needs it… Then GM needs to add chargers to the highways. Next… How about more variants of this model … A little electric el Camino based on the Bolt tech… Would sell like hot cakes… Beat Ford and Tesla to the pickup… Come on foot draggers let’s go!
Can you describe your use of the car? Since you previously drove a Leaf I presume this serves the same function, local commuter.
The particulars of the chemistry itself in the Bolt EV pack may also be the limiting factor. If the chemistry doesn’t like charging higher than a certain rate, then there would be no need to design the cooling to accommodate higher than the fundamental limits of the chemistry variation chosen.
As a model gets older, they need to improve the car through its life span. A lot of cars have some shortcomings earlier in their life. They fix them as the model gets older to maintain desirability. At some point GM will improve the charging rates for the Bolt.
Great and fun article. There might be some other factors at work but you never know. Nice work on the analysis.
Thanks:) It is fun to find these little “why’d they do that?” things and then explore the possibilities.
I^2 * R guys… and as I ramps to meet a constant power target as SOC (and Voltage) decreases, the R also changes due to the effective “c-rate.” Is your thermal expert looking at the big picture on how batteries generate heat under load or oversimplifying? I think you can figure out the answer.
Why would’nt GM put the top plate on? It’s obvious to anyone who understands battery chemistry. If you charge at 100kW then you are going to have battery failures earlier, and (unlike Tesla who doesn’t give a crap) GM wants to build vehicles that last a long time.
I’m still waiting for solid-state batteries. There will be no more worries about overheating when they finally arrive. Meanwhile. I’ll just sit on the sidelines while everyone tries to figure out how best to cool these old-tech, liquid electrolyte, Li-ion batteries.
Way to let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
I have to say the Bolt is a remarkable feat for GM. It needs a little tweaking here and there and should become a really decent EV in a few years with a lot of orders on the books.