Rivian CEO Discusses Automaker’s 10-Year History: Silence Is Golden
Rivian is hot, hot, hot right now, and for good reason.
It seems everyone wants to interview Rivian CEO and founder RJ Scaringe. We admit we’re not surprised by this whatsoever. The new startup automaker came out of the woodworks recently and unveiled some pretty stellar electric vehicles: the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S SUV. Unlike many other failing EV startups, Rivian decided to get all its ducks in a row prior to exposing itself to the world. Of course, there are always leaks, so we knew ahead of time that the new automaker had aggressive and highly developed plans.
Rivian worked covertly for some 10 years after Scaringe started the company. In that time, they opened multiple offices/facilities globally, worked on securing suppliers, racked up financing, and bought a huge and functional production facility.
Autonews was next in line to interview the charismatic, intelligent, and forward-thinking CEO. We share some solid morsels here. If you want to read the entire interview, follow the source link at the bottom of the page.
Scaringe told Autonews:
We actually started in 2009 with a 2+2 hybrid coupé.
With the 2+2 coupé, I raised a small amount of capital. I had 20 people on a small team, and then after about two and a half years at the end of 2011, we got to a fork in the road. We could continue down that path, hoping something changes, unlock the capital and then scale up. Or shelve it all, and use those lessons to rethink the business. I shelved it, then began the process of thinking hard about why we exist. Nothing else matters if you can’t answer that. I didn’t believe in the business – there was a gap.
Scaringe is an extremely intelligent man with a ton of experience and insight. Much like the situation for Tesla, times ahead will prove ridiculously difficult. We can’t even imagine the push back that will come when and if Rivian goes public. Scaringe is well aware of what’s ahead. He told Autonews:
It’s been really hard to get here – much harder than I thought it would be.
You look at the costs for a car company – you need huge capital, a large team, and everything costs. You need many hundreds of suppliers and then a product to attract customers – and then you need time. Even if you had everything in place at the start, it’d take four or five years. It’s challenging. We started a company with none of those things.
Will Rivian be able to pull it off? Please share your opinion with us in the comment section or head on over to our Rivian R1T sub-forum here.
Source: Autonews
Sure hope they pull it off. Seems to me they’ve been diligent in terms of preparation, and the SUV/truck market couldn’t be any better.
The Tesla saga shows there is a neigh endless valley of death to navigate before any chance of profits and stability. Also shows it’s best to find private funding to avoid an army of shorts undermining you every step of the way…Also shows how it helps if the incumbents show no interest in doing what you do, giving you a decade or so head start. That last bit is not likely, at the very least it will have Tesla to compete against and I’m sure at some point Ford will take a moment to look up from milking that F-series cash cow and wonder if it needs to do something to future proof things a bit at all.
That said it has some very compelling product concepts that are getting a lot of love going for it! Should be a head scratcher for even Tesla how to top that.
One thing is certain is that it will accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation.
Having Rivian around could maybe diffuse attention on Tesla from the FUDsters and shorters, and help people realize the future is EVs
EV to ICE cost parity is just around the corner. Maybe the traditional ICE big 3 auto manufacturers are concerned about Tesla, but as Rivian reminds them, there are also many other new EV companies lined up.
The last bastion of butt-headedness in transportation is hobbyist pickup truck owners — the people who could get by just fine with an SUV or a wagon or (gasp!) a sedan, but by a pickup just because they want one. This makes Rivian’s path ahead even tougher, but it also makes it even more critical that they succeed.
If Rivian can bring these vehicles to market and have good or better success, relative to expectations, then it will throw Ford, GM, and FCA into a frenzy of activity, mostly good. (Some will be endless PR stunts trying to discredit Rivian, of course, but most will be their new religion about electric trucks.)